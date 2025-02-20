Champions League round of 16 records: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the way

UEFA.com keeps track of all the UEFA Champions League round of 16 record holders.

Players

Which player has made the most appearances in the Champions League round of 16?

Every Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goal

36 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

36 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

28 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

27 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

27 Thomas Müller (Bayern)

27 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

26 Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)

26 Pepe (Porto, Real Madrid, Beşiktaş)

25 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

24 David Alaba (Bayern, Real Madrid)

24 Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)

23 Dani Alves (Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris)

23 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

23 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris)

23 Arjen Robben (Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern)



Which player has scored the most goals in the Champions League round of 16?

29 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

25 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

19 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern, Barcelona)

17 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

15 Thomas Müller (Bayern)

Which player has scored the most goals in a Champions League round of 16 game?

Lionel Messi: Every Champions League goal

5 Lionel Messi (Barcelona vs Leverkusen, 07/03/12)

5 Erling Haaland (Man City vs Leipzig, 14/03/23)

4 Mario Gomez (Bayern vs Basel, 13/03/12)

4 Josip Iličić (Atalanta vs Valencia, 10/03/20)

3 Sylvain Wiltord (Lyon vs Bremen, 08/03/05)

3 Adriano (Inter vs Porto, 15/03/05)

3 Nicklas Bendtner (Arsenal vs Porto, 09/03/10)

3 Robin van Persie (Man United vs Olympiacos, 19/03/14)

3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund vs Benfica, 08/03/17)

3 Sadio Mané (Liverpool vs Porto, 14/02/18)

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus vs Atlético de Madrid, 12/03/19)

3 Kylian Mbappé (Paris vs Barcelona, 16/02/21)

3 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern vs Salzburg, 08/03/2022)

3 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid vs Paris, 09/03/2022)

(player's team listed first even if away)

Which player has scored the most goals in a Champions League round of 16 tie?

6 Lionel Messi (Barcelona vs Leverkusen, 2011/12)

5 Josip Iličić (Atalanta vs Valencia, 2019/20)

5 Erling Haaland (Man City vs Leipzig, 2022/23)

4 Erling Haaland (Dortmund vs Sevilla, 2020/21)

4 Mario Gomez (Bayern vs Basel, 2011/12)

4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris vs Barcelona, 2020/21)

4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Schalke, 2013/14)

4 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United vs AC Milan, 2009/10)

4 Sylvain Wiltord (Lyon vs Bremen, 2004/05)

Clubs

Which club has reached the Champions League round of 16 the most times? (including 2024/25, max 22)

22 Real Madrid

21 Bayern

19 Barcelona

17 Chelsea

16 Arsenal

14 Porto

13 Juventus

13 Paris

12 Inter Milan

12 Liverpool

12 Manchester United

11 AC Milan

11 Lyon

11 Manchester City

Which country has had most teams in the Champions League round of 16? (including 2024/25)

75 England

69 Spain

54 Germany

53 Italy

33 France



Which country has had the most different teams in the Champions League round of 16? (including 2024/25)

10 Spain

10 Germany

8 Italy

8 England

6 France



Which club has won the most Champions League round of 16 ties?

16 Bayern

15 Barcelona

13 Real Madrid

11 Chelsea

8 Liverpool

8 Man City

7 Atlético de Madrid

7 Juventus

7 Man United

7 Paris6 Arsenal

6 AC Milan

5 Dortmund

5 Inter

5 Lyon

5 Porto

Which club has lost the most Champions League round of 16 ties?

Arsenal have lost a record nine round of 16 ties ©Getty Images

9 Arsenal

9 Porto

8 Real Madrid

6 Chelsea

6 Lyon

6 Inter

6 Juventus

5 AC Milan

5 Leverkusen

5 Man United

5 Paris

4 Bayern

4 Dortmund

4 Napoli

4 Roma

4 Schalke

4 Sevilla

Which club has won the most Champions League round of 16 matches?

