UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA EURO 2024 Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Saturday, December 2, 2023

All you need to know about UEFA EURO 2024 Group A contenders Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland.

Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland have been drawn together in UEFA EURO 2024 Group A.

Group A fixtures
14/06: Germany vs Scotland (Munich, 21:00 CEST)
15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne)
19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne)
19/06: Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart)
23/06: Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt)
23/06: Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart)

EURO match schedule

GERMANY

Watch great Germany EURO goals

EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 13*, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Winners (1972**, 1980**, 1996)
EURO 2020: Round of 16

*including West Germany
**as West Germany

Qualified as hosts

Three-time winners and three-time runners-up, Germany are hosting their first EURO since reunification (West Germany staged the finals in 1988). They are led by 36-year-old former Hoffenheim, Leipzig and Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, who replaced Hansi Flick on 22 September 2023.

Previous meetings
vs Hungary W14 D12 L12 F76 A68
vs Scotland W8 D5 L4 F26 A23
vs Switzerland W36 D8 L9 F142 A69

SCOTLAND

Classic Scotland goals

EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 3, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Group stage (1992, 1996, 2020)
EURO 2020: Group stage

Qualifying
Group A runners-up
P8 W5 D2 L1 F17 A8
Qualification secured: Matchday 8

Scotland's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Steve Clarke's side were confirmed as finals contenders after Norway failed to pick up three points at home to Spain on 15 October. Scotland have qualified for back-to-back EUROs, having been eliminated after the group stage in all three finals appearances. They have not won a game at the tournament since EURO '96.

Previous meetings
vs Germany W4 D5 L8 F23 A26
vs Hungary W3 D2 L5 F16 A20
vs Switzerland W8 D3 L5 F26 A24

HUNGARY

EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 4, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Third place (1964)
EURO 2020: Group stage

Qualifying
Group G winners
P8 W5 D3 L0 F16 A7
Qualification secured: Matchday 9

Hungary's road to Germany: Every goal

After going 44 years without qualifying for a EURO finals between 1972, when they finished fourth, and 2016, Hungary have now made it to their third tournament in a row after a 2-2 draw in Bulgaria edged them over the line. They finished bottom of a tough group containing France, Germany and Portugal at EURO 2020 but did manage to pick up two points from their three games.

Previous meetings
vs Germany W12 D12 L14 F68 A76
vs Scotland W5 D2 L3 F20 A16
vs Switzerland W35 D5 L11 F151 A71

SWITZERLAND

Great Switzerland goals

EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 5, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2020)
EURO 2020: Quarter-finals

Qualifying
Group I runners-up
P10 W4 D5 L1 F22 A11
Qualification secured: Matchday 9

Switzerland's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Switzerland reached their fifth finals in the last six editions of the tournament with a draw against Kosovo in their penultimate game. Their best performance came in 2020, when they progressed through the group stage and stunned France on penalties in the round of 16 before a quarter-final exit at the hands of Spain, also on spot kicks.

Previous meetings
vs Germany W9 D8 L36 F69 A142
vs Hungary W11 D5 L35 F71 A151
vs Scotland W5 D3 L8 F24 A26

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Selected for you

EURO 2024 Group B in-depth
Live 02/12/2023

EURO 2024 Group B in-depth

All you need to know about Group B contenders Spain, Croatia, Italy and Albania.
EURO 2024 Group C in-depth
Live 02/12/2023

EURO 2024 Group C in-depth

All you need to know about Group C contenders Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia and England.
EURO 2024 Group D in-depth
Live 02/12/2023

EURO 2024 Group D in-depth

All you need to know about Group D contenders Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria and France.
EURO 2024 group stage draw
Live 02/12/2023

EURO 2024 group stage draw

The UEFA EURO 2024 group stage draw took place in Hamburg on Saturday.