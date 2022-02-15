UEFA club competition all-time top scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi clear
Tuesday 15 February 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both passed 100 goals, but who else has reached a half-century?
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris forward Lionel Messi are the top scorers in UEFA's club competitions by a good distance. Ronaldo and Messi, also well clear at the top of the all-time UEFA Champions League scoring list, have a considerable cushion over the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.
UEFA.com celebrates European competition's 50+ strikers.
Players who have scored 50 goals or more in UEFA club competition*
143: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
128: Lionel Messi (ARG, Barcelona, Paris)
89: Robert Lewandowski (POL, Lech Poznań, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)
77: Karim Benzema (FRA, Lyon, Real Madrid)
77: Raúl González (ESP, Real Madrid, Schalke)
70: Filippo Inzaghi (ITA, Parma, Juventus, AC Milan)
67: Andriy Shevchenko (UKR, Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan, Chelsea)
63: Sergio Agüero (ARG, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City)
62: Ruud van Nistelrooy (NED, Heerenveen, PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Hamburg)
62: Gerd Müller (GER, Bayern München)
59: Thierry Henry (FRA, Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona)
59: Henrik Larsson (SWE, Feyenoord, Celtic, Barcelona, Manchester United, Helsingborg)
57: Zlatan Ibrahimović (SWE, Ajax, Juventus, Internazionale Milano, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United)
56: Eusébio (POR, Benfica)
55: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (NED, Heerenveen, Ajax, AC Milan, Schalke)
55: Edinson Cavani (URU, Palermo, Napoli, Paris, Manchester United)
54: Alessandro Del Piero (ITA, Juventus)
50: Didier Drogba (CIV, Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray)
50: Alfredo Di Stéfano (ARG/ESP, Real Madrid)
50: Edin Džeko (BIH, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma, Internazionale Milano)
50: Thomas Müller (GER, Bayern München)
*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, European/South American Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup