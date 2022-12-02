Europa League records and stats: Clubs, players, matches, goals, wins

All statistics are for the Europa League era only (2009/10 onwards)

Europa League records: Players

Most Europa League goals

Radamel Falcao scored a remarkable 30 goals in just 31 Europa League appearances. Twenty-nine of them came in just two seasons in 2010/11 and 2011/12, when the Colombian inspired Porto and Atlético de Madrid to titles. His returns of 17 and 12 goals respectively are the best and second-best ever season tallies and he scored a record three hat-tricks in the process.

30 Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético)

26 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)

24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona)

24 Munas Dabbur (Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Salzburg, Sevilla, Hoffenheim)

22 Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla, Atlético, Valencia)

22 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon, Arsenal)

21 Edin Džeko (Wolfsburg, Man City, Roma)

20 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica, Olympiacos)

20 Romelu Lukaku (Anderlecht, Everton, Inter)

19 Carlos Bacca (Club Brugge, Sevilla, Villarreal)

19 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP, Man United)

Most goals in a Europa League season

17 Radamel Falcao (Porto, 2010/11)

12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético, 2011/12)

11 Giuseppe Rossi (Villarreal, 2010/11)

11 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea, 2018/19)

10 Luka Jović (Frankfurt, 2018/19)

10 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club, 2015/16)

10 Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke, 2011/12)

Most goals in a Europa League game

5 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk, 03/11/2016, GS)

4 Radamel Falcao (Porto 5-1 Villarreal, 28/04/2011, SF)

4 Edinson Cavani (Napoli 4-2 Dnipro, 08/11/2012, GS)

4 Willian José (Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad, 19/11/2017, GS)

4 Patson Daka (Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester, 20/10/2021, GS)

Most Europa League appearances

Austrian defender Aleksandar Dragović holds the record for most appearances in the Europa League, playing 66 games across nine seasons in the competition with Austria Wien, Basel, Dynamo Kyiv, Leverkusen and current club Crvena zvezda. The centre-back lined up for home-town club Austria Wien in the very first Europa League matchday in 2009, aged 18.

66 Aleksandar Dragović (Austria Wien, Basel, Dynamo Kyiv, Leverkusen, Crvena zvezda)

61 Daniel Carriço (Sporting CP, Sevilla)

61 Dries Mertens (Utrecht, Eindhoven, Napoli)

60 Rui Patricio (Sporting CP, Wolves, Roma)

59 Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg)

57 Mohamed Elneny (Basel, Beşiktaş, Arsenal)

57 Jeremain Lens (PSV Eindhoven, Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş)

57 Senad Lulić (Young Boys, Lazio)

57 Victor Ruiz (Napoli, Valencia, Villarreal, Beşiktaş, Real Betis)

55 Carlos Bacca (Club Brugge, Sevilla, Villarreal)

55 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Dortmund, Man United, Arsenal, Roma)

Oldest Europa League players

42y 173d Brad Friedel (Tottenham 2-1 Sheriff, 07/11/2013, GS)

42y 33d Sander Boschker (Hannover 0-0 Twente, 22/11/2012, GS)

41y 292d Artur Boruc (Legia Warsaw 0-1 Spartak Moskva, 09/12/2021, GS)

41y 98d Joaquín (Ludogorets 0-1 Real Betis, 27/10/2022, GS)

40y 334d Marco Storari (HNK Rijeka 2-0 Milan, 07/12/2017, GS)

Oldest Europa League player in the knockout stages

40y 311d David Weir (Rangers 0-1 PSV, 17/03/2011, R16)

Oldest Europa League scorers

41y 56d Joaquín (Real Betis 3-2 Ludogorets, 15/09/22, GS)

40y 98d Daniel Hestad (Celtic 1-2 Molde, 05/11/2015, GS)

38y 323d Jorge Molina (Granada 2-0 Molde, 11/03/2021 R16)

38y 224d David Catala (Larnaca 1-5 Leverkusen, 13/12/2018, GS)

37y 332d Walter Samuel (St-Étienne 3-2 Basel, 18/02/2016, R32)

Youngest Europa League players

16y 88d Roger Fernandes (Sheriff 2-0 Braga, 17/02/2022, KOPO)

