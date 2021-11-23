What UEFA records does Cristiano Ronaldo hold?
Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed an unrivalled collection of UEFA competition records; have a look.
Club/individual
- Most UEFA club competition appearances: 189
- Most UEFA club competition goals: 143
- Most UEFA Champions League goals: 140
- Most goals in a UEFA Champions League season: 17 (2013/14)
- Most goals in UEFA Champions League knockout stages: 67
- Most UEFA Champions League appearances: 181
- Most UEFA Champions League group stage appearances: 98
- Most UEFA Champions League final wins: 5
- Only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals
- Only player to score in all six games in a UEFA Champions League group
- Only player to score in 11 straight UEFA Champions League games
- Only player to score ten goals against a single club in UEFA Champions League: vs Juventus
- Most UEFA Club Footballer/Best Player/Men's Player awards: 4
- Most appearances in UEFA.com users' Team of the Year: 15 (2004, 2007–2020)
National team
- Most EURO final tournaments: 5
- Most EURO final tournament appearances: 25
- Most EURO appearances (including qualifiers): 60
- Most EURO finals goals: 14
- Most EURO goals (including qualifiers): 45
- Most EURO final tournaments scored in: 5
- Only player to score three goals at multiple EUROs: 2012, 2016, 2020
- Most EURO and World Cup finals appearances combined: 42
- Most EURO and World Cup finals goals combined: 20
- Most Portugal caps: 180
- Most international goals in world football: 111
Stats last updated 23/11/21