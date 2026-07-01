Women's Under-19 EURO Matchday 2 highlights: Austria, Sweden into semis, Germany and Poland draw

Austria and Sweden are through to the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals so far as Matchday 2 continues in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group B resumed on Wednesday and Austria made certain of progress past a UEFA women's youth finals group stage for the first time, defeating Switzerland 3-1. Later Spain face Iceland, who will be out if they lose.

A 5-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina moved Sweden on to six points in Group A. And as the other Matchday 1 winners Germany then drew 1-1 with Poland, Sweden's progress is assured and the hosts cannot now go through. Group A ends on Friday and Group B concludes the following day.

WU19 EURO matches

Group B: Wednesday

Austria, who have lost Anna Osl to injury, won their opener against Iceland and knew victory at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo would take them through. After a quiet first half-hour, Austria started to pile on the pressure and although Switzerland goalkeeper Yara Zwyssig, who excelled in the 2-2 draw with Spain, was again impressive, she was beaten when Katie Richter met Valentina Pötzl's cutback with an emphatic finish.

Just before the hour Austria captain Valentina Illinger sent in a shot from distance to double the lead. Switzerland pulled one back as Rahel Hinder rose to head in a corner from fellow substitute Ramona Schallberger, but Austria replacement Greta Spinn sealed victory in added time after being set up by Tina Krassnig.

To follow at 17:00 CET at Training Centre FFBH, Zenica.

Group A: Tuesday

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-5 Sweden

Sweden made five changes from their opening win against Poland on Saturday including the return from suspension of Fanny Peterson, the 16-year-old star of Hammarby's UEFA Women's Europa Cup run, but in the 15th minute she had a penalty saved by Nadija Golubović. Sweden did lead shortly afterwards at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, when Paula Klingspor's centre was turned in by Fabienne Bartholdson.

Filippa Andersson Widén, only a late call-up for these finals, doubled the lead after a run and shot, and then got the third just before half-time with an emphatic finish from outside the box. Bartholdson headed Klingspor's inswinging corner against the post but a similar set piece from Thea Staffansson was punched into her own goal by Golubović, and substitute Agnes Ekberg then added a fifth, Sweden's progress assured later by the other result.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Poland 1-1 Germany

In torrential conditions at Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium in Sarajevo, Poland went ahead not long past the half-hour when Lena Świrska's cross was headed in by Oliwia Związek. Janne Krumme in the Germany goal then did excellently when Emilia Sobierajska was sent through one-on-one.

Germany, without Zoe Schick, who is out of the tournament with a knee injury, and Maria Penner, looked to respond and after both goalkeepers made crucial saves early in the second half, Tessa Zimmermann curled her side level. Either side could have won it from there, but their respective fates will now be decided on Friday.

Click on match links for full recap and reaction.