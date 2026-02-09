Futsal EURO 2026 Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observers have confirmed their top five players for UEFA Futsal EURO 2026, selecting three players from winners Spain and two from runners-up Portugal.

Alongside Player of the Tournament and joint-top scorer Antonio Pérez, eight-time champions Spain also boast four-goal Mellado and three-goal Pablo Ramirez in the official selection. Portugal, beaten 5-3 by Spain in the final, round out the team with goalkeeper Bernardo Paçó and Pany Varela, who ended the tournament with four goals and four assists.

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, published on uefatechnicalreports.com.

Team of the Tournament

Bernardo Paçó (Portugal, GK)

Antonio Pérez﻿ (Spain, Player of the Tournament)

Mellado (Spain)

﻿Pany Varela (Portugal)

Pablo Ramirez﻿ (Spain)