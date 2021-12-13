All the 2021/22 Champions League fixtures and results
Monday 13 December 2021
Matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated. All times CET.
Round of 16
First legs
Tuesday 15 February
Sporting CP vs Manchester City
Paris vs Real Madrid
Wednesday 16 February
Salzburg vs Bayern
Inter vs Liverpool
Tuesday 22 February
Chelsea vs LOSC Lille
Villarreal vs Juventus
Wednesday 23 February
Benfica vs Ajax
Atlético vs Manchester United
Second legs
Tuesday 8 March
Bayern vs Salzburg
Liverpool vs Inter
Wednesday 9 March
Manchester City vs Sporting CP
Real Madrid vs Paris
Tuesday 15 March
Ajax vs Benfica
Manchester United vs Atlético
Wednesday 16 March
LOSC Lille vs Chelsea
Juventus vs Villarreal
Matchday 6
Tuesday 7 December
Group A: Paris 4-1 Club Brugge, Leipzig 2-1 Man. City
Group B: Porto 1-3 Atlético de Madrid, AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
Group C: Dortmund 5-0 Beşiktaş, Ajax 4-2 Sporting CP
Group D: Real Madrid 2-0 Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Sheriff
Wednesday 8 December
Group E: Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern 3-0 Barcelona
Group F: Man. United 1-1 Young Boys
Group G: Salzburg 1-0 Sevilla, Wolfsburg 1-3 LOSC
Group H: Juventus 1-0 Malmö, Zenit 3-3 Chelsea
Thursday 9 December
Group F: Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal
Matchday 5
Tuesday 23 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Bayern, Barcelona 0-0 Benfica
Group F: Villarreal 0-2 Man. United, Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg, LOSC 1-0 Salzburg
Group H: Malmö 1-1 Zenit, Chelsea 4-0 Juventus
Wednesday 24 November
Group A: Man. City 2-1 Paris, Club Brugge 0-5 Leipzig
Group B: Atlético de Madrid 0-1 AC Milan, Liverpool 2-0 Porto
Group C: Beşiktaş 1-2 Ajax, Sporting CP 3-1 Dortmund
Group D: Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 0-3 Real Madrid
Matchday 4
Tuesday 2 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Barcelona, Bayern 5-2 Benfica
Group F: Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys, Atalanta 2-2 Man. United
Group G: Wolfsburg 2-1 Salzburg, Sevilla 1-2 LOSC
Group H: Malmö 0-1 Chelsea, Juventus 4-2 Zenit
Wednesday 3 November
Group A: Man. City 4-1 Club Brugge, Leipzig 2-2 Paris
Group B: AC Milan 1-1 Porto, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético de Madrid
Group C: Sporting CP 4-0 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 1-3 Ajax
Group D: Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 1-3 Inter
Matchday 3
Tuesday 19 October
Group A: Club Brugge 1-5 Man. City, Paris 3-2 Leipzig
Group B: Atlético de Madrid 2-3 Liverpool, Porto 1-0 AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş 1-4 Sporting CP, Ajax 4-0 Dortmund
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid, Inter 3-1 Sheriff
Wednesday 20 October
Group E: Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 0-4 Bayern
Group F: Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal, Man. United 3-2 Atalanta
Group G: Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg, LOSC 0-0 Sevilla
Group H: Chelsea 4-0 Malmö, Zenit 0-1 Juventus
Matchday 2
Tuesday 28 September
Group A: Paris 2-0 Man. City, Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge
Group B: AC Milan 1-2 Atlético de Madrid, Porto 1-5 Liverpool
Group C: Ajax 2-0 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 1-0 Sporting CP
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter, Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff
Wednesday 29 September
Group E: Bayern 5-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Group F: Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys, Man. United 2-1 Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg 2-1 LOSC, Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Group H: Zenit 4-0 Malmö, Juventus 1-0 Chelsea
Matchday 1
Tuesday 14 September
Group E: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica
Group F: Young Boys 2-1 Man. United, Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla 1-1 Salzburg, LOSC 0-0 Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea 1-0 Zenit, Malmö 0-3 Juventus
Wednesday 15 September
Group A: Man. City 6-3 Leipzig, Club Brugge 1-1 Paris
Group B: Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Porto, Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax
Group D: Sheriff 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter 0-1 Real Madrid
Upcoming knockout stage dates
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 18 March
Quarter-final first legs: 5/6 April
Quarter-final second legs: 12/13 April
Semi-final first legs: 26/27 April
Semi-final second legs: 3/4 May
Final: 28 May
No more away goals rule
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.