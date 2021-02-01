Atlético vs Chelsea Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday 1 February 2021
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 first leg.
Atlético host Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 23 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Atlético vs Chelsea build-up
What's the story?
Last season's chastening 7-1 aggregate loss to Bayern condemned Chelsea to a fourth successive round of 16 elimination, and on form that run is expected to continue. The Blues impressed in the group stage, winning 4-0 at Sevilla, but have since stuttered, replacing head coach Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel in January. Meanwhile, Atlético (who ended Liverpool's defence at this stage 12 months ago) are making a strong bid for their first Liga title since 2013/14.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WWWWLW
Latest: Cádiz 2-4 Atlético, 31/01
Where they stand: 1st in Liga
Form: WDWLWW
Latest: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley, 31/01
Where they stand: 7th in Premier League
Possible line-ups
Atlético: Oblak; Savić, Giménez, Hermoso; Trippier, Llorente, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Correa, Suárez
Chelsea: Mendy; James, Rüdiger, Thiago Silva, Chilwell; Mount, Kanté; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulišić; Giroud
Expert predictions
To followMatch stats and facts
View from the camps
Petr Čech, former Chelsea goalkeeper: "Atlético are always difficult opponents; in this season's Liga they have been performing really well and consistently. They have a coach who plays his own way, the players buy into it and they work hard as a team."
