Most goals in a Champions League week: Highest-scoring matchdays, most goals in a single night, most goals in a group
Sunday 1 January 2023
What is the record for most UEFA Champions League goals on one matchnight? Most goals in a single night? Highest-scoring round in a group?
The record for most goals in a single UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 came back in 2000/01, under the old format of two group stages. We have come close to breaking that several times since then, though.
Highest-scoring Champions League matchdays
2000/01 Matchday 1 (63 goals)
2020/21 Matchday 3 (62)
2022/23 Matchday 5 (59)
2021/22 Matchday 3 (59)
2014/15 Matchday 3 (59)
2012/13 Matchday 4 (58)
How the record-breaking week unfolded
This round was the first of two group stages. The competition produced a record 449 goals, though there were 157 matches under the format. The 386 goals struck in 2020/21 came in just 119 fixtures, setting a Champions League record average of 3.24 per game.
Tuesday 12/09/2000
Spartak Moskva 2-0 Leverkusen, Sporting CP 2-2 Real Madrid
Sparta Praha 0-1 Arsenal, Shakhtar 0-3 Lazio
Valencia 2-1 Olympiacos, Lyon 3-1 Heerenveen
Galatasaray 3-2 Monaco, Rangers 5-0 Sturm Graz
Wednesday 13/09/2000
Hamburg 4-4 Juventus, Panathinaikos 1-1 Deportivo La Coruña
Rosenborg 3-1 Paris, Helsingborg 1-3 Bayern
Man. United 5-1 Anderlecht, PSV 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv
AC Milan 4-1 Beşiktaş, Barcelona 4-0 Leeds United
Most goals in a single Champions League night*
40, 21/10/2014
CSKA Moskva 2-2 Man. City, Roma 1-7 Bayern
APOEL 0-1 Paris, Barcelona 3-1 Ajax
Schalke 4-3 Sporting CP, Chelsea 6-0 Maribor
BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, Porto 2-1 Athletic Club
Most goals in a Champions League group in one night*
16
25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Most goals by Champions League Matchday*
Matchday 1: 54 (2017/18)
Matchday 2: 54 (2004/05)
Matchday 3: 62 (2020/21)
Matchday 4: 58 (2012/13)
Matchday 5: 59 (2022/23)
Matchday 6: 54 (2004/05)
*Under current competition format introduced in 2003/04