European Qualifiers: Highlights of wins for Spain, Belgium as Slovakia stun Germany

Slovakia recorded their first competitive win against Germany as an independent nation on an action-packed evening of European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

UEFA.com wraps up Thursday's action.

Qualifying lowdown

Thursday's results

Group A: Luxembourg 1-3 Northern Ireland, Slovakia 2-0 Germany

Group E: Georgia 2-3 Türkiye, Bulgaria 0-3 Spain

Group G: Lithuania 1-1 Malta, Netherlands 1-1 Poland

Group J: Kazakhstan 0-1 Wales, Liechtenstein 0-6 Belgium

Highlights: Slovakia 2-0 Germany

A fine counterattacking goal from Atlético de Madrid defender Dávid Hancko shortly before half-time set Slovakia on course for a significant win on the opening day of Group A action. David Strelec curled in a second not long after the restart as Julian Nagelsmann's visitors were consigned to a third successive consecutive defeat.

Highlights: Bulgaria 0-3 Spain

Spain made a smooth start to their qualifying campaign, cruising to a comfortable victory in Sofia. The in-form Mikel Oyarzabal scored his fifth goal in his last six internationals to open the scoring in the fifth minute, and a superb Marc Cucurella strike and Mikel Merino header made it 3-0 at the break. Spain had further chances in an end-to-end second half which also saw Bulgaria threaten at times, but Bulgarian goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov made several excellent saves.

Highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Poland

Matty Cash's scintillating strike earned resolute Poland a point in Rotterdam in Jan Urban's first match in charge. Tijjani Reijnders' deflected drive had already hit the post when Denzel Dumfries made the breakthrough with a 28th-minute header from a corner. Robert Lewandowski captained Poland on his first international appearance since March, but it was defender Cash who scored from the visitors' only attempt on target, completing a slick move with a thunderous arrowed finish ten minutes from time.

Highlights: Georgia 2-3 Türkiye

Türki̇ye survived a late scare in Tbilisi to get their Group E campaign off to a winning start. The visitors led 3-0 after 52 minutes, Mert Müldür heading in a third-minute opener before Kerem Aktürkoğlu rolled in either side of half-time, but Georgia fought back. Zuriko Davitashvili stroked in on 63 minutes and home hope swelled when Türki̇ye substitute Barış Alper Yılmaz was dismissed. Georgia struggled to make their chances pay, though, until Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's low drive deep into added time.

Best of the rest

Captain Youri Tielemans struck twice as Belgium proved too strong for Liechtenstein in Vaduz, triumphing 6-0.

Kieffer Moore marked his 50th international appearance with the only goal as Wales won in Kazakhstan to move top of Group J.

Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-6 Belgium

Remaining Matchday 5 fixtures

Friday 5 September

Group B: Slovenia vs Sweden, Switzerland vs Kosovo

Group C: Greece vs Belarus, Denmark vs Scotland

Group D: Iceland vs Azerbaijan, Ukraine vs France

Group I: Moldova vs Israel, Italy vs Estonia

Group L: Faroe Islands vs Croatia, Montenegro vs Czechia

Saturday 6 September

Group F: Armenia vs Portugal (18:00), Republic of Ireland vs Hungary

Group H: Austria vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group K: Latvia vs Serbia (15:00), England vs Andorra (18:00)

All games 20:45 CET unless stated