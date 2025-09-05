Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
What UEFA records does Cristiano Ronaldo hold?

Friday, September 5, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed an unrivalled collection of records in the Champions League, EURO finals and more. See his records and rankings for goals, wins, appearances, tournaments, finals and qualifiers.

Every Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring goals for over two decades and continues to find the net with impressive regularity.

The first man to win the UEFA Champions League on five occasions, Ronaldo has also made more competition appearances and scored more goals than any other player, but those records are barely the tip of the iceberg.

Ronaldo vs Messi

UEFA.com celebrates the evergreen Portugal striker and his relentless capacity to rack up milestone after milestone.

Ronaldo's club/individual records

Every Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goal

Ronaldo's national team records for Portugal

All 14 of Ronaldo's EURO goals

Stats last updated 6 September 2025

