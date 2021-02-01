Mönchengladbach vs Manchester City Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Mönchengladbach host Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 24 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What's the story?

A meeting of two of Europe's in-form sides, Mönchengladbach's first taste of the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds comes against a Manchester City team who are in the round of 16 for the eighth season running. Gladbach have already taken the scalps of Bayern and Dortmund in 2021, while City have been moving up through the gears impressively.

Form guide

Mönchengladbach

Form: DWWDWW

Latest: Union Berlin 1-1 Mönchengladbach, 30/01

Where they stand: 7th in Bundesliga

Manchester City

Form: WWWWWW

Latest: Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield United, 30/01

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League

Possible line-ups

Gladbach: Sommer; Ginter, Zakaria, Elvedi; Lainer, Kramer, Neuhaus, Bensebaini; Stindl; Pléa, Hofmann



Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Sterling, Jesus, Foden



Expert predictions

View from the camps

Josep Guardiola, Manchester City manager: "I learned when I was in Germany how big, important and historical a team they are. I respect the beauty of their football. I saw highlights and to go through from the group with Shakhtar and Inter ... they had two incredible games against Shakhtar. I want to arrive in the best possible condition when we play them."

Marco Rose, Mönchengladbach coach: "It’s a big challenge of course but we are still looking forward to it. If you talk about Manchester City and their coach, then you know what awaits, how they play football and their individual quality."

