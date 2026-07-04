Women's Under-19 EURO Matchday 3: Germany, Spain join Sweden, Austria in semis

Germany and Spain joined already-qualified Austria and Sweden in Tuesday's ﻿UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals as the group stage concluded in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group B ended on Saturday with Austria already through ahead of their 2-1 loss to Zenica opponents Spain, who claimed first place. The holders' victory meant Switzerland's 4-3 defeat of Iceland was in vain.

In Group A on Friday, Sweden were already through ahead of Matchday 3, but opponents Germany needed to avoid defeat to prevent any chance of Poland snatching the other semi-final slot. Germany won 2-0 to overtake Sweden for first place despite Poland securing a 5-1 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who got their nation's maiden UEFA women's final tournament goal.

Final group standings

Group B: Saturday

Holders Spain required a point at Zenica's Bilino Polje Stadium to be certain of reaching an 11th straight WU19 EURO semi-final but they went one better with a dominant victory that secured first place ahead of already-qualified Austria. Spain broke through in the 20th minute, Alba Cerrato fouled inside the box and stepping up herself to convert the penalty.

It was 2-0 on 42 minutes when Rosalía Domínguez's initial shot was blocked but Elene Gurtubay pounced on the follow-up with an emphatic finish, only for Austria to pull one back before the break as Emira Makalic rose to head Katie Richter's corner inside the far post. Ella Herbst then hit the post but in the second half Spain saw out the game but Austria can still look forward to a debut WU19 EURO semi-final.

Switzerland narrowly won a thrilling final group game, but Spain's victory meant the result wasn't enough to progress. Ramona Schallberger put Switzerland ahead by weaving deftly past Helga Rut Einarsdóttir and unleashing a powerful strike from distance. Ingibjörg Magnúsdóttir equalised from close range following Freyja Stefánsdóttir's flick-on, but Switzerland were soon back ahead when Emanuela Pfister ran onto Emma Egli's lofted long ball and slotted in.

Melissa Rondalli scored Switzerland's third from a tight angle on the stroke of half-time before Pfister delivered her second from the penalty spot. Ingibjörg Magnúsdóttir gave Iceland hope of a comeback by bringing down Ragnheidur Thórunn Jónsdóttir's pass and striking for 4-2, then Líf Van Bemmel headed in from Védís Ösp Einarsdóttir's corner to reduce the deficit to one goal – but Switzerland held on for victory.

WU19 EURO matches

Group A: Friday

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Germany 2-0 Sweden

Requiring at least a point at Zenica's Training Centre FFBH to join confirmed qualifiers Sweden in the last four, Germany began positively and had a 12th-minute penalty when Emma Memminger was brought down just inside the box. Laila Portella beat Saga Andersson, one of several Sweden changes that means all 20 of their squad members have now featured.

Sweden lost Tilde Karlsson to a red card early in the half, and it was 2-0 when Helen Börner showed a turn of pace and centred for Maj Schneider to turn in. Sweden showed a threat but Germany held out comfortably.

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Poland 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Poland got the win they needed against the hosts at Sarajevo's Grbavica Stadium, but it proved in vain due to Germany's victory. The victors made a quick start and took the lead after nine minutes, when Lena Świrska found team-mate Weronika Araśniewicz to head in from the centre of the box. Świrska then got a goal of her own when her left-footed strike found the top corner after a sharp turn just inside the penalty area.

Araśniewicz scored her second with another header just before the interval. Poland continued to dominate in the second half, Zuzanna Witek converting a free-kick and Świrska pouncing on a loose ball to tuck in late on, while Natalija Mirković scored a consolation goal for the tournament hosts.

Click on match links for full recap and reaction.

Where to watch: TV/streams