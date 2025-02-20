Champions League round of 16 records: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the way
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Article summary
Who has played the most round of 16 games and scored the most goals? Which are the most successful clubs?
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com keeps track of all the UEFA Champions League round of 16 record holders.
Players
Which player has made the most appearances in the Champions League round of 16?
36 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
36 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)
28 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)
27 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)
27 Thomas Müller (Bayern)
27 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
26 Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)
26 Pepe (Porto, Real Madrid, Beşiktaş)
25 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)
24 David Alaba (Bayern, Real Madrid)
24 Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)
23 Dani Alves (Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris)
23 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
23 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris)
23 Arjen Robben (Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern)
Which player has scored the most goals in the Champions League round of 16?
29 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
25 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
19 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern, Barcelona)
17 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)
15 Thomas Müller (Bayern)
Which player has scored the most goals in a Champions League round of 16 game?
5 Lionel Messi (Barcelona vs Leverkusen, 07/03/12)
5 Erling Haaland (Man City vs Leipzig, 14/03/23)
4 Mario Gomez (Bayern vs Basel, 13/03/12)
4 Josip Iličić (Atalanta vs Valencia, 10/03/20)
3 Sylvain Wiltord (Lyon vs Bremen, 08/03/05)
3 Adriano (Inter vs Porto, 15/03/05)
3 Nicklas Bendtner (Arsenal vs Porto, 09/03/10)
3 Robin van Persie (Man United vs Olympiacos, 19/03/14)
3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund vs Benfica, 08/03/17)
3 Sadio Mané (Liverpool vs Porto, 14/02/18)
3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus vs Atlético de Madrid, 12/03/19)
3 Kylian Mbappé (Paris vs Barcelona, 16/02/21)
3 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern vs Salzburg, 08/03/2022)
3 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid vs Paris, 09/03/2022)
(player's team listed first even if away)
Which player has scored the most goals in a Champions League round of 16 tie?
6 Lionel Messi (Barcelona vs Leverkusen, 2011/12)
5 Josip Iličić (Atalanta vs Valencia, 2019/20)
5 Erling Haaland (Man City vs Leipzig, 2022/23)
4 Erling Haaland (Dortmund vs Sevilla, 2020/21)
4 Mario Gomez (Bayern vs Basel, 2011/12)
4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris vs Barcelona, 2020/21)
4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Schalke, 2013/14)
4 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United vs AC Milan, 2009/10)
4 Sylvain Wiltord (Lyon vs Bremen, 2004/05)
Clubs
Which club has reached the Champions League round of 16 the most times? (including 2024/25, max 22)
22 Real Madrid
21 Bayern
19 Barcelona
17 Chelsea
16 Arsenal
14 Porto
13 Juventus
13 Paris
12 Inter Milan
12 Liverpool
12 Manchester United
11 AC Milan
11 Lyon
11 Manchester City
Which country has had most teams in the Champions League round of 16? (including 2024/25)
75 England
69 Spain
54 Germany
53 Italy
33 France
Which country has had the most different teams in the Champions League round of 16? (including 2024/25)
10 Spain
10 Germany
8 Italy
8 England
6 France
Which club has won the most Champions League round of 16 ties?
16 Bayern
15 Barcelona
13 Real Madrid
11 Chelsea
8 Liverpool
8 Man City
7 Atlético de Madrid
7 Juventus
7 Man United
7 Paris6 Arsenal
6 AC Milan
5 Dortmund
5 Inter
5 Lyon
5 Porto
Which club has lost the most Champions League round of 16 ties?
9 Arsenal
9 Porto
8 Real Madrid
6 Chelsea
6 Lyon
6 Inter
6 Juventus
5 AC Milan
5 Leverkusen
5 Man United
5 Paris
4 Bayern
4 Dortmund
4 Napoli
4 Roma
4 Schalke
4 Sevilla
Which club has won the most Champions League round of 16 matches?
