2025 Women's U17 EURO Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in the Faroe Islands. Champions Netherlands provide five players, including Player of the Tournament Ranneke Derks, runners-up Norway and semi-finalists Italy have two, while Spain and France are also represented.

Goalkeeper: Maren Groothoff (Netherlands)

Displaying strong positional awareness and quick reflexes, Groothoff was instrumental in the Netherlands' success, making some key saves in the final and across the tournament as a whole. Her penalty save was the decisive action in the semi-final defeat of Italy. In possession she showed a fantastic ability to start attacks and break the opposition press with her passing range.

Defender: Caterina Venturelli (Italy)

Venturelli showed her excellent ability and strength when defending in 1v1 situations to win possession for her team. When she had the ball she excelled in recognising when to pass, and when to run forward to support attacks.

Defender: Silvi Cristóbal (Spain)

Confident in possession, Silvi was key in helping Spain progress under pressure and contributed to the goal tally with two of her own. Acting as a leader in the back line she provided security and composure to win duels and limit the oppositions' goalscoring threat.

Defender: Mille Flø (Norway)

A consistent strong leader of Norway's back line, Flø was instrumental in organising and anticipating threat, defending on the front foot to secure possession for her team, before demonstrating exceptional ability to play a wide range of quality passes.

Defender: Kim Rietveld (Netherlands)

A naturally left-footed player, Rietveld played a key role in helping the Netherlands escape pressure in deep areas and advance up the pitch, recognising how to support attacks by maintaining width or by moving inside the pitch.

Midfielder: Rosalie Renfurm (Netherlands)

The Dutch captain continued to have an impact throughout the tournament and in the final against Norway she provided support for her back line by breaking up attacks and securing the lead. She also played an important role in switching the point of attack with simple but intelligent distribution, providing essential leadership and balance in midfield.

Midfielder: Rachele Giudici (Italy)

A key figure within Italy's diamond midfield, Giudici showed strong physical attributes to pressurise opponents and disrupt their possession. She contributed to Italy attacks with quick forward passes to assist, while also scoring two goals in the process.

Midfielder: Tanté Diakité (France)

A physically strong and dominant midfielder, Diakité showed excellent game awareness throughout the tournament to position herself in areas where she made it difficult for the opposition to play through the French lines. Comfortable playing as either a holding or advanced midfield player, it was in transition where she had a major impact on the tournament by finding key passes forward for her team to attack at pace.

Forward: Liv Pennock (Netherlands)

Scorer of the Netherlands' semi-final goal against France, Pennock was a constant threat to the opposition with her pace and attacking intent. This had a particular impact on the final in which she caused Norway problems with her 1v1 attacking ability to deliver pinpoint crosses, as well as connecting with her right-back and striker.

Forward: Marie Preus (Norway)

Norway's target centre forward and the tournament's top scorer with five goals, including one in the final. With exceptional hold-up play, Preus was a constant threat with her ability to gain control of the ball and link play with her wide players and midfield, while always being in central goalscoring positions. She was also a key figure without the ball, with high levels of energy to press and make life difficult for opponents looking to build from the back.

Forward: Ranneke Derks (Netherlands)

This year's Player of the Tournament demonstrated her fantastic versatility throughout, playing as a No9 but also moving into wide areas to link and connect attacks. She was a constant threat through recognising when to find space for a pass or run in behind, scoring four well-taken goals in the tournament.

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.