Netherlands win 2025 Women's U17 EURO: At a glance

Saturday, May 17, 2025

The Netherlands won their first UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship title as they defeated maiden finalists Norway in the Faroe Islands.

The Netherlands players and staff celebrate
The Netherlands players and staff celebrate UEFA via Getty Images

The Netherlands won their first UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship title as they defeated maiden finalists Norway to claim victory in the Faroe Islands' debut as UEFA final tournament hosts.

How the contenders did

Winners: ﻿Netherlands
Runners-up: Norway
Also in semi-finals: France, Italy
Also qualified for 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup alongside semi-finalists: Spain
Also in group stage: Austria, Faroe Islands (hosts), Poland

Top scorers

Final tournament

5 Marie Preus (Norway)

4 Ranneke Derks (Netherlands)

3 Giulia Galli (Italy)
3 Christina Herseth (Norway)
3 Ella Rauscha (Austria)

Season (including qualifiers)

10 Rosalía Domínguez (Spain)

9 Marie Preus (Norway)
9 Filippa Sjöström (Sweden)

7 Filippa Andersson (Sweden)
7 Otylia El Belati (Netherlands)
7 Giulia Galli (Italy)

Player of the tournament

Ranneke Derks (Netherlands)

Records

  • Netherlands are the fifth different nation to win the event after Germany (8 titles), Spain (4), France (1) and Poland (1).
  • Norway were in their first final, the tenth different nation to get to the decider.
  • This was only the second final after 2012/13 which involved neither Germany nor Spain, and the first time neither reached the last four.
  • Spain went out in the group stage for the first time since the round was introduced in 2013/14 and ended a run of reaching ten straight semi-finals. They did qualify for the 14th time, a new outright record, one ahead of Germany.
  • The Faroe Islands hosted their first UEFA final tournament, and took part in their first UEFA women's final tournament.

Knockout phase:

Final

Saturday 17 May

Netherlands 2-1 Norway (Tórshavn)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 14 May

Netherlands 1-1 France (Netherlands won 4-3 on pens, Klaksvík)
Italy 1-3 Norway (Tórshavn)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off

Wednesday 14 May

Austria 1-6 Spain (Tórshavn) ﻿

Group stage:

Matchday 3

Sunday 11 May

Group B
Italy 2-1 Spain (Tórshavn) ﻿
France 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)

Saturday 10 May

Group A
Netherlands 9-0 Faroe Islands (Tórshavn)
Norway 0-0 Austria (Klaksvík)

Matchday 2

Thursday 8 May

Group B
Italy 1-1 France (Tórshavn) ﻿
Spain 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)

Wednesday 7 May

Group A
Faroe Islands 0-9 Austria (Klaksvík)
Netherlands 2-0 Norway (Tórshavn)

Matchday 1

Monday 5 May

Group B
Spain 1-1 France (Klaksvík)
Poland 3-4 Italy (Tórshavn)

Sunday 4 May

Group A
Austria 1-4 Netherlands (Klaksvík)
Faroe Islands 0-10 Norway (Tórshavn)

How the groups ended

Champions roll of honour

Eight-team tournament (hosts)
2024/25: Netherlands (Faroe Islands)
2023/24: Spain (Sweden)
2022/23: France (Estonia)
2021/22: Germany (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
2019/20 & 2020/21: No final tournament
2018/19: Germany (Bulgaria)
2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)
2016/17: Germany (Czechia)
2015/16: Germany (Belarus)
2014/15: Spain (Iceland)
2013/14: Germany (England)
Four-team tournament in Nyon
2012/13: Poland
2011/12: Germany
2010/11: Spain
2009/10: Spain
2008/09: Germany
2007/08: Germany

Titles:
Germany 8
Spain 5
France 1
Netherlands 1
Poland 1

Final appearances:
Spain 11
Germany 9
France 4
Netherlands 2
England 1
Norway 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
Switzerland 1

Semi-final appearances:
Spain 13
Germany 12
France 9
England 6Netherlands 5
Norway 4
Switzerland 3
Denmark 2
Italy 2
Poland 2
Belgium 1
Finland 1
Iceland 1
Portugal 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1

*bold: played at 2025 finals

