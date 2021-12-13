UEFA.com works better on other browsers
All the 2021/22 Champions League fixtures and results

Monday 13 December 2021

The tension is building in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League; check all the results and fixtures here.

Matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated. All times CET.

Round of 16

First legs

Tuesday 15 February
Sporting CP vs Manchester City
Paris vs Real Madrid

Wednesday 16 February
Salzburg vs Bayern
Inter vs Liverpool

Tuesday 22 February
Chelsea vs LOSC Lille
Villarreal vs Juventus

Wednesday 23 February
Benfica vs Ajax
Atlético vs Manchester United

Second legs

Tuesday 8 March
﻿Bayern vs Salzburg
Liverpool vs Inter

Wednesday 9 March
Manchester City vs Sporting CP
Real Madrid vs Paris﻿

Tuesday 15 March
Ajax vs Benfica
Manchester United vs Atlético

Wednesday 16 March
LOSC Lille vs Chelsea
Juventus vs Villarreal

Matchday 6

Highlights: Porto 1-3 Atlético
Tuesday 7 December
Group A: Paris 4-1 Club Brugge, Leipzig 2-1 Man. City
Group B: Porto 1-3 Atlético de Madrid, AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
Group C: Dortmund 5-0 Beşiktaş, Ajax 4-2 Sporting CP
Group D: Real Madrid 2-0 Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Sheriff

Wednesday 8 December
Group E: Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern 3-0 Barcelona
Group F: Man. United 1-1 Young Boys
Group G: Salzburg 1-0 Sevilla, Wolfsburg 1-3 LOSC
Group H: Juventus 1-0 Malmö, Zenit 3-3 Chelsea

Thursday 9 December
Group F: Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal

Matchday 5

Highlights: Chelsea 4-0 Juventus
Tuesday 23 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Bayern, Barcelona 0-0 Benfica
Group F: Villarreal 0-2 Man. United, Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg, LOSC 1-0 Salzburg
Group H: Malmö 1-1 Zenit, Chelsea 4-0 Juventus

Wednesday 24 November
Group A: Man. City 2-1 Paris, Club Brugge 0-5 Leipzig
Group B: Atlético de Madrid 0-1 AC Milan, Liverpool 2-0 Porto
Group C: Beşiktaş 1-2 Ajax, Sporting CP 3-1 Dortmund
Group D: Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 0-3 Real Madrid

Matchday 4

Highlights: Bayern 5-2 Benfica
Tuesday 2 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Barcelona, Bayern 5-2 Benfica
Group F: Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys, Atalanta 2-2 Man. United
Group G: Wolfsburg 2-1 Salzburg, Sevilla 1-2 LOSC
Group H: Malmö 0-1 Chelsea, Juventus 4-2 Zenit

Wednesday 3 November
Group A: Man. City 4-1 Club Brugge, Leipzig 2-2 Paris
Group B: AC Milan 1-1 Porto, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético de Madrid
Group C: Sporting CP 4-0 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 1-3 Ajax
Group D: Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 1-3 Inter

Matchday 3

Highlights: Man. United 3-2 Atalanta
Tuesday 19 October
Group A: Club Brugge 1-5 Man. City, Paris 3-2 Leipzig
Group B: Atlético de Madrid 2-3 Liverpool, Porto 1-0 AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş 1-4 Sporting CP, Ajax 4-0 Dortmund
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid, Inter 3-1 Sheriff

Wednesday 20 October
Group E: Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 0-4 Bayern
Group F: Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal, Man. United 3-2 Atalanta
Group G: Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg, LOSC 0-0 Sevilla
Group H: Chelsea 4-0 Malmö, Zenit 0-1 Juventus

Matchday 2

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff
Tuesday 28 September
Group A: Paris 2-0 Man. City, Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge
Group B: AC Milan 1-2 Atlético de Madrid, Porto 1-5 Liverpool
Group C: Ajax 2-0 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 1-0 Sporting CP
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter, Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff

Wednesday 29 September
Group E: Bayern 5-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Group F: Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys, Man. United 2-1 Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg 2-1 LOSC, Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Group H: Zenit 4-0 Malmö, Juventus 1-0 Chelsea

Matchday 1

Highlights: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Tuesday 14 September
Group E: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica
Group F: Young Boys 2-1 Man. United, Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla 1-1 Salzburg, LOSC 0-0 Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea 1-0 Zenit, Malmö 0-3 Juventus

Wednesday 15 September
Group A: Man. City 6-3 Leipzig, Club Brugge 1-1 Paris
Group B: Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Porto, Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax
Group D: Sheriff 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter 0-1 Real Madrid

Upcoming knockout stage dates

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 18 March
Quarter-final first legs: 5/6 April
Quarter-final second legs: 12/13 April
Semi-final first legs: 26/27 April
Semi-final second legs: 3/4 May
Final: 28 May

No more away goals rule

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

