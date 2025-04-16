Meet the Futsal EURO finalists so far

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 runs from 20 January to 7 February in Riga and Kaunas, and so far 12 of the 16 contenders are confirmed with co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania joined by the ten qualifying main round group winners.

The remaining four places will be decided when the eight best runners-up face off in September's play-offs, drawn on 21 May. The final tournament draw is on 24 October at Žalgirio Arena, Kaunas, one of two match venues along with Arena Riga.

Through to Futsal EURO 2026 finals so far Armenia, Belarus, Croatia, Czechia, France, Latvia (co-hosts), Lithuania (co-hosts), Poland, Portugal (holders), Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

How they qualified: Main round Group 6 winners (4-3 h vs Denmark, 4-4 a vs Kazakhstan, 4-0 h vs Albania, 5-1 a vs Albania, 3-1 a vs Denmark, 4-2 h vs Kazakhstan)

Top scorer: Denis Nevedrov 6

Futsal EURO best: First final tournament

Futsal EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Key fact: Have reached their first major futsal final tournament, having begun qualifying by falling 2-0 down in ten minutes in their opening game at home to Denmark.

How they qualified: Main round Group 2 winners (2-2 a vs Italy, 5-0 h vs Malta, 3-0 h vs Finland, 3-1 a vs Finland, 2-1 h vs Italy, 4-0 a vs Malta)

Top scorer: Sergei Krikun 5

Futsal EURO best: Group stage (2010)

Futsal EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Key fact: Finished above twice champions Italy and 2022 quarter-finalists Finland to reach their second final tournament having only previously qualified in 2010, when they were placed in a group with eventual finalists Spain and Portugal, who Belarus held 5-5 but finished behind on goal difference.

How they qualified: Main round Group 5 winners (9-2 h vs Azerbaijan, 3-2 a vs Sweden, 1-0 a vs Greece, 6-2 h vs Sweden, 6-2 h vs Greece, 4-1 a vs Azerbaijan)

Top scorers: Kristian Čekol, Josip Jurlina, David Mataja, Luka Perić 4

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2012)

Futsal EURO 2022: Group stage

2024 World Cup: Round of 16

Key fact: A competition-record crowd of 14,300 watched their 2012 semi-final with Russia in Zagreb.

How they qualified: Main round Group 9 winners (3-0 h vs Belgium, 4-4 a vs Czechia, 5-2 h vs Austria, 6-0 a vs Austria, 3-2 a vs Belgium, 2-1 h vs Serbia)

Top scorer: Radim Záruba 6

Futsal EURO best: Third place (2003, 2010)

Futsal EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Key fact: In their first final tournament since 2016, which was the end of a run of eight straight qualifications.

How they qualified: Main round Group 10 winners (11-0 a vs Bulgaria, 5-2 h vs Georgia, 5-0 a vs Kosovo, 9-4 h vs Kosovo, 8-0 h vs Bulgaria, 3-3 a vs Georgia)

Top scorer: Souheil Mouhoudine 7

Futsal EURO best: Group stage (2018)

Futsal EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2024 World Cup: Fourth place

Key fact: Drew 4-4 with Spain in their final tournament bow of 2018, and in 2024 made the FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-finals on debut; 41-goal top scorers in this season's qualifying main round.

How they qualified: Co-hosts

Futsal EURO best: First final tournament

Futsal EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Key fact: Previously appeared as hosts in the inaugural UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals in 2019, also played at Arena Riga.

How they qualified: Co-hosts

Futsal EURO best: First final tournament

Futsal EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Key fact: Previously appeared as hosts in 2021 World Cup, for which Žalgirio Arena was one of the venues, staging the final.

How they qualified: Main round Group 3 winners (4-1 a vs Türkiye, 6-1 h vs Slovakia, 3-1 a vs Moldova, 3-0 h vs Moldova, 6-0 h vs Türkiye, 0-1 a vs Slovakia)

Top scorers: Sebastian Leszczak, Mikołaj Zastawnik 5

Futsal EURO best: Group stage (2001, 2018, 2022) ﻿

Futsal EURO 2022: Group stage

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Key fact: Having only qualified once before 2018, now in their third final tournament in a row.

How they qualified: Main round Group 7 winners (7-2 a vs Andorra, 4-2 h vs Netherlands, 5-1 a vs North Macedonia, 3-0 h vs North Macedonia, 5-0 h vs Andorra, 7-4 a vs Netherlands)

Top scorer: Lúcio Rocha 6

Futsal EURO best: Winners x 2 (2018, 2022) ﻿

Futsal EURO 2022: Winners

2024 World Cup: Round of 16

Key fact: As well as winning the last two Futsal EUROs with perfect records in both final tournaments, also victorious in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and 2022 Futsal Finalissima, their run of triumphs ended by Kazakhstan in the 2024 World Cup last 16. Lúcio Jr captained Portugal to victory at the 2023 Under-19 Futsal EURO.

How they qualified: Main round Group 4 winners (2-1 a vs Norway, 5-4 h vs Hungary, 7-3 a vs Montenegro, 5-1 h vs Montenegro, 4-0 h vs Norway, 3-3 a vs Hungary)

Top scorer: Matej Fideršek 6

Futsal EURO best: Quarter-finals (﻿2014, 2018)

Futsal EURO 2022: Group stage

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Key fact: In their seventh final tournament in a row.

How they qualified: Main round Group 8 winners (9-0 a vs Switzerland, 6-1 h vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6-0 a vs England, 7-0 h vs England, 6-0 h vs Switzerland, 3-2 a vs Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Top scorers: Daniel López, Adrián Rivera 4

Futsal EURO best: Winners x 7 (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Futsal EURO 2022: Third place

2024 World Cup: Round of 16

Key fact: As well as their domination of Futsal EURO, Spain are Europe's only two-time World Cup winners, in 2004 and 2008.

How they qualified: Main round Group 1 winners (7-0 a vs Cyprus, 2-0 a vs Romania, 6-3 a vs Germany, 9-0 h vs Germany, 11-1 h vs Cyprus, 3-1 h vs Romania)

Top scorer: Yevhenii Zhuk 9

Futsal EURO best: Runners-up (2001, 2003)

Futsal EURO 2022: Fourth place

2024 World Cup: Third place

Key fact: Top European performers at the 2024 World Cup, pipped 3-2 by Brazil in the semis but beating France 7-1 for bronze.