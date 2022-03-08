Champions League quarter-finals: Bayern and Liverpool first teams through to final eight

The first two UEFA Champions League quarter-finalists are now known after Bayern and Liverpool won their round of 16 ties on Tuesday.

Why they can win it

Quite simply, because it's Bayern; as long as they're in it, they can win it. Tougher tests await in the next round, but with Robert Lewandowski fit and firing there's no reason the Bavarians can't go all the way and claim their seventh European crown.

UEFA ranking: 1

European Cup best: winners (1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76, 2000/01, 2012/13, 2019/20)

Last season: quarter-finals (L on away goals vs Paris)

Every Bayern group stage goal

This season

Record: W7 D1 L0 F30 A5

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (12)

Round of 16: 8-2 agg vs Salzburg

Group E: winners

Campaign so far

A shaky draw in Salzburg aside, it has so far been a near faultless campaign for Bayern. Seven wins from eight, 30 scored and just five conceded – the stats speak for themselves. But it's what they do from now that will define the success of Julian Nagelsmann's debut season at the helm.

Key player: Robert Lewandowski

The relentless Poland striker hit new heights last term, scoring a record 41 German league goals as Bayern sealed a ninth straight championship. He has maintained that form this season and is 2021/22 competition top scorer with 12 goals to his name. Lewandowski is also third on the list of all-time scorers in the Champions League.

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

The 34-year-old has been diligent as successor to Hansi Flick, overseeing some fine displays and a cruise through to the last eight. In 2016, he became the youngest coach in Bundesliga history when he took the Hoffenheim reins aged 28, leading them into the Champions League by finishing fourth the following season. He continued to impress across two seasons at Leipzig prior to joining Bayern last summer.

Did you know?

Bayern extended their record unbeaten streak in Champions League away games to 22 matches thanks to Kingsley Coman's late equaliser at Salzburg in the round of 16 first leg.

Why they can win it

The similarity to the 2019 Champions League-winning campaign is that domestically Liverpool are chasing a rampant Manchester City and it seems that having such an objective always brings the best out of Jürgen Klopp’s team. When they hit top form, and everything works in devastating harmony, it’s hard to see anyone coping with them. If you add in the Anfield factor, anything is possible.

UEFA ranking: 3

European Cup best: winners (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19)

Last season: quarter-finals (L 1-3 agg vs Real Madrid)

Every Liverpool group stage goal

This season

Record: W7 D0 L1 F19 A7

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah (8)

Round of 16: 2-1 agg vs Inter

Group B: winners

Campaign so far

Liverpool have faced stiff competition – indeed of their opponents so far, only Atlético ﻿have never won the competition. This makes it even more impressive that they sport a near-perfect record, eight games and just one loss in the second leg against Inter. Indeed, it's only the Nerazzurri who have consistently troubled Klopp's side, but like any great team they find a way to win.

Key player: Mohamed Salah

The Egypt forward has been the face of this Liverpool side since arriving from Roma in 2017. A star at Basel, he first landed in England with Chelsea in 2014, but has proved a major talent on Merseyside, his pace, intelligence and finishing helping him bag 33 Champions League goals for the club. He has seemingly gone up another notch this term.

Coach: Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool boss since 2015, Klopp guided the Reds to continental glory in 2018/19 and to their first English title in 30 years the next season. A striker turned defender at Mainz, he lifted two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund before heading to Anfield.

Did you know?

Liverpool have been European champions six times – more than any other English team. That is as many titles as Bayern, with Milan and Real Madrid the only sides to have won more.