23 Bayern
22 Barcelona
21 Real Madrid
13 Chelsea
12 Arsenal
12 Juventus
12 Liverpool
12 Man City
11 Paris
10 Benfica
9 Atlético de Madrid
9 Inter
9 Lyon
9 Man United
Which club has lost the most Champions League round of 16 matches?
14 Arsenal
13 Real Madrid
11 Chelsea
11 Porto
10 Juventus
9 Bayern
8 AC Milan
8 Dortmund
8 Leverkusen
8 Liverpool
8 Man United
8 Paris
7 Lyon
7 Roma
7 Schalke
Which club has scored the most Champions League round of 16 goals?
101 Bayern
79 Barcelona
70 Real Madrid
49 Man City
44 Chelsea
39 Juventus
38 Paris
35 Arsenal
34 Liverpool
28 Lyon
27 Man United
27 Porto
Which club has conceded the most Champions League round of 16 goals?
49 Real Madrid
43 Arsenal
41 Barcelona
41 Bayern
38 Chelsea
37 Porto
32 Juventus
31 Schalke
What is the biggest win in a Champions League round of 16 match?
7-0 Bayern vs Basel (13/03/12)
7-0 Bayern vs Shakhtar (11/03/15)
7-0 Man City vs Schalke (12/03/19)
7-0 Man City vs Leipzig (14/03/23)
7-1 Bayern vs Sporting CP (10/03/09)
7-1 Barcelona vs Leverkusen (07/03/12)
7-1 Bayern v Salzburg (08/03/22)
What is the biggest aggregate win in a Champions League round of 16 tie?
12-1 Bayern vs Sporting CP (5-0, 7-1) 2008/09
10-2 Lyon vs Bremen (3-0, 7-2) 2004/05
10-2 Barcelona vs Leverkusen (3-1, 7-1) 2011/12
10-2 Bayern vs Arsenal (5-1, 5-1) 2016/17
10-2 Man vs Schalke (3-2, 7-0) 2018/19
Which Champions League round of 16 tie produced the most goals?
13 Bayern 12-1 Sporting CP (2008/09)
12 Lyon 10-2 Bremen (2004/05)
12 Barcelona 10-2 Leverkusen (2011/12)
12 Bayern 10-2 Arsenal (2016/17)
12 Monaco 6-6 Man City (2016/17)
12 Man City 10-2 Schalke (2018/19)
12 Atalanta 8-4 Valencia (2019/20)
Miscellaneous
What is the biggest first-leg deficit overturned in the Champions League round of 16?
0-4 Barcelona 6-1 Paris (2016/17)
Who got the fastest red card in the Champions League round of 16?
3:59 Olexandr Kucher (Shakhtar vs Bayern) 11/03/2015
Which Champions League round of 16 ties have gone to extra time?
Juventus 0-1 2-0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg) 2004/05
AC Milan 0-0 1-0 Celtic (1-0 agg) 2006/07
Chelsea 1-3 4-1 Napoli (5-4 agg) 2011/12
Paris 1-1 2-2 Chelsea (3-3 agg, away goals) 2014/15
Bayern 2-2 4-2 Juventus (6-4 agg) 2015/16
Porto 1-2 3-1 Roma (4-3 agg) 2018/19
Atlético de Madrid 1-0 3-2 Liverpool (4-2 agg) 2019/20
Juventus 1-2 3-2 Porto (4-4 agg, away goals) 2020/21
Which Champions League round of 16 ties were decided by a penalty shoot-out?
Fenerbahçe 3-2 Sevilla (5-5 agg) 2007/08
Schalke 4-1 Porto (1-1 agg) 2007/08
Arsenal 7-6 Roma (1-1 agg) 2008/09
APOEL 4-3 Lyon (1-1 agg) 2011/12
Atlético 3-2 Leverkusen (1-1 agg) 2014/15
Atlético 8-7 PSV Eindhoven (0-0 agg) 2015/16
Arsenal 4-2 Porto (1-1 agg) 2023/24
Atlético de Madrid 4-2 Inter (2-2 agg) 2023/24