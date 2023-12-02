UEFA EURO 2024 Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B
Saturday, December 2, 2023
All you need to know about UEFA EURO 2024 Group E contenders Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and Play-off winner B.
Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and Play-off winner B have been drawn together in UEFA EURO 2024 Group E.
Group E fixtures
17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt)
17/06: Romania vs Play-off winner B (Munich)
21/06: Slovakia vs Play-off winner B (Düsseldorf)
22/06: Belgium vs Romania (Cologne)
26/06: Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt)
26/06: Play-off winner B vs Belgium (Stuttgart)
BELGIUM
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 6, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Runners-up (1980)
EURO 2020: Quarter-finals
Qualifying
Group F winners
P8 W6 D2 L0 F22 A4
Qualification secured: Matchday 7
Belgium beat their main Group F rivals Austria 3-2 on 13 October to confirm their place at a third successive EURO in their first campaign under German-Italian coach Domenico Tedesco. The Red Devils were quarter-finalists at the last two EUROs but failed to progress from the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals
Previous meetings
vs Romania W5 D2 L5 F16 A14
vs Slovakia W3 D4 L5 F15 A23
vs Bosnia and Herzegovina W4 D1 L3 F19 A13
vs Iceland W11 D0 L0 F44 A8
vs Israel W6 D0 L1 F15 A4
vs Ukraine N/A
SLOVAKIA
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 5*, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Winners (1976)**
EURO 2020: Group stage
*including Czechoslovakia
**as Czechoslovakia
Qualifying
Group J runners-up
P10 W7 D1 L2 F17 A8
Qualification secured: Matchday 9
Slovakia qualified for their third consecutive EURO finals with a 4-2 home win against Iceland. They finished third in Group E in 2020 and, having famously lifted the trophy as part of Czechoslovakia in 1976, their best performance since the countries split came in 2016, when they progressed to the round of 16 before being beaten by Germany.
Previous meetings
vs Belgium W5 D4 L3 F23 A15
vs Romania W18 D12 L10 F78 A52
vs Bosnia and Herzegovina W3 D0 L2 F8 A6
vs Iceland W13 D3 L1 F38 A15
vs Israel W3 D2 L1 F10 A7
vs Ukraine W2 D3 L3 F10 A9
ROMANIA
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 5, most recently EURO 2016
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2000)
EURO 2020: Did not qualify
Qualifying
Group I winners
P10 W6 D4 L0 F16 A5
Qualification secured: Matchday 9
After failing to qualify for the last edition of the tournament, Romania secured their place at EURO 2024 after a win against Israel in Hungary. They will be hoping to repeat their heroics of EURO 2000, where they progressed from a group containing Portugal, England and Germany before being knocked out by Italy in the quarter-finals.
Previous meetings
vs Belgium W5 D2 L5 F14 A16
vs Slovakia W10 D12 L18 F52 A78
vs Bosnia and Herzegovina W4 D0 L2 F13 A4
vs Iceland W3 D1 L1 F11 A2
vs Israel W12 D7 L4 F35 A23
vs Ukraine W3 D1 L2 F14 A10
Path B play-off winner
Path B play-offs
Semi-finals: Israel vs Iceland, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine (21 March)
Final: Bosnia-Herzegovina/Ukraine vs Israel/ Iceland (26 March)
ISRAEL
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: N/A
EURO best: N/A
EURO 2020: Did not qualify
Israel previously made it to the qualifying play-offs twice, including in 2020, when they missed out after losing on penalties to Scotland in the semi-finals. Their star players include Tottenham’s Manor Solomon and Shon Weissman of Granada while Salzburg youngster Oscar Gloukh is fast making a name for himself.
Previous meetings
vs Belgium W1 D0 L6 F4 A15
vs Romania W4 D7 L12 F23 A35
vs Slovakia W1 D2 L3 F7 A10
ICELAND
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 1, most recently 2016
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2016)
EURO 2020: Did not qualify
They say that some nights you can still hear the echoes of Iceland’s thunderclap in France from their sensational run to the EURO 2016 quarter-finals. They reached the World Cup two years later, too, but fell short in the play-offs against Hungary for EURO 2020.
Previous meetings
vs Belgium W0 D0 L11 F8 A44
vs Romania W1 D1 L3 F2 A11
vs Slovakia W1 D3 L13 F15 A38
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: N/A
EURO best: N/A
EURO 2020: Did not qualify
After three successive play-off defeats, Bosnia and Herzegovina will hope to go one better this time as they aim for their first EURO since independence. Savo Milošević's side finished fifth in Group J behind fellow play-off contenders Luxembourg and Iceland.
Previous meetings
vs Belgium W3 D1 L4 F13 A19
vs Romania W2 D0 L4 F4 A13
vs Slovakia W2 D0 L3 F6 A8
UKRAINE
EURO pedigree
Previous EUROs: 3, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2020)
EURO 2020: Quarter-finals
Serhiy Rebrov’s team came up just short in their bid to oust holders Italy and finish runners-up to England in Group C. Ukraine have reached the last three EUROs but have a patchy play-off record for major tournaments, winning just one in seven.
Previous meetings
vs Belgium N/A
vs Romania W2 D1 L3 F10 A14
vs Slovakia W3 D3 L2 F9 A10