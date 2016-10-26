WU19 EURO elite round line-up confirmed
Wednesday 26 October 2016
The line-up for the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round is complete after Belgium and Ukraine became the last sides to seal their places.
Last season's WU19 EURO runners-up Spain are among 21 teams to have made it through from the qualifying round to join holders France and former winners England and Germany in November's elite round draw.
The qualifiers (group winners listed first):
Group 1: Poland, Norway
Group 2: Republic of Ireland, Italy
Group 3: Belgium
Group 4: Serbia, Scotland
Group 5: Slovenia, Russia
Group 6: Finland, Iceland
Group 7: Sweden, Portugal
Group 8: Spain, Ukraine
Group 9: Czech Republic, Switzerland
Group 10: Netherlands, Turkey
Group 11: Hungary, Denmark
- Ukraine were heading out as the runners-up with the worst record against the teams first and third in their section until the very last qualifying round matches, when Austria took the unwanted honour.*
Bye to elite round: France (holders), England, Germany
Bye to finals: Northern Ireland (hosts)
Qualifying round summary
- Top scorer: Lucía García (Spain) 7
- Last season's runners-up Spain scored 30 goals without reply in their three wins.
- Poland, the Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Finland and the Netherlands also won their three games without conceding a goal.
- Last week Northern Ireland prepared by staging the Women's International Cup. England won it, beating France, the United States and the hosts.
Runners-up calculations*
Elite round draw (11:00CET, 11 November, Nyon)
- The teams are split into four seeding pots based on qualifying round results, with France, England and Germany in Pot 1 as top seeds.
- The sides are drawn into six groups of four teams. No country can meet a nation they played in the qualifying round with any other restrictions to be confirmed ahead of the draw.
- Games take place from 3 to 11 April or 5 to 13 June. The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their pool qualify to join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 8 to 20 August 2017.
- The competition will act as a qualifier for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, with France already in those finals as hosts.
- Earlier that morning the draw for the 2017/18 qualifying round will also be made.
Dates for your diary
Elite round draw: 11 November, Nyon
Elite round: 3–11 April or 5–13 June
Final tourmament draw: tbc, Northern Ireland
Final tournament: 8–20 August, Northern Ireland
FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: 7–26 August 2018, France