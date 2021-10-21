Russia qualify: Women’s Futsal EURO main round latest

Russia are the first team into the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2022 finals with three spots to be decided before the main round ends on Sunday.

Holders Spain and fellow 2019 finals contenders Portugal, Russia and Ukraine are among 13 teams entering at this stage, joined by preliminary round winners Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovakia. The four group winners will qualify for the knockout finals on 24 or 25 and 26 or 27 March 2022, hosted by one of the contenders.

Russia have booked their place in the finals again, topping Group 1 with a game to spare after beating the Netherlands and Hungary. Two sections will be decided on Saturday with Group 4 hosts Sweden needing a win against Spain to have a chance of pipping the defending champions, and a similar story for the home team in Group 2, Croatia, when they take on leaders Portugal. Group 3 in Ukraine will be settled on Sunday.

The four group winners will advance to the knockout finals in late March, with in principle one of the nations appointed as hosts.

Group 1 ﻿(ends Saturday)

Through to finals: Russia

Also in group: Netherlands, Hungary, Belarus (hosts)

Group 2 (ends Saturday): Portugal, Croatia (hosts), Poland, Slovenia

Group 3 (ends Sunday): Ukraine (hosts), Finland, Czech Republic, Belgium

Group 4 (ends Saturday): Spain (holders), Italy, Sweden (hosts), Slovakia