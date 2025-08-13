Part one of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 technical report released

Hard on the heels of a record-breaking summer in Switzerland, part one of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 technical report is now available, with the full publication to follow in September. The 31-match tournament delivered unprecedented numbers both on and off the pitch, including an all-time high of 657,291 spectators and 106 goals at an average of 3.42 per game.

This first instalment features profiles of the Player of the Tournament Aitana Bonmatí and Young Player of the Tournament Michelle Agyemang, alongside the Team of the Tournament and Goals of the Tournament. Central to each section are the key tactical observations of UEFA's Technical Observer Group — Britta Carlson (Germany), Lluís Cortés (Spain), Irene Fuhrmann (Austria), Jayne Ludlow (Wales), Ioan Lupescu (Romania), Tanya Oxtoby (Australia), Anna Signeul (Sweden) and Martin Sjögren (Sweden).

The report also includes the observers' analysis of the final in Basel where England retained their title via a 3-1 penalty shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw with Spain. Once again, Sarina Wiegman's side staged a comeback, overturning Mariona Caldentey's opener through Alessia Russo's header before prevailing on spot kicks. The observers highlighted England's second-half shift to a more aggressive press and the use of a box midfield to disrupt Spain's celebrated trio in the centre.

Spain's run to their first Women's EURO final was marked by fluid positional rotations and an unmatched attacking return of 17 goals, with Bonmatí's creativity a constant influence. Her semi-final winner against Germany and vision in breaking down compact defences underlined the qualities that earned her the tournament's top individual prize.

England's bench strength was another theme, with Chloe Kelly and teenager Agyemang delivering crucial goals and assists in all three knockout matches. "Every player is ready to come on the pitch and show up straight away," noted Wiegman.

From tactical innovations like England's structured pressing triggers to stand-out individual moments such as Delphine Cascarino's long-range strike against the Netherlands, which was named as the Goal of the Tournament, part one distils the defining trends and game-changing performances of a tournament that pushed the European women’s game to new heights.

