UEFA club competition all-time top scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi clear

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris forward Lionel Messi are the top scorers in UEFA's club competitions by a good distance. Ronaldo and Messi, also well clear at the top of the all-time UEFA Champions League scoring list, have a considerable cushion over the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.

UEFA.com celebrates European competition's 50+ strikers.

Players who have scored 50 goals or more in UEFA club competition*

Every Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goal

143: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

128: Lionel Messi (ARG, Barcelona, Paris)

89: Robert Lewandowski (POL, Lech Poznań, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)

77: Karim Benzema (FRA, Lyon, Real Madrid)

77: Raúl González (ESP, Real Madrid, Schalke)

70: Filippo Inzaghi (ITA, Parma, Juventus, AC Milan)

67: Andriy Shevchenko (UKR, Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan, Chelsea)

63: Sergio Agüero (ARG, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City)

62: Ruud van Nistelrooy (NED, Heerenveen, PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Hamburg)

62: Gerd Müller (GER, Bayern München)

59: Thierry Henry (FRA, Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona)

59: Henrik Larsson (SWE, Feyenoord, Celtic, Barcelona, Manchester United, Helsingborg)

57: Zlatan Ibrahimović (SWE, Ajax, Juventus, Internazionale Milano, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United)

56: Eusébio (POR, Benfica)

55: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (NED, Heerenveen, Ajax, AC Milan, Schalke)

55: Edinson Cavani (URU, Palermo, Napoli, Paris, Manchester United)

54: Alessandro Del Piero (ITA, Juventus)

50: Didier Drogba (CIV, Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray)

50: Alfredo Di Stéfano (ARG/ESP, Real Madrid)

50: Edin Džeko (BIH, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma, Internazionale Milano)

50: Thomas Müller (GER, Bayern München)

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, European/South American Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup