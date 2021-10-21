Russia qualify: Women’s Futsal EURO main round latest
Thursday 21 October 2021
Article summary
Russia have booked their place in March's finals with the other three slots to be decided by Sunday..
Article top media content
Article body
Russia are the first team into the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2022 finals with three spots to be decided before the main round ends on Sunday.
Holders Spain and fellow 2019 finals contenders Portugal, Russia and Ukraine are among 13 teams entering at this stage, joined by preliminary round winners Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovakia. The four group winners will qualify for the knockout finals on 24 or 25 and 26 or 27 March 2022, hosted by one of the contenders.
Russia have booked their place in the finals again, topping Group 1 with a game to spare after beating the Netherlands and Hungary. Two sections will be decided on Saturday with Group 4 hosts Sweden needing a win against Spain to have a chance of pipping the defending champions, and a similar story for the home team in Group 2, Croatia, when they take on leaders Portugal. Group 3 in Ukraine will be settled on Sunday.
- Matches
- Qualified from preliminary round: Belgium, Netherlands, Slovakia
- Spain won the first edition in 2019 with hosts Portugal finishing runners-up and Russia defeating Ukraine for third place.
- The competition was postponed from its original dates between May 2020 and February 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Groups
- The four group winners will advance to the knockout finals in late March, with in principle one of the nations appointed as hosts.
Group 1 (ends Saturday)
Through to finals: Russia
Also in group: Netherlands, Hungary, Belarus (hosts)
Group 2 (ends Saturday): Portugal, Croatia (hosts), Poland, Slovenia
Group 3 (ends Sunday): Ukraine (hosts), Finland, Czech Republic, Belgium
Group 4 (ends Saturday): Spain (holders), Italy, Sweden (hosts), SlovakiaDownload: UEFA Futsal Coach App