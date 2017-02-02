Futsal EURO main round line-up complete

All seven UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 preliminary round groups have been decided, with Georgia, Moldova, Latvia, Albania, Denmark, France and Montenegro through to join the top seeds in April's main round.

Denmark were the last country to qualify. Having defeated debutants Kosovo 2-1 earlier on Thursday, the Nordic side were confirmed as Group E winners ahead of their opponents on direct head-to-head by Cyprus's failure to overcome Norway. They progress to main round Group 6 in Kazakhstan.

Among the earlier successes were Albania making it through a round for the first time and Moldova earning a berth in a main round group hosted by holders Spain. Latvia topped Group C but were held 3-3 by Kosovo's fellow newcomers Germany, who scored three late goals to draw before beating Estonia 5-4 in their last game.

Preliminary round summary

Group A: Georgia

Group B: Moldova

Group C: Latvia

Group D: Albania

Group E: Denmark

Group F: France

Group G: Montenegro

Main round groups: 3–12 April

Group 1: Italy, Netherlands, Belarus, Georgia (hosts)*

Group 2: Azerbaijan (hosts), Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania

Group 3: Ukraine (hosts), Croatia, Belgium, Montenegro

Group 4: Portugal, Romania (hosts), Finland, Latvia

Group 5: Spain (holders), Serbia, Poland (hosts), Moldova

Group 6: Kazakhstan (hosts), Czech Republic, FYR Macedonia, Denmark

Group 7: Russia, Slovakia, Turkey (hosts), France

*Switched from Belarus

• The seven main round group winners advance to join Slovenia in the final tournament. The seven runners-up plus the best third-placed side will enter the play-offs on 10–13 & 24–27 September 2017. The winners of the four two-legged ties will complete the 12-team line-up for the finals

• Finals: 30 January–10 February 2018 at Arena Stožice, Ljubljana