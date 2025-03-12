Fastest Champions League goal: Roy Makaay still holds record at 10.12 seconds

What is the fastest UEFA Champions League goal in the history of the competition? Conor Gallagher is the latest player to break the 30-second barrier with his strike after 28 seconds in Atlético de Madrid's round of 16 second leg at home to Real Madrid on 12 March 2025, but Roy Makaay still holds the record thanks to his effort just 10.12 seconds into Bayern's 2006/07 round of 16 second leg, also against Madrid.

Makaay scores fastest goal: How it happened From the kick-off the ball was played to Roberto Carlos but the Brazilian's touch was poor, allowing Hasan Salihamidžić to capitalise. The midfielder quickly threaded a square pass through to Makaay, who swept past Iker Casillas to leave Madrid shell-shocked. Read the UEFA.com match report on that memorable night in Munich.

Bayern had not scored inside the first quarter-hour of any of their seven outings in that season's competition.

Fastest Champions League goals

10.12 seconds: Roy Makaay

Bayern 2-1 Real Madrid, 07/03/2007

Round of 16 second leg

10.96 seconds: Jonas

Valencia 3-1 Leverkusen, 01/11/2011

Group stage, Matchday 4

20.07 seconds: Gilberto Silva

PSV 0-4 Arsenal, 25/09/2002

Group stage, Matchday 2

20.12 seconds: Alessandro Del Piero

Manchester United 3-2 Juventus, 01/10/1997

Group stage, Matchday 2

21.06 seconds: Clarence Seedorf

Schalke 2-2 Milan, 28/09/2005

Group stage, Matchday 2