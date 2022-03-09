UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: All you need to know
Wednesday 9 March 2022
When are the draws for the final rounds of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League? How do they work? When do the ties take place?
When and where are the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws?
The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws will begin at midday CET on Friday 18 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The live stream will appear here.
Who is involved in the draws?
The draws feature the eight winners from the UEFA Champions League round of 16.
Confirmed quarter-finalists
Bayern (GER)
Liverpool (ENG)
Manchester City (ENG)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Remaining round of 16 ties
Chelsea (ENG) / LOSC Lille (FRA)
Villarreal (ESP) / Juventus (ITA)
Benfica (POR) / Ajax (NED)
Atlético (ESP) / Manchester United (ENG)
How will the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws work?
The draw will set the ties for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and a draw will also be held to determine the 'home' team for the final, for procedural reasons.
The draws are open, so there is no seeding or country protection. Any team can be drawn against any other team.
When do the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final ties take place?
Quarter-finals
First legs: 5/6 April
Second legs: 12/13 April
Semi-finals
First legs: 26/27 April
Second legs: 3/4 May
Final
Saturday 28 May (Stade de France, Paris)
2022 Champions League final
This season's final takes place at the Stade de France in Paris, which also staged the showpiece in 2000 and 2006 as well as the UEFA EURO 2016 decider. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET on Saturday 28 May.