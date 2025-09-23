Futsal EURO 2026 play-offs: Italy and Georgia qualify with two more ties left

Italy and Georgia are through to the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 finals with the last two play-offs to conclude on Wednesday.

The eight best main round runners-up meet over two legs to decide the last four places in the finals with two-time champions Italy pipping Kazakhstan on penalties and Georgia holding off a Slovakia comeback in Tuesday's deciders. On Wednesday, Hungary take a 3-2 lead to Romania and Belgium will defend a 7-2 advantage in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

While the ten main round group winners (including Slovenia) progressed directly to the finals to join Latvia and Lithuania from 21 January to 7 February 2026, the eight play-off teams (the best runners-up) compete in four ties for the remaining spots.

Through to Futsal EURO 2026 finals so far Armenia, Belarus, Croatia, Czechia, France, Georgia*, Italy*, Latvia (co-hosts), Lithuania (co-hosts), Poland, Portugal (holders), Slovenia (co-hosts), Spain, Ukraine *Play-off winners

All kick-off times CET

Tuesday 23 September

Kazakhstan 3-2 Italy (aet, agg: 4-4, Italy win 2-0 on penalties)

Having been without Douglas Junior, Leo and Birzhan Orazov for the first leg, Kazakhstan welcomed back the trio in Astana and struck early through Dauren Tursagulov. Matheus Barichello restored Italy's aggregate lead but Albert Akbalikov made sure it was level overall at half-time. Luis Turmena's long-range free-kick edged Italy back ahead but Edson's corner deflected off Gabriel Motta into his own goal to force extra time.

There were chances at both ends but for the first time ever, a Futsal EURO qualifying play-off went to penalties. Italy goalkeeper Jurij Bellobuono saved from Akbalikov, Arnold Knaub and Douglas Junior, and although Venâncio hit the bar with the visitors' second kick, Turmena and Gabriel Motta converted their efforts either side and Edson's miss ensured Italy kept up their record of qualifying for every Futsal EURO while Kazakhstan miss out on a major tournament for the first time since 2014.

Slovakia 5-3 Georgia (agg: 6-7)

Slovakia led 2-1 at half-time as Tomáš Drahovský scored twice either side of a Giorgi Chimakadze goal. Just over five minutes into the second half Giorgi Ghavtadze missed a Georgia penalty and soon after Marek Belaník reduced Slovakia's aggregate deficit to one.

Just past the half-hour, first-leg double scorer Archil Sebiskveradze struck again for Georgia and a minute later Irakli Todua made it 3-3 on the night. Patrik Zaťovič soon responded and just under three minutes from the end Sebastián Bačo got Slovakia back to within one goal, but Georgia clung on to earn their second straight qualification.

Wednesday 24 September

Romania vs Hungary (18:30, first leg: 2-3)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belgium (20:00, first leg: 2-7)

Friday 19 September

Belgium 7-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Belgium took a step towards their first finals appearance since hosting in 2014 with a big win in the city where they staged those finals: Antwerp. Just past the midway point in the first half Kenneth Vanderheyden struck twice in 34 seconds and soon Marvin Ghislandi and Benneth Vaelen had made it four. Srdjan Ivanković's two goals before the break for the visitors sandwiched Jamal Aabbou's effort for Belgium. Aabbou and Matteo Cordier increased the advantage late on.

Thursday 18 September

Georgia 4-1 Slovakia

In the meeting of two teams that reached the last eight on their finals debut in 2022, Georgia look best-placed to qualify again. Sebiskveradze made it 1-0 at the break, Chimakadze doubled the lead after half-time and, although Bačo soon pulled a goal back, Sebiskveradze and Shota Tophuria struck in the space of 39 seconds late on.

Italy 2-1 Kazakhstan

Two-time champions Italy went ahead in the 15th minute through Giovanni Pulvirenti and Julio De Oliveira doubled the lead not long before the half-hour. Chingiz Yesenamanov pulled one back but Higuita hit the woodwork late on.

Hungary 3-2 Romania

Baltazár Büki gave Hungary the lead early in the second half. Robert Crișan equalised only for Büki and Sándor Máté Hadházi to respond before Sergiu-David Gavrila pulled one back in Debrecen, where Hungary pipped Romania in an epic play-off to reach the 2016 finals.﻿