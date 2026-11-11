Women's Europa Cup round of 16 second legs round-up: Ajax drama as Brann, Brøndby, Frankfurt, Hammarby, Real Sociedad, Wolfsburg advance to quarter-finals

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup quarter-finals are taking shape with seven of the eight round of 16 ties now complete.

Former UEFA Women's Champions League winners Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg are among those through along with last season's runners-up Hammarby, Brann, Brøndby, Real Sociedad and, in dramatic style, Ajax. Sparta Praha and Torreense face off in the last second leg on Thursday.

Road to the Women's Europa Cup final Quarter-finals (3/4 and 10/11 February) Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Sociedad

Brann vs Sparta Praha / Torreense

Hammarby vs Ajax

Brøndby vs Wolfsburg Semi-finals (23/24 March and 31 March/1 April) 1: Eintracht Frankfurt / Real Sociedad vs Brann / Sparta Praha / Torreense ﻿

2: Hammarby / Ajax vs Brøndby / Wolfsburg Final (1/2 May and 8/9 May) Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2

Ajax celebrate Sherida Spitse's late goal UEFA via Getty Images

Ajax produced a dramatic turnaround in the last four minutes to turn a tie where they had lost their home leg. Malmö were on top early on in Sweden, and Mia Persson forced a save from Danae van der Vliet.

Ajax held out and late in the first half Mirte van Koppen, Ella Touon and Nadine Noordam all came close. Not long after the break Stinalisa Johansson headed at Van der Vliet, and shortly afterwards Isabella D'Aquila was sent clear but shot wide.

Touon tested Zecira Musovic but just as it seemed Malmö had done enough, Ajax substitute Bo van Egmond levelled the tie with four minutes to go, meeting Joëlle Smits' cross with a shot into the roof of the net. And as the game entered added time, Sherida Spitse sparked wild Ajax celebrations as she sprinted towards a loose ball on the edge of the box and produced a ferocious shot that deflected past Musovic.

Real Sociedad enjoy reaching the quarter-finals of a UEFA women's club competition for the first time UEFA via Getty Images

In front of a crowd of more than 7,000 at Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi the visitors almost immediately increased their aggregate advantage to 3-0 as a low Cecilia Marcos cross from the left was turned into her own net by Colette Ndzana under pressure from Sonya Keefe. Ndzana came close at the other end as her strong shot forced a good save from Julia Arrula.

Home goalkeeper Natalia Munteanu did excellently to keep out a point-blank header from Keefe just past the half-hour. But the resulting Marcos corner was turned in by Keefe at the near post for her first goal since joining Real this summer.

Keefe nearly had another on the break early in the second half but Munteanu saved. Fenerbahçe, still urged on by the home crowd, kept pushing and went close more than once through Suliat Abideen while Real were able to introduce María Molina for a comeback after almost a year out injured.

Malin Brenn scored Brøndby's late clincher UEFA via Getty Images

Brøndby, seven times quarter-finalists or better in the UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League, are in the last eight of a European competition again after seeing off the challenge of Rosenborg. Brøndby went ahead in the tie on ten minutes as Mila Bischoff and Emma Pelkowski combined to set up in-form Rakel Engesvik to finish against her former club.

Home goalkeeper Jalen Tompkins produced a double save from Cille Nilsen as Rosenborg looked to respond, while Engesvik remained a danger at the other end. Just before the hour Ine Berre tested Tompkins with Brøndby now really under pressure.

But Tompkins was not to be beaten and as time began to run out Brøndby started to press themselves. In the 90th minute Malin Brenn capped a fine performance by turning in a Bischoff corner at the second attempt.

Best of the rest

• Former European champions Wolfsburg and Frankfurt completed comfortable aggregate wins against Dutch duo Feyenoord and PSV (losing to Eintracht in the last 16 for the second season running).

• Last season's runners-up Hammarby progressed against Spartak Myjava, the first Slovakian club to get to the last 16 of a UEFA women's club competition.

• Norwegian champions Brann ended Czarni's impressive debut European run.

• Torreense host 2025/26 semi-finalists Sparta Praha in the postponed second leg on Thursday, with score at 2-2.

Hammarby applaud their fans after moving a step closer to reaching another final UEFA via Getty Images

Tuesday's result:

Feyenoord 0-3 Wolfsburg (agg: 0-10)

Wednesday's results:

Czarni Sosnowiec 1-5 Brann (agg: 1-8)

Brøndby 2-0 Rosenborg (agg: 3-1)

Fenerbahçe 0-2 Real Sociedad (agg: 0-4)

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 PSV Eindhoven (agg: 4-1)

Hammarby 4-0 Spartak Myjava (agg: 7-1)

Malmö 0-2 Ajax (agg: 2-3)

Thursday's fixture:

Torreense vs Sparta Praha (18:00 CET, first leg: 2-2)