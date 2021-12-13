All the 2021/22 Champions League fixtures and results

Keep up with all the fixtures and results in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.

Matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated. All times CET.

Round of 16

First legs

Tuesday 15 February

Sporting CP vs Manchester City

Paris vs Real Madrid

Wednesday 16 February

Salzburg vs Bayern

Inter vs Liverpool

Tuesday 22 February

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

Villarreal vs Juventus

Wednesday 23 February

Benfica vs Ajax

Atlético vs Manchester United



Second legs

Tuesday 8 March

﻿Bayern vs Salzburg

Liverpool vs Inter

Wednesday 9 March

Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Real Madrid vs Paris﻿

Tuesday 15 March

Ajax vs Benfica

Manchester United vs Atlético

Wednesday 16 March

LOSC Lille vs Chelsea

Juventus vs Villarreal

Matchday 6

Highlights: Porto 1-3 Atlético

Tuesday 7 December

Group A: Paris 4-1 Club Brugge, Leipzig 2-1 Man. City

Group B: Porto 1-3 Atlético de Madrid, AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool

Group C: Dortmund 5-0 Beşiktaş, Ajax 4-2 Sporting CP

Group D: Real Madrid 2-0 Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Sheriff

Wednesday 8 December

Group E: Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern 3-0 Barcelona

Group F: Man. United 1-1 Young Boys

Group G: Salzburg 1-0 Sevilla, Wolfsburg 1-3 LOSC

Group H: Juventus 1-0 Malmö, Zenit 3-3 Chelsea

Thursday 9 December

Group F: Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal

Matchday 5

Highlights: Chelsea 4-0 Juventus

Tuesday 23 November

Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Bayern, Barcelona 0-0 Benfica

Group F: Villarreal 0-2 Man. United, Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta

Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg, LOSC 1-0 Salzburg

Group H: Malmö 1-1 Zenit, Chelsea 4-0 Juventus

Wednesday 24 November

Group A: Man. City 2-1 Paris, Club Brugge 0-5 Leipzig

Group B: Atlético de Madrid 0-1 AC Milan, Liverpool 2-0 Porto

Group C: Beşiktaş 1-2 Ajax, Sporting CP 3-1 Dortmund

Group D: Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 0-3 Real Madrid

Matchday 4

Highlights: Bayern 5-2 Benfica

Tuesday 2 November

Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Barcelona, Bayern 5-2 Benfica

Group F: Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys, Atalanta 2-2 Man. United

Group G: Wolfsburg 2-1 Salzburg, Sevilla 1-2 LOSC

Group H: Malmö 0-1 Chelsea, Juventus 4-2 Zenit

Wednesday 3 November

Group A: Man. City 4-1 Club Brugge, Leipzig 2-2 Paris

Group B: AC Milan 1-1 Porto, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético de Madrid

Group C: Sporting CP 4-0 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 1-3 Ajax

Group D: Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 1-3 Inter

Matchday 3

Highlights: Man. United 3-2 Atalanta

Tuesday 19 October

Group A: Club Brugge 1-5 Man. City, Paris 3-2 Leipzig

Group B: Atlético de Madrid 2-3 Liverpool, Porto 1-0 AC Milan

Group C: Beşiktaş 1-4 Sporting CP, Ajax 4-0 Dortmund

Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid, Inter 3-1 Sheriff

Wednesday 20 October

Group E: Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 0-4 Bayern

Group F: Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal, Man. United 3-2 Atalanta

Group G: Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg, LOSC 0-0 Sevilla

Group H: Chelsea 4-0 Malmö, Zenit 0-1 Juventus

Matchday 2

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff

Tuesday 28 September

Group A: Paris 2-0 Man. City, Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Group B: AC Milan 1-2 Atlético de Madrid, Porto 1-5 Liverpool

Group C: Ajax 2-0 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 1-0 Sporting CP

Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter, Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff

Wednesday 29 September

Group E: Bayern 5-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 3-0 Barcelona

Group F: Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys, Man. United 2-1 Villarreal

Group G: Salzburg 2-1 LOSC, Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla

Group H: Zenit 4-0 Malmö, Juventus 1-0 Chelsea

Matchday 1

Highlights: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern

Tuesday 14 September

Group E: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica

Group F: Young Boys 2-1 Man. United, Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta

Group G: Sevilla 1-1 Salzburg, LOSC 0-0 Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea 1-0 Zenit, Malmö 0-3 Juventus

Wednesday 15 September

Group A: Man. City 6-3 Leipzig, Club Brugge 1-1 Paris

Group B: Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Porto, Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

Group C: Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax

Group D: Sheriff 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter 0-1 Real Madrid

Upcoming knockout stage dates

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 18 March

Quarter-final first legs: 5/6 April

Quarter-final second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-final first legs: 26/27 April

Semi-final second legs: 3/4 May

Final: 28 May