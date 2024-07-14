UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Spain 2-1 England: Late Oyarzabal winner earns La Roja record fourth EURO crown

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Spain are European champions for a record-breaking fourth time following a 2-1 win against England in Berlin.

Spain captain Álvaro Morata with the trophy
Spain captain Álvaro Morata with the trophy AFP via Getty Images

Mikel Oyarzabal's goal four minutes from time earned Spain a 2-1 win against England in the final of UEFA EURO 2024 – a record-breaking fourth title for La Roja.

Key moments

47': Williams converts first-time finish
73': Palmer side-foots England equaliser
86': Oyarzabal pokes in Cucurella cross
90': Dani Olmo heads off the line

Match in brief: Spain's quality shines through

Considering both coaches prophesized "fine margins" deciding this occasion, it was perhaps little surprise that this was a cat-and-mouse first half. Gareth Southgate and Luis de la Fuente shuffled their pieces from time to time, but it was 45 minutes of half-breaks and half-chances.

There was a different feeling in the air after the restart and, sure enough, Spain were in front just two minutes in. Dani Carvajal's round-the-corner pass should not be overlooked, but it was Lamine Yamal who provided the dynamic run and pass to tee up Nico Williams for an emphatic, precise, first-time finish.

Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal celebrate Spain's opening goal
Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal celebrate Spain's opening goalGetty Images

The momentum had swung firmly one team's way for the first time. Dani Olmo had time to turn and shoot in the penalty area – a luxury afforded to no one in the opening period – but was off target. Álvaro Morata and Williams likewise soon after, but not Yamal midway through the second half – this time only Jordan Pickford's excellent fingertip save prevented it becoming 2-0.

But if there's one thing that has characterised this England side's run to Berlin it's resilience and, just minutes later, they were level. Bukayo Saka contributed the width, Jude Bellingham the neat lay-off and Cole Palmer – three minutes after coming on – the unerring, bottom-corner-seeking finish. Yamal tried likewise with eight minutes left, but Pickford was again up to the task.

Cole Palmer celebrates his equaliser
Cole Palmer celebrates his equaliserThe FA via Getty Images

However, the England keeper could do nothing to deny Oyarzabal with four minutes remaining, the Real Sociedad forward poking in Marc Cucurella's cross to send his team – and country – into raptures.

There was still nearly time for yet another England comeback, but Unai Simón saved Declan Rice's header and Dani Olmo cleared Marc Guéhi's off the line. Spain had done it for a record-breaking fourth time; for England, the wait goes on.

The match as it happened

Vivo Player of the Match: Nico Williams (Spain)

"Very dangerous attacking, defended a lot, covered Cucurella, moved into midfield for combinations with Olmo. Scored the first goal and was one of the most dangerous players on the field."
UEFA Technical Observer panel

Nico Williams with his Vivo Player of the Match trophy
Nico Williams with his Vivo Player of the Match trophyUEFA via Getty Images

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

I'm not sure that football's meant to be understood. La Roja did some magical things, but this was not their five-star 'Reserva' stuff. Yet they had solutions. They had Cucurella, who did not think he would even make this squad but assisted Oyarzabal for the winner, and, somehow, they had a late sucker-punch up their sleeves. Again.

Joe Terry, England reporter

England take no shame in this defeat. They came up against a fantastic team and went toe-to-toe with them, once again showing amazing courage to come back into the game after conceding first. This is a special group of players and they will surely have their moment of silverware, but the wait continues.

Watch Spain lift EURO 2024 trophy

Reaction

Nico Williams, Spain winger: "I feel euphoric, very happy. All our people deserve it: our families, fans ... European champions and now we go for the World Cup. Nobody can beat us. I said we were a great team."

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "I think Spain were the best team in the tournament. We didn't quite keep the ball well enough, but we were right in it until the last ten minutes. I'm devastated for everybody, really."

Key stats

  • Spain are the first team to win EURO on four occasions, having previously shared the record with Germany.
  • Spain are the first side to win all seven games at a EURO final tournament.
  • La Roja's 15 goals at EURO 2024 is a new tournament record, surpassing the 14 scored by France in 1984.
  • Gareth Southgate is only the third coach to have reached two EURO finals after Germany’s Helmut Schön (1972 and 1976) and Berti Vogts (1992 and 1996).
  • Aged just 17 years and one day, Lamine Yamal became the youngest-ever player to feature in a EURO or FIFA World Cup final.
  • Williams – 22 years, two days – became the second-youngest player ever to score in a EURO final.
  • This was the first time two teenagers had started a EURO final: Lamine Yamal (17 years, one day) and Kobbie Mainoo (19 years, 86 days).
  • England conceded the first goal in all four of their EURO 2024 knockout stage games.
Lamine Yamal with his Young Player of the Tournament award
Lamine Yamal with his Young Player of the Tournament awardUEFA via Getty Images

Starting line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand (Nacho 83), Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri (Zubimendi 46), Fabián Ruiz; Yamal (Merino 89), Olmo, Williams; Morata (Oyarzabal 68)

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Shaw; Mainoo (Palmer 70), Rice; Saka, Foden (Toney 89), Bellingham; Kane (Watkins 61)

