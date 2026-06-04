Jule Brand records and stats: How brilliant is the OL Lyonnes and Germany midfielder?

From showing remarkable composure when scoring decisive goals to striking magnificently from distance and assisting team-mates, Jule Brand has seized the moment on multiple occasions to deliver for club and country on the biggest stages.

The versatile German winger excels in both forward and midfield positions, and is known for her exceptional dribbling, pace and tactical intelligence.

Jule Brand's key moments

• Scored on international debut for Germany aged 18

• Olympic bronze medallist at Paris 2024

• Included in Women's EURO 2025 Team of the Tournament after reaching semi-finals

• 2025 Women's Nations League runner-up

• Instrumental in OL Lyonnes' run to Women's Champions League 2025/26 final



Jule Brand's significant stats

• Has scored multiple Women's Champions League goals for three different teams (Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg and OL Lyonnes)

• Scored twice and made two assists during Germany's journey to the last four at Women's EURO 2025

• Made five assists in Germany's run to the 2025 Women's Nations League final

• Scored decisive semi-final goal against Arsenal that took OL Lyonnes into the 2025/26 Women's Champions League final

Women's EURO: Watch Jule Brand's long-range strike

What they say about Jule Brand

Ralf Kellermann, Director of Women's Football at Wolfsburg, upon signing Brand in 2022: "[She is] not only one of the biggest and therefore most sought-after talents in Germany, but internationally too. Her speed and individual attacking qualities make her an extreme goal threat, even at such a young age."

Fara Williams, former England international, after OL Lyonnes beat Arsenal to reach the 2025/26 Women's Champions League final: "She took her opportunity. It's been stop start and she only joined OL Lyonnes at the beginning of the season, so she's gone to a new club with a new language, new environment, new culture; the fact she turned up in the biggest moment of OL Lyonnes' season and scored a goal in both legs – I thought she was phenomenal."

The UEFA Technical Observer Group, after Germany 2-0 Poland at Women's EURO 2025: "Jule Brand is powerful, fast and technical. She has many skills and proved today that she can make a difference when it matters – receiving the ball between the lines, driving forward with pace, delivering precise passes, taking shots and scoring a great goal for her country."

Watch Jule Brand's fine opener for OL Lyonnes

Career path: From garden kickabouts to European finals

Born in Germersheim, Rhineland-Palatinate, Brand was introduced to football by playing in the garden with her brother and had her first taste of team football aged five.

She joined Hoffenheim's youth academy at 16, progressing through the ranks into the senior team. Impressive performances for club and country led to her winning the first-ever Golden Girl award for Europe's best footballer under the age of 21 in 2022.

Jule Brand in action for Germany Under-17s against Switzerland in a 2018 international friendly Bongarts/Getty Images

Club career

Hoffenheim

After breaking into the first team in 2020, Brand became a regular starter and contributed to Hoffenheim qualifying for the group stage of the 2021/22 Women's Champions League.

Her side narrowly missed out on a quarter-final spot and Brand was named Player of the Match in a 4-1 victory over Arsenal in which she scored the opening goal.

Jule Brand (left) celebrates opening the scoring against Arsenal in the 2021/22 Women's Champions League group stage UEFA via Getty Images

The teenager's displays during her two years at Hoffenheim won her widespread praise, a call-up to Germany's senior team and a transfer to two-time Women's Champions League winners Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg

Brand joined Wolfsburg aged 19 in 2022 and won consecutive DFB-Pokal Frauen trophies in 2022/23 and 2023/24, scoring against Bayern in the 2024 final.

She contributed to Wolfsburg's journey to the 2022/23 Women's Champions League final, making ten appearances, scoring once and delivering two assists during the campaign.

Jule Brand in training on the eve of Wolfsburg's 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the 2022/23 Women's Champions League final UEFA via Getty Images

OL Lyonnes

After three seasons with Wolfsburg, Brand moved to eight-time European champions OL Lyonnes in the summer of 2025.

She made an immediate impact both domestically and in Europe, playing an instrumental role in winning the French Women's First Division and reaching the 2025/26 Women's Champions League final in her first season.

During OL Lyonnes' unbeaten league phase, she finished off a well-worked team move against St. Pölten, meaning she had scored for three different clubs in the Women's Champions League before turning 23.

Watch Jule Brand strike for OL Lyonnes vs St. Pölten

The Germany international's standout performances came in OL Lyonnes' semi-final against holders Arsenal, when Brand scored in both legs of a 4-3 aggegate triumph.

The tie was level at 3-3 late in the second leg when Brand received a lofted pass into the box from Melchie Dumornay, and showed sublime control to bring the ball down with her right foot before slotting in from a tight angle with her left to send her side through to the final.

Brand started in the final﻿, which OL Lyonnes lost 4-0 to Barcelona, and registered three goals and three assists during the campaign, which ended with her second Women's Champions League runners-up medal.

Watch Jule Brand's fantastic OL Lyonnes winner vs Arsenal

International stage with Germany

Brand represented Germany at youth level, winning the 2019 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship before receiving her first senior call-up aged 18 in April 2021.

She grabbed the headlines on her debut by coming off the bench in the second half of a friendly against Australia and scoring within three minutes then assisting another goal shortly afterwards.

Leonie Maier (left) congratulates Jule Brand for scoring on her Germany debut in a friendly against Australia in 2021 DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Women's EURO 2022

Brand participated in her first senior international tournament aged 19, playing in all six games as Germany reached the final where they lost 2-1 after extra time to hosts England.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Brand earned an Olympic bronze medal with Germany, scoring in the 3-0 group stage win against Australia and featuring in the 1-0 bronze medal match victory over Spain along the way.

Women's EURO 2025

Brand was named in the Women's EURO 2025 Team of the Tournament for her performances in Germany's run to the semi-finals in Switzerland.

Her strike from distance against Poland in the group stage ranked second in the Women’s EURO 2025 Goal of the Tournament poll, and she finished the tournament with two goals and two assists.

Klara Bühl and Jule Brand celebrate during Germany's run to the Women's EURO 2025 semi-finals Getty Images

Women's Nations League 2025

Brand started both legs of the 2025 Women's Nations League final, when Germany finished as runners-up to Spain.

What you might not know about Jule Brand

She was inspired by German midfielder Sara Däbritz growing up and, after watching her idol on television, has gone on to play alongside her in the national team.

Brand has a passion for fashion and enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Jule Brand and Sara Däbritz during the Women's EURO 2022 final Getty Images for DFB

What Jule Brand says

"When I was asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, I always said professional footballer. It was always what I dreamed of as a kid. I really started to believe in it over time."

"Hearing the anthem, on the pitch as well as on the sidelines, and realising that you are in fact in that moment playing for your country gives me goosebumps."

On playing in the Women's Champions League: "It was a dream for me to play in the Champions League one day, and when I hear the anthem, it reminds me: 'Okay, it really happened, now lock in and give everything'."

Jule Brand on Women's Champions League 'aim'

On signing for OL Lyonnes in 2025: "I remember on the first day I was very nervous; seeing all the big names, girls I really looked up to when I was young, was motivational and it pushed me."

On OL Lyonnes' winning mentality: "There's a mentality and hunger to really give everything in every training session and every game, which is really special and I learn from that."

After scoring for OL Lyonnes against St. Pölten in the 2025/26 league phase: "I’m very happy to have scored my first goal wearing the OL Lyonnes jersey. It was an incredible feeling to find the net, and I hope to keep moving forward and helping the team."