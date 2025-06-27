UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Spain win 2025 Women's U19 EURO: At a glance

Friday, June 27, 2025

Spain have set new records both in this championship and in UEFA competition more generally after making it four straight wins in the Women's U19 EURO finals.

Spain have now been crowned WU19 EURO winners four years running
Spain have now been crowned WU19 EURO winners four years running UEFA via Getty Images

The tournament at a glance

Winners: ﻿Spain
Runners-up: ﻿France
Semi-finalists: Italy, Portugal
Also qualified for 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: England, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Poland (automatically as hosts)

Player of the Tournament: Maeline Mendy

Top scorers

Finals
4 Liana Joseph (France)
3 Daniela Agote (Spain)
3 Weronika Araśniewicz (Poland)
3 Marta Gago (Portugal)
3 Ornella Graziani (France)
3 Maeline Mendy (France)

Season including qualifying
8 Anastasiya Kavaliova (Belarus)
7 Daniela Agote (Spain)
7 ﻿Laura Berry (Scotland)
7 Liana Joseph (France)﻿
7 Maeline Mendy (France)
7 Jade van Hensbergen (Netherlands)

Records

  • Spain are the first team to win any UEFA youth tournament four years in a row.
  • Spain won a record seventh title, one more than Germany.
  • Spain secured a record 12th top-two finish, one more than France and Germany.
  • Spain played in a record 12th final.
  • Aïcha Camara, Noemi Bejarano, Cristina Librán, Marísa García, Daniela Arques, Daniela Agote, Pau Comendador, Clara Serrajordi, Celia Segura and Alba Cerrato were also in the Spain team that beat the Netherlands in the 2024 final. 
  • Laia López, Amaya García, Emma Moreno, Irune Dorado, Clara Serrajordi, Celia Segura and Alba Cerrato were also in the Spain team that won 2024 WU17 EURO. They emulate 15 previous players (from Spain and Germany) who won both competitions, including Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Ona Batlle and Patri Guijarro. Spain secured a record 12th top-two finish, one more than France and Germany.

All the results

Matchday 1

Sunday 15 June:

Group A
Poland 1-1 Italy (Stalowa Wola)
France 3-0 Sweden (Rzeszów)

Group B
England 2-1 Netherlands (Tarnobrzeg) 
Portugal 0-2 Spain (Mielec)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 18 June:

Group A
Poland 0-6 France (Mielec)
Sweden 0-1 Italy (Stalowa Wola)

Group B
Portugal 4-1 England (Tarnobrzeg)
Netherlands 1-0 Spain (Rzeszów)

Matchday 3

Saturday 21 June:

Group A
Sweden 0-5 Poland (Tarnobrzeg)
Italy 1-2 France (Rzeszów)

Group B
Netherlands 0-2 Portugal (Mielec)
Spain 1-0 England (Stalowa Wola)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 24 June
France 4-3 Portugal (aet, Stalowa Wola)
Spain 2-0 Italy (aet, Mielec)

Final 

Saturday 27 July
France 0-4 Spain (Rzeszów)

Roll of honour

2025: Spain (hosts: Poland)
2024: Spain (Lithuania)
2023: Spain (Belgium)
2022: Spain (Czechia)
2021: Cancelled
2020: Cancelled
2019: France (Scotland)
2018: Spain (Switzerland)
2017: Spain (Northern Ireland)
2016: France (Slovakia)
2015: Sweden (Israel)
2014: Netherlands (Norway)
2013: France (Wales)
2012: Sweden (Türkiye)
2011: Germany (Italy)
2010: France (North Macedonia)
2009: England (Belarus)
2008: Italy (France)
2007: Germany (Iceland)
2006: Germany (Switzerland)
2005: Russia (Hungary)
2004: Spain (Finland)
2003: France (Germany)
2002: Germany (Sweden)
WU18 EURO
2001: Germany (Norway)
2000: Germany (France)
1999: Sweden (Sweden)
1998: Denmark (two-legged final vs France)

Titles

Spain 7
Germany 6
France 5
Sweden 3
Denmark 1
England 1
Italy 1
Netherlands 1
Russia 1

Top-two finishes

Spain 12
France 11
Germany 11*
Norway 5
England 4
Sweden 4*
Netherlands 2
Denmark 1
Italy 1
Russia 1

*includes four-team round-robin final tournament of 1998/99

Top-four finishes

France 18*
Germany 18*
Spain 14
Norway 9*
Sweden 9*
England 7
Netherlands 7
Denmark 6
Italy 5*
Russia 3
Switzerland 3
Portugal 2
Finland 2
Republic of Ireland 1

*includes four-team round-robin final tournaments of 1998/99 and 1999/2000

(bold: inc 2025)

