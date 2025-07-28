UEFA Women's EURO 2025 top ten goals: Delphine Cascarino effort tops expert selection
Monday, July 28, 2025
The UEFA Technical Observers have selected their top ten goals of UEFA Women's EURO 2025.
The top ten goals of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 have been selected by the UEFA Technical Observers, with Delphine Cascarino's finish from distance against Netherlands taking top spot.
Caroline Graham Hansen's delicious chipped winner in Norway's game against Finland is second in the rankings, while third place goes to Alexia Putellas' fine finish in Spain's group stage meeting with Portugal.
Women's EURO 2025 Technical Observers' top ten goals
1 Delphine Cascarino (Netherlands vs France) – group stage, 13/07/25
2 Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway vs Finland) – group stage, 06/07/25
3 Alexia Putellas (Spain vs Portugal) – group stage, 03/07/25
4 Jule Brand (Germany vs Poland) – group stage, 04/07/25
5 Cristiana Girelli (Portugal vs Italy) – group stage, 07/07/25
6 Aitana Bonmatí (Germany vs Spain) – semi-finals, 23/07/25
7 Athenea (Italy vs Spain) – group stage, 11/07/25
8 Alessia Russo (England vs Spain) – final, 27/07/25
9 Clàudia Pina (Spain vs Belgium) – group stage, 07/07/25
10 Vivianne Miedema (Wales vs Netherlands) – group stage, 05/07/25