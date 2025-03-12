Fastest Champions League goal: Roy Makaay still holds record at 10.12 seconds
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Conor Gallagher is the latest player to score inside the first 30 seconds but Roy Makaay's goal after just 10.12 seconds remains the fastest in UEFA Champions League history.
What is the fastest UEFA Champions League goal in the history of the competition? Conor Gallagher is the latest player to break the 30-second barrier with his strike after 28 seconds in Atlético de Madrid's round of 16 second leg at home to Real Madrid on 12 March 2025, but Roy Makaay still holds the record thanks to his effort just 10.12 seconds into Bayern's 2006/07 round of 16 second leg, also against Madrid.
Makaay scores fastest goal: How it happened
From the kick-off the ball was played to Roberto Carlos but the Brazilian's touch was poor, allowing Hasan Salihamidžić to capitalise. The midfielder quickly threaded a square pass through to Makaay, who swept past Iker Casillas to leave Madrid shell-shocked.
Read the UEFA.com match report on that memorable night in Munich.
Bayern had not scored inside the first quarter-hour of any of their seven outings in that season's competition.
Fastest Champions League goals
10.12 seconds: Roy Makaay
Bayern 2-1 Real Madrid, 07/03/2007
Round of 16 second leg
10.96 seconds: Jonas
Valencia 3-1 Leverkusen, 01/11/2011
Group stage, Matchday 4
20.07 seconds: Gilberto Silva
PSV 0-4 Arsenal, 25/09/2002
Group stage, Matchday 2
20.12 seconds: Alessandro Del Piero
Manchester United 3-2 Juventus, 01/10/1997
Group stage, Matchday 2
21.06 seconds: Clarence Seedorf
Schalke 2-2 Milan, 28/09/2005
Group stage, Matchday 2