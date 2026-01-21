UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Matchday 1 Thursday preview: Armenia vs Ukraine, Lithuania vs Czechia

UEFA Futsal EURO Group B begins at Žalgirio Arena in Kaunas on Thursday with two teams making their finals debuts as Armenia take on former runners-up Ukraine and co-hosts Lithuania meet Czechia.

We preview the action, with Groups C and D still to start in Ljubljana on Friday and Saturday.

Get your Futsal EURO tickets



Group B: Armenia vs Ukraine (16:00 CET, Kaunas)

Armenia are one of three debutants in this tournament, and the only ones that came through qualifying, stunning Kazakhstan who would have been among the favourites had they made it to the finals. It is a remarkable rise for a team who were knocked out in the preliminary round of 2021 World Cup qualifying, and a reward for coach Ruben Nazaretyan, in charge since 2002.

However, it is not an easy opener for Armenia against a nation that beat them 20-1 in their only previous competitive meeting in 2000 (current Ukraine coach Oleksandr Kosenko scoring a hat-trick). Futsal EURO runners-up in 2001 and 2003, Ukraine are now scaling those heights again, reaching the semis in 2022 and taking 2024 World Cup bronze; last year their six qualifying wins were part of a team-record run of 12 straight victories. However, Rostyslav Semenchenko and Andriy Melnyk are missing through injury, though captain Petro Shoturma is fit after his own long enforced absence.

Ruben Nazaretyan, Armenia coach: "I think that psychological problems occur with weak teams, and our team is not weak at all. We are preparing very well, the fighting spirit is high.

"Our minimum task in the European Championship is to celebrate a first victory, the maximum is to get out of the group and advance as far as possible."

Oleksandr Kosenko, Ukraine coach: "We are trying to win every match. We feel confident in our abilities, and this is proven by recent results.

"Of course, there is excitement. The European Championship is held once every four years, and we understand that we must be ready at this very moment."

Where to watch Futsal EURO: TV/streams

Group B: Lithuania vs Czechia (19:00 CET, Kaunas)

Lithuania, like Armenia, are making their Futsal EURO bow, though they did gain final-tournament experience in 2021 as World Cup hosts at Žalgirio Arena. Coach Dentinho, in his second spell, combines the role with leading top Lithuanian club Kauno Žalgiris, who supply a good part of the squad.

Czechia qualified for eight Futsal EUROs in a row between 2001 and 2016, but their only final tournament since was the 2021 World Cup in Lithuania. Marek Kopecký took over from long-serving Czechia boss Tomáš Neumann just ahead of Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying, and steered a squad containing plenty of experience through a tricky group including Belgium and Serbia.

Justinas Zagurskas, Lithuania captain: "Our goal in every game is to go out and play for victory, and the main and biggest goal remains to get out of the group."

Marek Kopecký, Czechia coach: "Nothing easy awaits us. Even though [Lithuania] are outsiders in the group, they will have huge support. It's the first match when you get used to everything."