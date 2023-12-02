UEFA EURO 2024 Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Saturday, December 2, 2023
All you need to know about UEFA EURO 2024 Group A contenders Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland.
Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland have been drawn together in UEFA EURO 2024 Group A.
Group A fixtures
14/06: Germany vs Scotland (Munich, 21:00 CEST)
15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne)
19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne)
19/06: Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart)
23/06: Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt)
23/06: Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart)
GERMANY
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 13*, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Winners (1972**, 1980**, 1996)
EURO 2020: Round of 16
*including West Germany
**as West Germany
Qualified as hosts
Three-time winners and three-time runners-up, Germany are hosting their first EURO since reunification (West Germany staged the finals in 1988). They are led by 36-year-old former Hoffenheim, Leipzig and Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, who replaced Hansi Flick on 22 September 2023.
Previous meetings
vs Hungary W14 D12 L12 F76 A68
vs Scotland W8 D5 L4 F26 A23
vs Switzerland W36 D8 L9 F142 A69
SCOTLAND
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 3, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Group stage (1992, 1996, 2020)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Qualifying
Group A runners-up
P8 W5 D2 L1 F17 A8
Qualification secured: Matchday 8
Steve Clarke's side were confirmed as finals contenders after Norway failed to pick up three points at home to Spain on 15 October. Scotland have qualified for back-to-back EUROs, having been eliminated after the group stage in all three finals appearances. They have not won a game at the tournament since EURO '96.
Previous meetings
vs Germany W4 D5 L8 F23 A26
vs Hungary W3 D2 L5 F16 A20
vs Switzerland W8 D3 L5 F26 A24
HUNGARY
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 4, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Third place (1964)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Qualifying
Group G winners
P8 W5 D3 L0 F16 A7
Qualification secured: Matchday 9
After going 44 years without qualifying for a EURO finals between 1972, when they finished fourth, and 2016, Hungary have now made it to their third tournament in a row after a 2-2 draw in Bulgaria edged them over the line. They finished bottom of a tough group containing France, Germany and Portugal at EURO 2020 but did manage to pick up two points from their three games.
Previous meetings
vs Germany W12 D12 L14 F68 A76
vs Scotland W5 D2 L3 F20 A16
vs Switzerland W35 D5 L11 F151 A71
SWITZERLAND
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 5, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2020)
EURO 2020: Quarter-finals
Qualifying
Group I runners-up
P10 W4 D5 L1 F22 A11
Qualification secured: Matchday 9
Switzerland reached their fifth finals in the last six editions of the tournament with a draw against Kosovo in their penultimate game. Their best performance came in 2020, when they progressed through the group stage and stunned France on penalties in the round of 16 before a quarter-final exit at the hands of Spain, also on spot kicks.
Previous meetings
vs Germany W9 D8 L36 F69 A142
vs Hungary W11 D5 L35 F71 A151
vs Scotland W5 D3 L8 F24 A26