Women's Under-19 EURO Matchday 2 highlights: Sweden into semis, Germany and Poland draw

Sweden are the first team through to the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals as Matchday 2 began on Tuesday in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A 5-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina moved Sweden on to six points in Group A. And as the other Matchday 1 winners Germany then drew 1-1 with Poland, Sweden's progress is assured and the hosts cannot now go through.

Group B continues on Wednesday with Austria meeting Switzerland in Sarajevo and Spain against Iceland in Zenica.

WU19 EURO matches

Group A: Tuesday

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-5 Sweden

Sweden made five changes from their opening win against Poland on Saturday including the return from suspension of Fanny Peterson, the 16-year-old star of Hammarby's UEFA Women's Europa Cup run, but in the 15th minute she had a penalty saved by Nadija Golubović. Sweden did lead shortly afterwards at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, when Paula Klingspor's centre was turned in by Fabienne Bartholdson.

Filippa Andersson Widén, only a late call-up for these finals, doubled the lead after a run and shot, and then got the third just before half-time with an emphatic finish from outside the box. Bartholdson headed Klingspor's inswinging corner against the post but a similar set piece from Thea Staffansson was punched into her own goal by Golubović, and substitute Agnes Ekberg then added a fifth, their progress assured later by the other result.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Poland 1-1 Germany

In torrential conditions at Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium in Sarajevo, Poland went ahead not long past the half hour when Lena Świrska's cross was headed in by Oliwia Związek. Janne Krumme in the Germany goal then did excellently when Emilia Sobierajska was sent through one-on-one.

Germany, without Zoe Schick (out of the tournament with a knee injury) and Maria Penner, looked to respond and after both goalkeepers made crucial saves early in the second half, Tessa Zimmermann curled her side level. Either side could have won it from there, but their respective fates will now be decided on Friday.

Click on match links for full recap and reaction.

Group B fixtures: Wednesday

Austria vs Switzerland (14:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo) ﻿

Spain vs Iceland (17:00, Training Centre FFBH, Zenica) ﻿