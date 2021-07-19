The UEFA Champions League third qualifying round draw is streamed at 12:00 CET on Monday 19 July at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.



Which teams are involved in the draw?

Seven teams enter the competition in the third qualifying round, with a further 13 progressing from the second qualifying round.

Champions path

Group 1:

Seeded

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) / Omonoia FC (CYP)

Olympiacos (GRE) / Neftçi PFK (AZE)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) / Young Boys (SUI)

Unseeded

Mura (SVN) / Ludogorets (BUL)

Legia Warszawa (POL) / Flora Tallinn (EST)

Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) / CFR Cluj (ROU)

Group 2:

Seeded

SK Slavia Praha (CZE)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ) / Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Rangers (SCO)

Unseeded

Malmö (SWE) / HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Alashkert (ARM) / Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Ferencváros (HUN) / Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

League path

Seeded

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Benfica (POR)

Monaco (FRA)

Celtic FC (SCO) / Midtjylland (DEN)

Unseeded

Genk (BEL)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) / Galatasaray (TUR)

Spartak Moskva (RUS)

Rapid Wien (AUT) / Sparta Praha (CZE)

How the draw works

There will be two draws: one for the 12 teams in the champions path, the other for the eight sides in the league path.

The draw will include some teams taking part in the second qualifying round on 20/21 & 27/28 July. The higher coefficient of the two clubs involved in an undecided tie is used for the purposes of the draw.

The ﻿teams in each draw are divided equally between seeded and unseeded sides in accordance with the club coefficient rankings.

The balls containing the names of the seeded teams will be placed in one bowl and the balls containing the unseeded sides will be put into another bowl. One ball will be taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they will be shuffled. The first team drawn will play the first leg at home.

The UEFA administration may form groups for the draw in accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee. Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. As decided by the UEFA Executive Committee, teams from Ukraine and Russia must not be drawn together. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw ceremony.

When are the games?

Ties take place on 3/4 and 10 August, with extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required after the second leg. Winners advance to the UEFA Champions League play-offs (drawn on 2 August).

Qualifying explained

Losing sides in the league path move into the UEFA Europa League group stage. Losing teams in the champions path enter the UEFA Europa League play-offs, from which the winners reach the UEFA Europa League group stage and the losers transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage. That means every team involved in Monday's draw will play in the group stage of one of the three competitions.

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.