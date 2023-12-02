UEFA EURO 2024 Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland have been drawn together in UEFA EURO 2024 Group A.

Group A fixtures

14/06: Germany vs Scotland (Munich, 21:00 CEST)

15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne)

19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne)

19/06: Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart)

23/06: Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt)

23/06: Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart)

GERMANY

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 13*, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (1972**, 1980**, 1996)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

*including West Germany

**as West Germany

Qualified as hosts

Three-time winners and three-time runners-up, Germany are hosting their first EURO since reunification (West Germany staged the finals in 1988). They are led by 36-year-old former Hoffenheim, Leipzig and Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, who replaced Hansi Flick on 22 September 2023.

Previous meetings

vs Hungary W14 D12 L12 F76 A68

vs Scotland W8 D5 L4 F26 A23

vs Switzerland W36 D8 L9 F142 A69

SCOTLAND

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 3, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Group stage (1992, 1996, 2020)

EURO 2020: Group stage

Qualifying

Group A runners-up

P8 W5 D2 L1 F17 A8

Qualification secured: Matchday 8

Steve Clarke's side were confirmed as finals contenders after Norway failed to pick up three points at home to Spain on 15 October. Scotland have qualified for back-to-back EUROs, having been eliminated after the group stage in all three finals appearances. They have not won a game at the tournament since EURO '96.

Previous meetings

vs Germany W4 D5 L8 F23 A26

vs Hungary W3 D2 L5 F16 A20

vs Switzerland W8 D3 L5 F26 A24

HUNGARY

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 4, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Third place (1964)

EURO 2020: Group stage

Qualifying

Group G winners

P8 W5 D3 L0 F16 A7

Qualification secured: Matchday 9

After going 44 years without qualifying for a EURO finals between 1972, when they finished fourth, and 2016, Hungary have now made it to their third tournament in a row after a 2-2 draw in Bulgaria edged them over the line. They finished bottom of a tough group containing France, Germany and Portugal at EURO 2020 but did manage to pick up two points from their three games.

Previous meetings

vs Germany W12 D12 L14 F68 A76

vs Scotland W5 D2 L3 F20 A16

vs Switzerland W35 D5 L11 F151 A71

SWITZERLAND

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 5, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Quarter-finals (2020)

EURO 2020: Quarter-finals

Qualifying

Group I runners-up

P10 W4 D5 L1 F22 A11

Qualification secured: Matchday 9

Switzerland reached their fifth finals in the last six editions of the tournament with a draw against Kosovo in their penultimate game. Their best performance came in 2020, when they progressed through the group stage and stunned France on penalties in the round of 16 before a quarter-final exit at the hands of Spain, also on spot kicks.

Previous meetings

vs Germany W9 D8 L36 F69 A142

vs Hungary W11 D5 L35 F71 A151

vs Scotland W5 D3 L8 F24 A26