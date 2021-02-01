UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Mönchengladbach-Man. City UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Borussia-Park - Monchengladbach
Round of 16 , 1st leg
Mönchengladbach
-
-
Man. City
      Mönchengladbach vs Manchester City Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Monday 1 February 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 first leg.

      Kevin De Bruyne spent three years playing in Germany before joining Manchester City
      Kevin De Bruyne spent three years playing in Germany before joining Manchester City Getty Images

      Mönchengladbach host Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 24 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Gladbach vs Man. City build-up

      What's the story?

      A meeting of two of Europe's in-form sides, Mönchengladbach's first taste of the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds comes against a Manchester City team who are in the round of 16 for the eighth season running. Gladbach have already taken the scalps of Bayern and Dortmund in 2021, while City have been moving up through the gears impressively.

      Classic Man. City Champions League goals
      Classic Man. City Champions League goals

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Form guide

      Mönchengladbach

      Form: DWWDWW
      Latest: Union Berlin 1-1 Mönchengladbach, 30/01
      Where they stand: 7th in Bundesliga

      Manchester City

      Form: WWWWWW
      Latest: Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield United, 30/01
      Where they stand: 1st in Premier League

      Five great Mönchengladbach goals
      Five great Mönchengladbach goals

      Possible line-ups

      Gladbach: Sommer; Ginter, Zakaria, Elvedi; Lainer, Kramer, Neuhaus, Bensebaini; Stindl; Pléa, Hofmann

      Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Sterling, Jesus, Foden

      Expert predictions

      Match stats and facts

      View from the camps

      Highlights: Shakhtar 0-6 Mönchengladbach
      Highlights: Shakhtar 0-6 Mönchengladbach

      Josep Guardiola, Manchester City manager: "I learned when I was in Germany how big, important and historical a team they are. I respect the beauty of their football. I saw highlights and to go through from the group with Shakhtar and Inter ... they had two incredible games against Shakhtar. I want to arrive in the best possible condition when we play them."

      Marco Rose, Mönchengladbach coach: "It’s a big challenge of course but we are still looking forward to it. If you talk about Manchester City and their coach, then you know what awaits, how they play football and their individual quality."

