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Champions League: Longest unbeaten runs and winning streaks – overall, home and away – and consecutive clean sheets

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Manchester City set a new landmark for successive Champions League games without defeat in the 2024/25 season.

Manchester City celebrate during the 5-0 win against Sparta Praha that made it a record 26 Champions League games without defeat
Manchester City celebrate during the 5-0 win against Sparta Praha that made it a record 26 Champions League games without defeat AFP via Getty Images

Momentum is a huge thing in professional sport and the UEFA Champions League can provide plenty of evidence that teams on a roll can be extremely difficult to stop.

Manchester City are the most recent example of this after Pep Guardiola's men broke the competition record for most successive games unbeaten, beating Sparta Praha 5-0 on 23 October 2024 to make it 26 matches without defeat. That victory was the last in their remarkable run, though, as a 4-1 reverse at Sporting CP next time out displayed the unrivalled competitiveness of Europe's premier club competition once again.

Manchester City had Barcelona's record run of 38 home games without defeat in their sights in the 2024/25 season too, but a 3-2 defeat by Real Madrid in the knockout phase play-offs ended their chase. The Catalan outfit's incredible undefeated home streak took place between September 2013 and November 2020. During that spell, the Blaugrana won 34 matches and drew four, scoring 114 goals (exactly three per game) and conceding just 20 (0.53 per match) in the process.

Highlights: Man City 5-0 Sparta Praha

Most successive games without defeat in the Champions League

26 Manchester City (06/09/2022 – 23/10/2024)
25 Manchester United (19/09/2007 – 05/05/2009)
19 Ajax (14/09/1994 – 20/03/1996)
19 Bayern München (14/03/2001 – 02/04/2002)
19 Bayern München (18/09/2019 – 17/03/2021)
16 Barcelona (08/03/2011 – 03/04/2012)
16 Manchester United (04/03/1998 – 29/09/1999)
16 Manchester United (23/10/2001 – 23/10/2002)
16 Arsenal (16/09/2025 – present)

Most successive home games without defeat in the Champions League

38 Barcelona (18/09/2013 – 04/11/2020)
35* Manchester City (07/11/2018 – 29/01/2025)
29 Bayern München (04/03/1998 – 02/04/2002)
24 Arsenal (14/09/2004 – 15/04/2009)
23 Juventus (02/10/2013 – 13/02/2018)
23 Manchester United (27/09/2005 – 03/11/2009)

* Includes a 'home' fixture against Mönchengladbach in Budapest in March 2021

Most successive away games without defeat in the Champions League

22 Bayern München (31/10/2017 – 16/02/2022)
16 Manchester United (19/09/2007 – 16/02/2010)
14 Ajax (28/09/1994 – 19/03/1997)
12 Manchester City (06/09/2022 – 01/10/2024)
11 Ajax (02/10/2018 – 03/11/2020)
11 Barcelona (01/10/2008 – 31/03/2010)
11 Real Madrid (28/09/2010 – 27/03/2012)

Most successive wins in the Champions League

15 Bayern München (18/09/2019 – 25/11/2020)
10 Bayern München (02/04/2013 – 27/11/2013)
10 Manchester City (17/05/2023 – 06/03/2024)
10 Real Madrid (23/04/2014 – 18/02/2015)
9 Barcelona (18/09/2002 – 18/02/2003)
9 Barcelona (21/10/2014 – 06/05/2015)
8 Arsenal (16/09/2025 – 28/01/2026)
8 Bayern München (07/09/2022 – 08/03/2023)
8 Borussia Dortmund (04/12/1996 – 01/10/1997)

Dortmund's final triumph in 1997 was one of their eight successive wins

Most successive home wins in the Champions League

16 Bayern München (17/09/2014 – 15/02/2017)
15 Barcelona (17/09/2014 – 08/03/2017)
12 Manchester City (05/04/2022 – 06/03/2024)
12 Manchester United (13/09/2006 – 29/04/2008)
11 Real Madrid (03/04/2013 – 09/12/2014)
10 Juventus (20/03/1996 – 10/12/1997)

Most successive away wins in the Champions League

7 Ajax (22/11/1995 – 19/03/1997)
7 Bayern München (19/02/2013 – 19/02/2014)
6 Barcelona (12/04/2011 – 14/02/2012)
6 Bayern München (01/10/2019 – 03/11/2020)
6 Liverpool (28/09/2021 – 03/05/2022)
6 Manchester United (15/04/2009 – 16/02/2010)
5 Ajax (27/11/2018 – 02/10/2019)
5 Atalanta (11/12/2019 – 09/12/2020)
5 Bayern München (23/02/2021 – 23/11/2021)
5 Chelsea (16/09/2003 – 06/04/2004)
5 Chelsea (28/10/2020 – 07/04/2021)
5 Juventus (05/12/2017 – 23/10/2018)
5 Real Madrid (29/04/2014 – 18/02/2015)

Most successive draws in the Champions League

7 AEK Athens (17/09/2002 – 17/09/2003)
6 Lyon (02/10/2018 – 19/02/2019)
6 Rangers (19/10/2005 – 07/03/2006)

Most successive clean sheets in the Champions League

10 Arsenal (18/10/2005 – 25/04/2006)
7 AC Milan (24/11/2004 – 26/04/2005)
7 Manchester City (27/10/2020 – 16/03/2021)
6 Ajax (18/10/1995 – 20/03/1996)
6 Chelsea (24/10/2007 – 05/03/2008)
6 Juventus (07/12/2016 – 03/05/2017)
6 Panathinaikos (01/11/1995 – 03/04/1996)

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

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