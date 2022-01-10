Champions League last 16 form guide: Results, league position, schedule

Since Matchday 6: WWWL (all competitions, most recent first)

Winter break: 23 December to 14 January

Where they stand: 2nd in Eredivisie, Dutch Cup last 16

Round of 16: Benfica, 23/02 (a) and 15/03 (h)

Since Matchday 6: DWWLLL ﻿

Winter break: 22 December to 31 January

Where they stand: 4th in Liga, Copa del Rey last 16

Round of 16: Manchester United, 23/02 (h) and 15/03 (a)

Since Matchday 6: LWWW

Winter break: 19 December to 7 January

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga

Round of 16: Salzburg, 16/02 (a) and 08/03 (h)

Since Matchday 6: WLLWWW

Winter break: None

Where they stand: 3rd in Liga, League Cup semi-finals

Round of 16: Ajax, 23/02 (h) and 15/03 (a)

Since Matchday 6: WWDDWWDDW

Winter break: Scheduled for 23 January to 7 February

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round, League Cup semi-finals

Round of 16: LOSC, 22/02 (h) and 16/03 (a)

Since Matchday 6: WWWW

Winter break: 22 December to 6 January

Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16

Round of 16: Liverpool, 16/02 (h) and 08/03 (a)

Since Matchday 6: WDWWD

Winter break: 22 December to 6 January

Where they stand: 5th in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16

Round of 16: Villarreal, 22/02 (a) and 16/03 (h)

Since Matchday 6: WDLDDWW

Winter break: Scheduled for 23 January to 7 February

Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round, League Cup semi-finals

Round of 16: Inter, 16/02 (a) and 08/03 (h)

Since Matchday 6: DWWD

Winter break: 22 December to 7 January

Where they stand: 10th in Ligue 1

Round of 16: Chelsea, 22/02 (a) and 16/03 (h)

Since Matchday 6: WWWWWWW

Winter break: Scheduled for 23 January to 7 February

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round

Round of 16: Sporting CP, 15/02 (a) and 09/03 (h)

Since Matchday 6: WLWDW

Winter break: Scheduled for 23 January to 7 February

Where they stand: ﻿7th in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round

Round of 16: Atlético, 23/02 (a) and 15/03 (h)

Since Matchday 6: DWDWW

Winter break: 22 December to 7 January

Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16

Round of 16: Real Madrid, 15/02 (h) and 09/03 (a)

Since Matchday 6: WWLWDW

Winter break: 22 December to 31 January

Where they stand: 1st in Liga, Copa del Rey last 16

Round of 16: Paris, 15/02 (a) and 09/03 (h)

Since Matchday 6: W

Winter break: 12 December to 11 February

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, Austrian Cup quarter-finals

Round of 16: Bayern, 16/02 (a) and 08/03 (h)

Since Matchday 6: LWWWWW

Winter break: None

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup quarter-finals, League Cup semi-finals

Round of 16: Man. City, 15/02 (h) and 09/03 (a)

Since Matchday 6: DLWWWWW

Winter break: 22 December to 31 January

Where they stand: 8th in Liga

Round of 16: Juventus, 22/02 (h) and 16/03 (a)