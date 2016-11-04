Seedings for Friday's WU19 EURO elite round draw
The WU19 EURO elite round draw is made at 11:00CET on Friday with Spain, Finland and Serbia joining holders France and fellow top seeds England and Germany in Pot A.
The seedings for the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round draw have been confirmed, with the 22 teams that progressed from the qualifying round joining top seeds England and Spain in the pots at 11:00CET on Friday 11 November.
Draw procedure
• Teams are split into four seeding pots based on qualifying round results, with France, England and Germany in Pot 1 as top seeds having received a bye.
• The sides are drawn into six groups of four teams, with one then appointed as hosts. No country can meet a nation they played in the qualifying round.
The pots
Pot A: France (holders), England. Germany, Spain, Finland, Serbia
Pot B: Republic of Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic
Pot C: Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia, Scotland, Denmark, Norway
Pot D: Iceland, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia
Road to Northern Ireland
• Games take place between 3 and 11 April, or 5 and 13 June. The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their pool qualify to join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 8 to 20 August.