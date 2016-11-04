Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Seedings for Friday's WU19 EURO elite round draw

Friday 4 November 2016

The WU19 EURO elite round draw is made at 11:00CET on Friday with Spain, Finland and Serbia joining holders France and fellow top seeds England and Germany in Pot A.

The draw will set out the road to Northern Ireland
The draw will set out the road to Northern Ireland ©UEFA.com

The seedings for the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round draw have been confirmed, with the 22 teams that progressed from the qualifying round joining top seeds England and Spain in the pots at 11:00CET on Friday 11 November.

Draw procedure
• Teams are split into four seeding pots based on qualifying round results, with France, England and Germany in Pot 1 as top seeds having received a bye.

• The sides are drawn into six groups of four teams, with one then appointed as hosts. No country can meet a nation they played in the qualifying round.

The pots
Pot A: France (holders), England. Germany, Spain, Finland, Serbia

Pot B: Republic of Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic

Pot C: Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia, Scotland, Denmark, Norway

Pot D: Iceland, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia

Road to Northern Ireland
• Games take place between 3 and 11 April, or 5 and 13 June. The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their pool qualify to join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 8 to 20 August.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 4 November 2016

Related Items

2017/18 WU19 EURO qualifying round draw pots
03/11/2016

Live2017/18 WU19 EURO qualifying round draw pots

The 2017/18 qualifying round draw is made at 10:00CET on Friday 11 November, with 48 hopefuls beginning their bids to join hosts Switzerland in the final tournament.
WU19 EURO elite round line-up confirmed
26/10/2016

LiveWU19 EURO elite round line-up confirmed

The line-up for the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round is complete after Belgium and Ukraine became the last sides to seal their places.
2017 WU19 EURO: Northern Ireland
19/04/2016

Live2017 WU19 EURO: Northern Ireland

The 2016/17 WU19 EURO takes place in Northern Ireland, the first female finals to be held there.
2017/18 WU19 EURO qualifying round draw pots
03/11/2016

Live2017/18 WU19 EURO qualifying round draw pots

The 2017/18 qualifying round draw is made at 10:00CET on Friday 11 November, with 48 hopefuls beginning their bids to join hosts Switzerland in the final tournament.
Top