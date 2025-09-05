What UEFA records does Cristiano Ronaldo hold?
Friday, September 5, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed an unrivalled collection of records in the Champions League, EURO finals and more. See his records and rankings for goals, wins, appearances, tournaments, finals and qualifiers.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring goals for over two decades and continues to find the net with impressive regularity.
The first man to win the UEFA Champions League on five occasions, Ronaldo has also made more competition appearances and scored more goals than any other player, but those records are barely the tip of the iceberg.
UEFA.com celebrates the evergreen Portugal striker and his relentless capacity to rack up milestone after milestone.
Ronaldo's club/individual records
- Most UEFA club competition appearances: 197
- Most UEFA club competition goals: 145
- Most UEFA Champions League goals: 140
- Most goals in a UEFA Champions League season: 17 (2013/14)
- Most goals in UEFA Champions League knockout stages: 67
- UEFA Champions League top scorer: 2007/08, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18
- Most UEFA Champions League appearances: 183
- Most UEFA Champions League final wins: 5
- Only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals
- One of only two players to score in all six games in a UEFA Champions League group
- Only player to score in 11 straight UEFA Champions League games
- Most UEFA Club Footballer/Best Player/Men's Player awards: 4 (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017)
- Most appearances in UEFA.com users' Team of the Year: 15 (2004, 2007–2020)
Ronaldo's national team records for Portugal
- Most EURO final tournaments: 6
- Most EURO final tournament appearances: 30
- Most EURO appearances (including qualifiers): 74
- Most EURO finals goals: 14
- Most EURO goals (including qualifiers): 55
- Most EURO final tournaments scored in: 5 (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
- Only player to score three goals at multiple EUROs: 2012, 2016, 2020
- Only player to score at five World Cups: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
- First player to score ten hat-tricks in men's international football
- Most EURO and World Cup finals appearances combined: 52
- Most EURO and World Cup finals goals combined: 22
- Most international appearances in world football: 222
- Most international goals in world football: 140
Stats last updated 6 September 2025