16y 113d Willem Geubbels (Atalanta 1-0 Lyon, 07/12/2017, GS)

16y 127d Romelu Lukaku (Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 Anderlecht, 17/09/2009, GS)

16y 141d Siebe Schrijvers (Genk 0-0 Basel, 06/12/2012, GS)

16y 213d Gabriele Zerbo (Lausanne 0-1 Palermo, 15/12/2010, GS)

Youngest Europa League scorers

16y 218d Romelu Lukaku (Ajax 1-3 Anderlecht, 17/12/2009, GS)

16y 272d Iker Munain (Athletic Club 3-0 Austria Wien, 17/09/2009, GS)

17y 125d Désiré Doué (Rennes 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv, 06/10/2022, GS)

17y 148d Adam Maher (AZ 3-0 BATE Borisov, 15/12/2010, GS)

17y 156d Yusuf Demir (Rapid Wien 4-3 Dundalk, 05/11/2020, GS)

Youngest Europa League scorer in the knockout stages

17y 316d Louis Verstraete (Genk 1-1 Gent, 16/03/2017, R16)

Fastest Europa League goals (seconds)

10.69 Jan Sýkora (Qarabağ 2-2 Slovan Liberec, 15/09/2016, GS)

12.60 Eljif Elmas (Napoli 2-3 Spartak Moskva, 30/09/2021, GS)

13.21 Vitolo (Villarreal 1-3 Sevilla, 12/03/2015, R16)

15.19 Ismael Blanco (AEK Athens 2-2 BATE Borisov, 05/11/2009, GS)

16.88 Keita Baldé (Ludogorets 3-3 Lazio, 27/02/2014, R32)

Fastest Europa League hat-tricks

9:34 Patson Daka (Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester, 20/10/2021, GS)

10:56 Claudiu Keşerü (FCSB 6-0 Aalborg, 18/09/2014, GS)

11:00 Diogo Jota (Wolves 4-0 Beşiktaş, 12/12/2019, GS)

12:27 Andrej Kramarić (HNK Rijeka 3-1 Feyenoord, 23/10/2014, GS)

13: 35 Steven Gerrard (Liverpool 3-1 Napoli, 04/11/2010, GS)

Fastest Europa League red card

3:14 Nick Viergever (Udinese 2-1 AZ, 15/03/2012)

Europa League records: Clubs

Biggest Europa League wins

Lyon 7-1 AZ (23/02/2017, R32)

FCSB 6-0 Aalborg (18/09/2014, GS)

Valencia 6-0 Rapid Wien (18/02/2016, R32)

Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad (19/10/2017, GS)

Arsenal 6-0 BATE Borisov (07/12/2017, GS)

Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor (25/10/2018, GS)

AZ 6-0 Astana (24/10/2019, GS)

Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets (7/11/2019, GS)

Feyenoord 6-0 Sturm (15/09/2022, GS)



Most goals in a Europa League game

8 Bremen 4-4 Valencia (18/03/2010, R16)

8 Anderlecht 5-3 Lokomotiv Moskva (14/12/2011, GS)

8 Young Boys 3-5 Liverpool (20/09/2012, GS)

8 Athletic Club 5-3 Genk (03/11/2016, GS)

8 Gent 3-5 Shakhtar (03/11/2016, GS)

8 Lyon 7-1 AZ (23/02/2017, R32)

8 Leverkusen 6-2 Nice (22/10/2020, GS)

8 Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor (22/10/2020, GS)

8 Man United 6-2 Roma (29/04/2021, SF)

Most goals in a Europa League season

37 Porto (2010/11)

36 Chelsea (2018/19)

33 Atlético (2011/12)

33 Arsenal (2020/21)

31 Roma (2020/21)

Longest winning run in the Europa League

15 Atlético (03/11/2011 to 25/10/2012)

8 Chelsea (25/04/2013 to 29/11/2018)

8 Salzburg (19/09/2013 to 27/02/2014)

8 Villarreal (03/12/2020 to 29/04/2021)

Longest unbeaten run in the Europa League

18 Chelsea (25/04/2013 to 29/05/2019)

15 Atlético (03/11/2011 to 25/10/2012)

15 Man United (24/11/2016 to 07/11/2019)

14 Frankfurt (28/11/2013 to 14/03/2019)

14 Villarreal (22/10/2020 to 26/05/2021)

Group stage records

Biggest Europa League group stage wins

FCSB 6-0 Aalborg (18/09/2014)

Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad (19/10/2017)

Arsenal 6-0 BATE Borisov (07/12/2017)

Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor (25/10/2018)

AZ 6-0 Astana (24/10/2019)

Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets (07/11/2019)

Feyenoord 6-0 Sturm Graz (15/09/2022)

Most goals in a Europa League group stage game

Anderlecht 5-3 Lokomotiv Moskva (14/12/2011)

Young Boys 3-5 Liverpool (20/09/2012)

Athletic Club 5-3 Genk (03/11/2016)

Gent 3-5 Shakhtar Donetsk (03/11/2016)

Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor (22/10/2020)

Leverkusen 6-2 Nice (22/10/2020)

100% Europa League group stage records

Anderlecht (2011/12)

Arsenal (2020/21)

Dinamo Moskva (2014/15)

Frankfurt (2018/19)

Napoli (2015/16)

Salzburg (2009/10, 2013/14, 2018/19)

Shakhtar (2016/17)

Tottenham (2013/14)

Zenit (2010/11)

Biggest Europa League group stage winning margin

11 points Napoli (2015/16)

11 points Zenit (2010/11)

Fewest points to finish in the top two in the Europa League group stage

7 Anderlecht (2010/11)

7 Dnipro (2014/15)

7 Krasnodar (2016/17)

7 Maribor (2013/14)

7 Midtjylland (2015/16)

7 Napoli (2010/11)

Most points without going through in Europa League group stage

10 AC Milan (2018/19)

10 Birmingham City (2011/12)

10 Braga (2022/23)

10 LASK (2020/21)

10 Lokeren (2014/15)

10 Paris Saint-Germain (2011/12)

10 Sparta Praha (2014/15)

10 Standard Liège (2018/19)

10 Tottenham Hotspur (2011/12)

10 Young Boys (2012/13)

Most goals in a Europa League group stage

22 Napoli (2015/16)

21 Salzburg (2014/15)

21 Leverkusen (2020/21)

21 Shakhtar (2016/17)

20 Arsenal (2020/21)

Fewest goals conceded in a Europa League group

1 Dinamo Zagreb (2020/21)

1 Salzburg (2017/18)

1 Standard Liège (2011/12)

Most goals in a Europa League group stage game (player)

5 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk, 03/11/2016)

Knockout stage records

Biggest Europa League knockout stage wins

Lyon 7-1 AZ Alkmaar (23/02/17, R32)

Valencia 6-0 Rapid Wien (18/02/16, R32)

Inter 5-0 Shakhtar (17/08/20, SF)

LASK 0-5 Man United (12/03/20, R16)

Man United 5-0 Club Brugge (27/02/20, R32)

Dynamo Kyiv 0-5 Chelsea (14/03/19, R16)

Valencia 5-0 Basel (10/04/14, QF)

Biggest Europa League knockout stage wins (aggregate)

10-0 Valencia vs Rapid Wien (6-0 h, 4-0 a – 2015/16, R32)

11-2 Lyon vs AZ Alkmaar (4-1 a, 7-1 h – 2016/17, R32)

8-0 Chelsea vs Dynamo Kyiv (3-0 h, 5-0 a – 2018/19, R16)

10-3 Porto vs Spartak Moskva (5-1 h, 5-2 a – 2010/11, QF)

8-1 Atlético vs Lokomotiv Moskva (3-0 h, 5-1 a – 2017/18, R16)

8-1 Metalist Kharkiv vs Salzburg (4-0 a, 4-1 h – 2011/12, R32)

8-1 Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş (4-1 a, 4-0 h – 2010/11, R32)

8-1 Tottenham v Wolfsberg (4-1 a, 4-0 h – 2020/21, R32)