23 Bayern

22 Barcelona

21 Real Madrid

13 Chelsea

12 Arsenal

12 Juventus

12 Liverpool

12 Man City

11 Paris

10 Benfica

9 Atlético de Madrid

9 Inter

9 Lyon

9 Man United



Which club has lost the most Champions League round of 16 matches?

14 Arsenal

13 Real Madrid

11 Chelsea

11 Porto

10 Juventus

9 Bayern

8 AC Milan

8 Dortmund

8 Leverkusen

8 Liverpool

8 Man United

8 Paris

7 Lyon

7 Roma

7 Schalke

Which club has scored the most Champions League round of 16 goals?

Bayern have been the most prolific side in the round of 16 ©Getty Images

101 Bayern

79 Barcelona

70 Real Madrid

49 Man City

44 Chelsea

39 Juventus

38 Paris

35 Arsenal

34 Liverpool

28 Lyon

27 Man United

27 Porto

Which club has conceded the most Champions League round of 16 goals?

49 Real Madrid

43 Arsenal

41 Barcelona

41 Bayern

38 Chelsea

37 Porto

32 Juventus

31 Schalke



What is the biggest win in a Champions League round of 16 match?

7-0 Bayern vs Basel (13/03/12)

7-0 Bayern vs Shakhtar (11/03/15)

7-0 Man City vs Schalke (12/03/19)

7-0 Man City vs Leipzig (14/03/23)

7-1 Bayern vs Sporting CP (10/03/09)

7-1 Barcelona vs Leverkusen (07/03/12)

7-1 Bayern v Salzburg (08/03/22)

What is the biggest aggregate win in a Champions League round of 16 tie?

Bayern beat Sporting 12-1 on aggregate in 2009 AFP via Getty Images

12-1 Bayern vs Sporting CP (5-0, 7-1) 2008/09

10-2 Lyon vs Bremen (3-0, 7-2) 2004/05

10-2 Barcelona vs Leverkusen (3-1, 7-1) 2011/12

10-2 Bayern vs Arsenal (5-1, 5-1) 2016/17

10-2 Man vs Schalke (3-2, 7-0) 2018/19

Which Champions League round of 16 tie produced the most goals?

13 Bayern 12-1 Sporting CP (2008/09)

12 Lyon 10-2 Bremen (2004/05)

12 Barcelona 10-2 Leverkusen (2011/12)

12 Bayern 10-2 Arsenal (2016/17)

12 Monaco 6-6 Man City (2016/17)

12 Man City 10-2 Schalke (2018/19)

12 Atalanta 8-4 Valencia (2019/20)

Miscellaneous

What is the biggest first-leg deficit overturned in the Champions League round of 16?

0-4 Barcelona 6-1 Paris (2016/17)

Who got the fastest red card in the Champions League round of 16?

3:59 Olexandr Kucher (Shakhtar vs Bayern) 11/03/2015

Which Champions League round of 16 ties have gone to extra time?

Juventus 0-1 2-0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg) 2004/05

AC Milan 0-0 1-0 Celtic (1-0 agg) 2006/07

Chelsea 1-3 4-1 Napoli (5-4 agg) 2011/12

Paris 1-1 2-2 Chelsea (3-3 agg, away goals) 2014/15

Bayern 2-2 4-2 Juventus (6-4 agg) 2015/16

Porto 1-2 3-1 Roma (4-3 agg) 2018/19

Atlético de Madrid 1-0 3-2 Liverpool (4-2 agg) 2019/20

Juventus 1-2 3-2 Porto (4-4 agg, away goals) 2020/21

Which Champions League round of 16 ties were decided by a penalty shoot-out?

Fenerbahçe 3-2 Sevilla (5-5 agg) 2007/08

Schalke 4-1 Porto (1-1 agg) 2007/08

Arsenal 7-6 Roma (1-1 agg) 2008/09

APOEL 4-3 Lyon (1-1 agg) 2011/12

Atlético 3-2 Leverkusen (1-1 agg) 2014/15

Atlético 8-7 PSV Eindhoven (0-0 agg) 2015/16

Arsenal 4-2 Porto (1-1 agg) 2023/24

Atlético de Madrid 4-2 Inter (2-2 agg) 2023/24