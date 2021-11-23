UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

What UEFA records does Cristiano Ronaldo hold?

Tuesday 23 November 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed an unrivalled collection of UEFA competition records; have a look.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Villarreal on Matchday 5
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Villarreal on Matchday 5 GettyImages

Club/individual

National team

All 14 of Ronaldo's EURO goals
All 14 of Ronaldo's EURO goals

Stats last updated 23/11/21

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 23 November 2021