Most goals in a Europa League knockout tie

14 Rangers 9-5 Antwerp (2020/21, R32)

13 Porto 10-3 Spartak Moskva (2010/11, QF)

13 Lyon 11-2 AZ Alkmaar (2016/17, R32)

13 Man United 8-5 Roma (2020/21, SF)

11 Slavia Praha 6-5 Sevilla (2018/19, R16)

11 Salzburg 6-5 Lazio (2017/18, QF)

11 Porto 7-4 Villarreal (2010/11, SF)

11 Hamburg 6-5 Anderlecht (2009/10, R16)

Most goals in a Europa League knockout stage game (player)

4 Radamel Falcao (Porto vs Villarreal, 28/04/11)

Most goals in a Europa League knockout tie (player)

5 Radamel Falcao (Porto vs Villarreal, 2010/11, SF)

5 Romelu Lukaku (Everton vs Young Boys, 2014/15, R32)

Europa League knockout ties decided in extra time

Valencia 0-1, 3-0 Club Brugge (3-1 agg – 2009/10, R32)

Wolfsburg 1-1, 2-1 Rubin Kazan (3-2 agg – 2009/10, R32)

Atlético 1-0, 1-2 Liverpool (2-2 agg, Atlético win on away goals; 2009/10, SF)

Atlético 2-1 Fulham (2009/10, F)

Schalke 1-1, 3-1 Plzeň (4-2 agg – 2011/12, R32)

Tottenham 3-0, 1-4 Inter (4-4 agg, Tottenham win on away goals – 2012/13, R16)

Rubin Kazan 0-0, 2-0 Levante (2-0 agg – 2012/13, R16)

Valencia 0-3, 5-0aet Basel (5-3 agg – 2013/14, QF)

Dnipro 1-0, 1-2 Ajax (2-2 agg; Dnipro win on away goals – 2014/15, R16)

Anderlecht 1-0, 2-1 Olympiacos (3-1 agg – 2015/16, R32)

Celta Vigo 0-1, 2-0 Shakhtar (2-1 agg – 2016/17, R32)

Man United 1-1, 2-1 Anderlecht (3-2 agg – 2016/17, QF)

Ajax 2-0, 2-3 Schalke (4-3 agg – 2016/17, QF)

Sporting CP 2-0, 1-2 Plzeň (3-2 agg – 2017/18, R16)

Marseille 2-0, 1-2 Salzburg (3-2 agg – 2017/18, SF)

Slavia Praha 2-2, 4-3 Sevilla (6-5 agg – 2018/19, R16)

Benfica 0-1, 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb (3-1 agg – 2018/19, R16)

Sporting CP 3-1, 1-4 İstanbul Başakşehir (4-5 agg – 2019/20, R32)

Olympiacos 0-1, 2-1 Arsenal (2-2 agg; Olympiacos win on away goals – 2019/20, R32)

Man United 1-0 Copenhagen – (2019/20, QF)

Dinamo Zagreb 0-2, 3-0 Tottenham (3-2 agg – 2020/21, R16)

West Ham 0-1, 2-0 Sevilla (2-1 agg – 2021/22, R16)

Frankfurt 2-1, 1-1 Real Betis (3-2 agg – 2021/22, R16)

Rangers 0-1, 3-1 Braga (3-2 agg – 2021/22, QF)

Europa League knockout ties decided by a penalty shoot-out

FCSB 4-2 Ajax (2-2 agg – 2012/13, R32)

Basel 4-1 Tottenham (4-4 agg – 2012/13, QF)

Sevilla 4-3 Real Betis (2-2 agg – 2013/14, R16)

Sevilla 4-2 Benfica (0-0 aet – 2013/14, F)

Beşiktaş 5-4 Liverpool (1-1 agg – 2014/15, R32)

Sevilla 5-4 Athletic Club (3-3 agg – 2015/16, QF)

Lyon 7-6 Beşiktaş (3-3 agg – 2016/17, QF)

Chelsea 4-3 Frankfurt (4-4 agg – 2018/19, SF)

Villarreal 11-10 Man United (1-1 aet – 2020/21, F)

Braga 3-2 Sheriff (2-2 agg – 2021/22, KOPO)

Frankfurt 5-4 Rangers (1-1 aet – 2021/22, F)

*Records and statistics cover group stage to final

Key

GS – group stage

KOPO – knockout round play-offs

R16 – round of 16

QF – quarter-finals

SF – semi-finals

F – final

