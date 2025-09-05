European Qualifiers: France start with win, Italy find their groove

France saw off Ukraine and Italy's patience was rewarded on an action-packed evening of European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

Slovakia recorded their first competitive win against Germany as an independent nation as Matchday 5 kicked off on Thursday.

We wrap up this week's action.

Qualifying lowdown

Friday's results

Group B: Slovenia 2-2 Sweden, Switzerland 4-0 Kosovo

Group C: Greece 5-1 Belarus, Denmark 0-0 Scotland

Group D: Iceland 5-0 Azerbaijan, Ukraine 0-2 France

Group I: Moldova 0-4 Israel, Italy 5-0 Estonia

Group L: Faroe Islands 0-1 Croatia, Montenegro 0-2 Czechia

Highlights: Ukraine 0-2 France

An early and late goal were enough for France to kick off their qualifying campaign with victory over Ukraine. Michael Olise struck after ten minutes with a sweeping finish after fine work on the left from Bradley Barcola, but an excellent save from Anatoliy Trubin denied Olise a second and kept the margin at one at the break. Ukraine had chances after the interval, with Artem Dobvyk having a header cleared off the line by Ibrahima Konaté and Illia Zabarnyi hitting the post with a header from close range, but in the 82nd minute Kylian Mbappé was set clear by Aurélien Tchouaméni and he weaved past Zabarnyi and slotted the ball past Trubin to seal victory.

Highlights: Italy 5-0 Estonia

Gennaro Gattuso's reign as Italy coach started in style thanks to five second-half goals. The Azzurri had to be patient though, eventually breaking through in the 59th minute when Moise Kean headed in from Mateo Retegui's flick. The floodgates then opened with Retegui dispatching the second and, two minutes later, Giacomo Raspadori's diving header making it 3-0. Retegui and Alessandro Bastoni found the net with late headers too to give the scoreline a convincing look in Bergamo.

Best of the rest

Andrej Kramarić became the top scorer in qualifying with five goals after grabbing Croatia's first-half winner in the Faroe Islands.

Greece made an excellent start to qualifying, scoring four times in the opening 36 minutes on their way to a handsome 5-1 success against Belarus.

Switzerland also struck four times before the interval with Breel Embolo on target twice as they eased past Kosovo 4-0.

Žan Vipotnik fired a late equaliser as Slovenia came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Sweden.

Highlights: Iceland 5-0 Azerbaijan

Thursday's results

Group A: Luxembourg 1-3 Northern Ireland, Slovakia 2-0 Germany

Group E: Georgia 2-3 Türkiye, Bulgaria 0-3 Spain

Group G: Lithuania 1-1 Malta, Netherlands 1-1 Poland

Group J: Kazakhstan 0-1 Wales, Liechtenstein 0-6 Belgium

Highlights: Slovakia 2-0 Germany

A fine counterattacking goal from Atlético de Madrid defender Dávid Hancko shortly before half-time set Slovakia on course for a significant win on the opening day of Group A action. David Strelec curled in a second not long after the restart as Julian Nagelsmann's visitors were consigned to a third successive consecutive defeat.

Highlights: Bulgaria 0-3 Spain

Spain made a smooth start to their qualifying campaign, cruising to a comfortable victory in Sofia. The in-form Mikel Oyarzabal scored his fifth goal in his last six internationals to open the scoring in the fifth minute, and a superb Marc Cucurella strike and Mikel Merino header made it 3-0 at the break. Spain had further chances in an end-to-end second half which also saw Bulgaria threaten at times, but Bulgarian goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov made several excellent saves.

Highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Poland

Matty Cash's scintillating strike earned resolute Poland a point in Rotterdam in Jan Urban's first match in charge. Tijjani Reijnders' deflected drive had already hit the post when Denzel Dumfries made the breakthrough with a 28th-minute header from a corner. Robert Lewandowski captained Poland on his first international appearance since March, but it was defender Cash who scored from the visitors' only attempt on target, completing a slick move with a thunderous arrowed finish ten minutes from time.

Highlights: Georgia 2-3 Türkiye

Türki̇ye survived a late scare in Tbilisi to get their Group E campaign off to a winning start. The visitors led 3-0 after 52 minutes, Mert Müldür heading in a third-minute opener before Kerem Aktürkoğlu rolled in either side of half-time, but Georgia fought back. Zuriko Davitashvili stroked in on 63 minutes and home hope swelled when Türki̇ye substitute Barış Alper Yılmaz was dismissed. Georgia struggled to make their chances pay, though, until Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's low drive deep into added time.

Best of the rest

Captain Youri Tielemans struck twice as Belgium proved too strong for Liechtenstein in Vaduz, triumphing 6-0.

Kieffer Moore marked his 50th international appearance with the only goal as Wales won in Kazakhstan to move top of Group J.

Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-6 Belgium

Remaining Matchday 5 fixtures

Saturday 6 September

Group F: Armenia vs Portugal (18:00), Republic of Ireland vs Hungary

Group H: Austria vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group K: Latvia vs Serbia (15:00), England vs Andorra (18:00)

All games 20:45 CET unless stated