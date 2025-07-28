UEFA Women's EURO 2025 top ten goals: Delphine Cascarino effort tops expert selection

The top ten goals of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 have been selected by the UEFA Technical Observers, with Delphine Cascarino's finish from distance against Netherlands taking top spot.

Caroline Graham Hansen's delicious chipped winner in Norway's game against Finland is second in the rankings, while third place goes to Alexia Putellas' fine finish in Spain's group stage meeting with Portugal.

Women's EURO 2025 Technical Observers' top ten goals