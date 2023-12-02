UEFA EURO 2024 Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B

Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and Play-off winner B have been drawn together in UEFA EURO 2024 Group E.

Group E fixtures

17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt)

17/06: Romania vs Play-off winner B (Munich)

21/06: Slovakia vs Play-off winner B (Düsseldorf)

22/06: Belgium vs Romania (Cologne)

26/06: Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt)

26/06: Play-off winner B vs Belgium (Stuttgart)

EURO match schedule

BELGIUM

Classic Belgium EURO goals

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 6, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Runners-up (1980)

EURO 2020: Quarter-finals

Qualifying

Group F winners

P8 W6 D2 L0 F22 A4

Qualification secured: Matchday 7

Belgium's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Belgium beat their main Group F rivals Austria 3-2 on 13 October to confirm their place at a third successive EURO in their first campaign under German-Italian coach Domenico Tedesco. The Red Devils were quarter-finalists at the last two EUROs but failed to progress from the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals

Previous meetings

vs Romania W5 D2 L5 F16 A14

vs Slovakia W3 D4 L5 F15 A23

vs Bosnia and Herzegovina W4 D1 L3 F19 A13

vs Iceland W11 D0 L0 F44 A8

vs Israel W6 D0 L1 F15 A4

vs Ukraine N/A

SLOVAKIA

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 5*, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (1976)**

EURO 2020: Group stage

*including Czechoslovakia

**as Czechoslovakia

Qualifying

Group J runners-up

P10 W7 D1 L2 F17 A8

Qualification secured: Matchday 9

Slovakia's road to Germany: Every goal

Slovakia qualified for their third consecutive EURO finals with a 4-2 home win against Iceland. They finished third in Group E in 2020 and, having famously lifted the trophy as part of Czechoslovakia in 1976, their best performance since the countries split came in 2016, when they progressed to the round of 16 before being beaten by Germany.

Previous meetings

vs Belgium W5 D4 L3 F23 A15

vs Romania W18 D12 L10 F78 A52

vs Bosnia and Herzegovina W3 D0 L2 F8 A6

vs Iceland W13 D3 L1 F38 A15

vs Israel W3 D2 L1 F10 A7

vs Ukraine W2 D3 L3 F10 A9

ROMANIA

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 5, most recently EURO 2016

EURO best: Quarter-finals (2000)

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

Qualifying

Group I winners

P10 W6 D4 L0 F16 A5

Qualification secured: Matchday 9

Romania's road to Germany: Watch every goal

After failing to qualify for the last edition of the tournament, Romania secured their place at EURO 2024 after a win against Israel in Hungary. They will be hoping to repeat their heroics of EURO 2000, where they progressed from a group containing Portugal, England and Germany before being knocked out by Italy in the quarter-finals.

Previous meetings

vs Belgium W5 D2 L5 F14 A16

vs Slovakia W10 D12 L18 F52 A78

vs Bosnia and Herzegovina W4 D0 L2 F13 A4

vs Iceland W3 D1 L1 F11 A2

vs Israel W12 D7 L4 F35 A23

vs Ukraine W3 D1 L2 F14 A10

Path B play-off winner

Path B play-offs

Semi-finals: Israel vs Iceland, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine (21 March)

Final: Bosnia-Herzegovina/Ukraine vs Israel/ Iceland (26 March)

ISRAEL

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: N/A

EURO best: N/A

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

Israel previously made it to the qualifying play-offs twice, including in 2020, when they missed out after losing on penalties to Scotland in the semi-finals. Their star players include Tottenham’s Manor Solomon and Shon Weissman of Granada while Salzburg youngster Oscar Gloukh is fast making a name for himself.

Previous meetings

vs Belgium W1 D0 L6 F4 A15

vs Romania W4 D7 L12 F23 A35

vs Slovakia W1 D2 L3 F7 A10



ICELAND

Top ten goals of EURO 2024 qualifying

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 1, most recently 2016

EURO best: Quarter-finals (2016)

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

They say that some nights you can still hear the echoes of Iceland’s thunderclap in France from their sensational run to the EURO 2016 quarter-finals. They reached the World Cup two years later, too, but fell short in the play-offs against Hungary for EURO 2020.

Previous meetings

vs Belgium W0 D0 L11 F8 A44

vs Romania W1 D1 L3 F2 A11

vs Slovakia W1 D3 L13 F15 A38

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

EURO through the years

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: N/A

EURO best: N/A

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

After three successive play-off defeats, Bosnia and Herzegovina will hope to go one better this time as they aim for their first EURO since independence. Savo Milošević's side finished fifth in Group J behind fellow play-off contenders Luxembourg and Iceland.

Previous meetings

vs Belgium W3 D1 L4 F13 A19

vs Romania W2 D0 L4 F4 A13

vs Slovakia W2 D0 L3 F6 A8

UKRAINE

All-time leading EURO scorers

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 3, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Quarter-finals (2020)

EURO 2020: Quarter-finals

Serhiy Rebrov’s team came up just short in their bid to oust holders Italy and finish runners-up to England in Group C. Ukraine have reached the last three EUROs but have a patchy play-off record for major tournaments, winning just one in seven.

Previous meetings

vs Belgium N/A

vs Romania W2 D1 L3 F10 A14

vs Slovakia W3 D3 L2 F9 A10