Women's Under-19 EURO semi-final preview: Spain vs Sweden, Germany vs Austria

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship holders Spain play Sweden in Zenica then Germany face Austria in Sarajevo in Tuesday's semi-finals in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

We preview the action as the teams aim for Friday's final at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo.

Knockout schedule Semi-finals: Tuesday 7 July Spain vs Sweden (16:00, Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)

Germany vs Austria (20:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo) Final: Friday 10 July Germany / Austria vs Spain / Sweden (18:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo) All times CET

Where to watch WU19 EURO: TV/streams

Spain have won all four editions since the competition resumed after COVID in 2021/22, and having topped Group B look determined to keep going a run of success unparalleled in UEFA youth competition. Conceding a late goal to draw 2-2 with Switzerland on Matchday 1 was a setback but they beat Iceland 4-0 (at Training Centre FFBH, Zenica) and Austria 2-1 to top Group B, and with nine veterans of last season's success (eight of who also won 2024 WU17 EURO), knockout football holds no fears.

Three-time champions Sweden are in their first semi-final since 2022 (when they lost to Spain), having gone through from Group A with a game to spare by beating Poland 1-0 and hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0. They lost 2-0 to Germany at Training Centre FFBH on Friday to fall to second in Group A but their pacy, counterattacking game could be the perfect foil to Spain's possession game, though Sweden are missing Tilde Karlsson, sent off against Germany, a match for which Filippa Andersson Widén was absent through illness.

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Spain 2-1 Austria

Key stat: Spain have reached the semi-finals for 11 editions in a row since 2014 (there were no final tournaments in 2020 or 2021).

David Aznar, Spain coach: "A lot of teams in this tournament are good at counterattack. Spain dominate with the ball. I hope for the same as against Austria, to dominate with the ball in attacking moments. But Sweeden are very dangerous on the counterattack."

Agnes Ekberg, Sweden forward: "It’s going to be amazing. These games you love to play so it is fantastic we get to play it."

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-5 Sweden

Germany's 15-year wait since their sixth title in 2011 has allowed Spain to overtake them as this competition's most decorated nation but they topped Group A here, beating hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 and, after a 1-1 draw with Poland in driving rain, defeated Sweden 2-0. Zoe Schick was injured on Matchday 1, Germany having lost several other key players ahead of the finals, while Luzie Zähringer is suspended after two group stage bookings.

Austria are hoping to make only their second UEFA national-team decider, after the 1997 men's U16 EURO, and went through from Group B with a game to spare, beating Iceland 3-0 and Switzerland 3-1 (at Grbavica Stadium). They lost 2-1 to Spain to fall to second place with Sara Grabovac going off injured at the end, her concern adding to the loss to Anna Osl on Matchday 1.

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Germany 2-0 Sweden

Key stat: Germany are among the last four of this competition for the 19th time while Austria are in their first UEFA women's youth semi-final.

Melanie Behringer, Germany coach: "We could see [against Sweden] that [the players] are very confident. For a coach it is good to know that and hopefully we can see it in the next game too."

Markus Hackl, Austria coach: "[Germany are] a good team but I think we will have our chances too and we will try to win it."