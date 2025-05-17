Netherlands win 2025 Women's U17 EURO: At a glance

The Netherlands won their first UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship title as they defeated maiden finalists Norway to claim victory in the Faroe Islands' debut as UEFA final tournament hosts.

How the contenders did Winners: ﻿Netherlands

Runners-up: Norway

Also in semi-finals: France, Italy

Also qualified for 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup alongside semi-finalists: Spain

Also in group stage: Austria, Faroe Islands (hosts), Poland

5 Marie Preus (Norway)

4 Ranneke Derks (Netherlands)

3 Giulia Galli (Italy)

3 Christina Herseth (Norway)

3 Ella Rauscha (Austria)

10 Rosalía Domínguez (Spain)

9 Marie Preus (Norway)

9 Filippa Sjöström (Sweden)

7 Filippa Andersson (Sweden)

7 Otylia El Belati (Netherlands)

7 Giulia Galli (Italy)

Ranneke Derks (Netherlands)

Netherlands are the fifth different nation to win the event after Germany (8 titles), Spain (4), France (1) and Poland (1).

Norway were in their first final, the tenth different nation to get to the decider.

This was only the second final after 2012/13 which involved neither Germany nor Spain, and the first time neither reached the last four.

Spain went out in the group stage for the first time since the round was introduced in 2013/14 and ended a run of reaching ten straight semi-finals. They did qualify for the 14th time, a new outright record, one ahead of Germany.

The Faroe Islands hosted their first UEFA final tournament, and took part in their first UEFA women's final tournament.

Knockout phase:

Final

Saturday 17 May

Netherlands 2-1 Norway (Tórshavn)

Women's U17 EURO final highlights: Netherlands 2-1 Norway

Semi-finals

Wednesday 14 May

Netherlands 1-1 France (Netherlands won 4-3 on pens, Klaksvík)

Italy 1-3 Norway (Tórshavn)

Semi-final highlights: Netherlands 1-1 France (4-3 pens)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off

Wednesday 14 May

Austria 1-6 Spain (Tórshavn) ﻿

Group stage:

Matchday 3

Sunday 11 May

Group B

Italy 2-1 Spain (Tórshavn) ﻿

France 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)

Women's U17 EURO semi-final highlights: Italy 1-3 Norway

Saturday 10 May

Group A

Netherlands 9-0 Faroe Islands (Tórshavn)

Norway 0-0 Austria (Klaksvík)

Matchday 2

Thursday 8 May

Group B

Italy 1-1 France (Tórshavn) ﻿

Spain 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)

Wednesday 7 May

Group A

Faroe Islands 0-9 Austria (Klaksvík)

Netherlands 2-0 Norway (Tórshavn)

Highlights: Italy dethrone Spain

Matchday 1

Monday 5 May

Group B

Spain 1-1 France (Klaksvík)

Poland 3-4 Italy (Tórshavn)

Sunday 4 May

Group A

Austria 1-4 Netherlands (Klaksvík)

Faroe Islands 0-10 Norway (Tórshavn)

How the groups ended

Champions roll of honour

Eight-team tournament (hosts)

2024/25: Netherlands (Faroe Islands)

2023/24: Spain (Sweden)

2022/23: France (Estonia)

2021/22: Germany (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

2019/20 & 2020/21: No final tournament

2018/19: Germany (Bulgaria)

2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)

2016/17: Germany (Czechia)

2015/16: Germany (Belarus)

2014/15: Spain (Iceland)

2013/14: Germany (England)

Four-team tournament in Nyon

2012/13: Poland

2011/12: Germany

2010/11: Spain

2009/10: Spain

2008/09: Germany

2007/08: Germany

Titles:

Germany 8

Spain 5

France 1

Netherlands 1

Poland 1

Final appearances:

Spain 11

Germany 9

France 4

Netherlands 2

England 1

Norway 1

Poland 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Sweden 1

Switzerland 1



Semi-final appearances:

Spain 13

Germany 12

France 9

England 6Netherlands 5

Norway 4

Switzerland 3

Denmark 2

Italy 2

Poland 2

Belgium 1

Finland 1

Iceland 1

Portugal 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Sweden 1



*bold: played at 2025 finals