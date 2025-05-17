Netherlands win 2025 Women's U17 EURO: At a glance
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Article summary
The Netherlands won their first UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship title as they defeated maiden finalists Norway in the Faroe Islands.
Article top media content
Article body
The Netherlands won their first UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship title as they defeated maiden finalists Norway to claim victory in the Faroe Islands' debut as UEFA final tournament hosts.
How the contenders did
Winners: Netherlands
Runners-up: Norway
Also in semi-finals: France, Italy
Also qualified for 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup alongside semi-finalists: Spain
Also in group stage: Austria, Faroe Islands (hosts), Poland
Top scorers
Final tournament
5 Marie Preus (Norway)
4 Ranneke Derks (Netherlands)
3 Giulia Galli (Italy)
3 Christina Herseth (Norway)
3 Ella Rauscha (Austria)
Season (including qualifiers)
10 Rosalía Domínguez (Spain)
9 Marie Preus (Norway)
9 Filippa Sjöström (Sweden)
7 Filippa Andersson (Sweden)
7 Otylia El Belati (Netherlands)
7 Giulia Galli (Italy)
Player of the tournament
Ranneke Derks (Netherlands)
Records
- Netherlands are the fifth different nation to win the event after Germany (8 titles), Spain (4), France (1) and Poland (1).
- Norway were in their first final, the tenth different nation to get to the decider.
- This was only the second final after 2012/13 which involved neither Germany nor Spain, and the first time neither reached the last four.
- Spain went out in the group stage for the first time since the round was introduced in 2013/14 and ended a run of reaching ten straight semi-finals. They did qualify for the 14th time, a new outright record, one ahead of Germany.
- The Faroe Islands hosted their first UEFA final tournament, and took part in their first UEFA women's final tournament.
All the results
Knockout phase:
Final
Saturday 17 May
Netherlands 2-1 Norway (Tórshavn)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 14 May
Netherlands 1-1 France (Netherlands won 4-3 on pens, Klaksvík)
Italy 1-3 Norway (Tórshavn)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off
Wednesday 14 May
Austria 1-6 Spain (Tórshavn)
Group stage:
Matchday 3
Sunday 11 May
Group B
Italy 2-1 Spain (Tórshavn)
France 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)
Saturday 10 May
Group A
Netherlands 9-0 Faroe Islands (Tórshavn)
Norway 0-0 Austria (Klaksvík)
Matchday 2
Thursday 8 May
Group B
Italy 1-1 France (Tórshavn)
Spain 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)
Wednesday 7 May
Group A
Faroe Islands 0-9 Austria (Klaksvík)
Netherlands 2-0 Norway (Tórshavn)
Matchday 1
Monday 5 May
Group B
Spain 1-1 France (Klaksvík)
Poland 3-4 Italy (Tórshavn)
Sunday 4 May
Group A
Austria 1-4 Netherlands (Klaksvík)
Faroe Islands 0-10 Norway (Tórshavn)
How the groups ended
Champions roll of honour
Eight-team tournament (hosts)
2024/25: Netherlands (Faroe Islands)
2023/24: Spain (Sweden)
2022/23: France (Estonia)
2021/22: Germany (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
2019/20 & 2020/21: No final tournament
2018/19: Germany (Bulgaria)
2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)
2016/17: Germany (Czechia)
2015/16: Germany (Belarus)
2014/15: Spain (Iceland)
2013/14: Germany (England)
Four-team tournament in Nyon
2012/13: Poland
2011/12: Germany
2010/11: Spain
2009/10: Spain
2008/09: Germany
2007/08: Germany
Titles:
Germany 8
Spain 5
France 1
Netherlands 1
Poland 1
Final appearances:
Spain 11
Germany 9
France 4
Netherlands 2
England 1
Norway 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
Switzerland 1
Semi-final appearances:
Spain 13
Germany 12
France 9
England 6Netherlands 5
Norway 4
Switzerland 3
Denmark 2
Italy 2
Poland 2
Belgium 1
Finland 1
Iceland 1
Portugal 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
*bold: played at 2025 finals