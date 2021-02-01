UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Atlético-Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Estadio Metropolitano - Madrid
Round of 16 , 1st leg
Atlético
-
-
Chelsea
      Atlético vs Chelsea Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Monday 1 February 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 first leg.

      Chelsea edged Sevilla to top spot in the group stage
      Chelsea edged Sevilla to top spot in the group stage

      Atlético host Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 23 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Atlético vs Chelsea build-up

      What's the story?

      Watch Lampard strike for Chelsea against Atlético
      Watch Lampard strike for Chelsea against Atlético

      Last season's chastening 7-1 aggregate loss to Bayern condemned Chelsea to a fourth successive round of 16 elimination, and on form that run is expected to continue. The Blues impressed in the group stage, winning 4-0 at Sevilla, but have since stuttered, replacing head coach Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel in January. Meanwhile, Atlético (who ended Liverpool's defence at this stage 12 months ago) are making a strong bid for their first Liga title since 2013/14.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Atlético

      Form: WWWWLW
      Latest: Cádiz 2-4 Atlético, 31/01
      Where they stand: 1st in Liga

      Classic Chelsea v Atlético goals
      Classic Chelsea v Atlético goals

      Chelsea

      Form: WDWLWW
      Latest: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley, 31/01
      Where they stand: 7th in Premier League

      Possible line-ups

      Atlético: Oblak; Savić, Giménez, Hermoso; Trippier, Llorente, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Correa, Suárez

      Chelsea: Mendy; James, Rüdiger, Thiago Silva, Chilwell; Mount, Kanté; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulišić; Giroud

      Expert predictions

      Match stats and facts

      View from the camps

      Čech reaction to Chelsea-Atlético tie
      Čech reaction to Chelsea-Atlético tie

      Petr Čech, former Chelsea goalkeeper: "Atlético are always difficult opponents; in this season's Liga they have been performing really well and consistently. They have a coach who plays his own way, the players buy into it and they work hard as a team."

