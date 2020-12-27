Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi goal for goal

Sunday 27 December 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo remains out in front of Lionel Messi as their goal race continues.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi met once again in the 2020/21 group stage
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi met once again in the 2020/21 group stage Getty Images

It is one of the UEFA Champions League's best sub-plots: Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the all-time scoring charts.

The pair ended 2014/15 level on 77 goals but Ronaldo has since pulled away; the Juventus star leads 134–118 in terms of UEFA Champions League goals. In all UEFA club competition action the scoreline is 137–121 in the Portuguese forward's favour.

UEFA.com has listed all of Messi and Ronaldo's UEFA Champions League goals since they first struck at this level – picking out some noteworthy stats amid the numbers. 

Key stats

  • Ronaldo was the first to reach 100 goals with a single club, reaching the mark for Real Madrid on 14 February 2018; Messi completed his century, all for Barcelona, exactly a month later.
  • Messi has been on the losing side just three times when he has scored.
  • 2017/18 was the seventh season running that Ronaldo scored ten goals or more in the UEFA Champions League.
  • Messi has scored in 16 UEFA Champions League seasons, equal with Karim Benzema and Ryan Giggs.
  • Ronaldo has netted twice or more on 36 different occasions.
  • Each has scored eight hat-tricks.
  • Ronaldo did not score until his 30th game in the competition.
  • Ronaldo is the first player to amass 50 knockout goals, and is now past 60.
  • Ronaldo is the only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals.
  • Ronaldo is the only player to score in 11 consecutive appearances in the competition proper.
  • Ronaldo's ten goals against his current club Juventus is more than anyone has scored against a single opponent.
  • Messi leads Ronaldo 71–67 in all-time group stage goals.
  • Ronaldo took 144 games to reach 100; Messi 123.

Messi and Ronaldo's goal by goal record

Goals in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final. All Messi's goals have come for Barcelona; Ronaldo's were scored for Manchester United (1–15), Real Madrid (16–120) and Juventus (121–).

MessiRonaldo
GoalOpponentDateOpponentDate
1Panathinaikos (h), 5-002/11/05Roma (h), 7-110/04/07 
2Werder Bremen (a), 1-127/09/06 Roma (h), 7-110/04/07
Lyon (h), 3-019/09/07 Milan (h), 3-224/04/07 
Stuttgart (a), 2-0 02/10/07 Sporting CP (a), 1-0 19/09/07 
Rangers (h), 2-007/11/07Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2 23/10/07 
Lyon (a), 2-2 27/11/07 Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2 23/10/07 
Celtic (a), 3-220/02/08 Dynamo Kyiv (h), 4-0 07/11/07 
Celtic (a), 3-220/02/08 Sporting CP (h), 2-1  27/11/07 
Shakhtar (a), 2-101/10/08 Lyon (h), 1-0 04/03/08 
10 Shakhtar (a), 2-101/10/08Roma (a), 2-0 01/04/08 
11 Basel (a), 5-022/10/08 Chelsea (n), 1-1 21/05/08 
12 Basel (h), 1-1 04/11/08 Internazionale (h), 2-0 11/03/09 
13Sporting CP (a), 5-2 26/11/08 Porto (a), 1-015/04/09 
14 Lyon (h), 5-2 11/03/09 Arsenal (a), 3-1 05/05/09 
15 Bayern (h), 4-008/04/09Arsenal (a), 3-1 05/05/09 
16 Bayern (h), 4-0 08/04/09Zürich (a), 5-2 15/09/09 
17 Man Utd (n), 2-0 27/05/09 Zürich (a), 5-215/09/09
18 Dynamo Kyiv (h), 2-0  29/09/09Marseille (h), 3-0 30/09/09 
19Dynamo Kyiv (a), 2-1 09/12/09Marseille (h), 3-0 30/09/09 
20 Stuttgart (h), 4-0 17/03/10Marseille (a), 3-1 08/12/09 
21 Stuttgart (h), 4-0 17/03/10 Marseille (a), 3-1 08/12/09
22 Arsenal (h), 4-106/04/10 Lyon (h), 1-1 10/03/10 
23 Arsenal (h), 4-106/04/10 Milan (h), 2-0 19/10/10 
24 Arsenal (h), 4-106/04/10 Ajax (a), 4-0 23/11/10
25 Arsenal (h), 4-106/04/10 Ajax (a), 4-0 23/11/10 
26 Panathinaikos (h), 5-114/09/10 Auxerre (h), 4-0 08/12/10 
27 Panathinaikos (h), 5-114/09/10 Tottenham (h), 4-0 05/04/11
28 København (h), 2-020/10/10 Tottenham (a), 1-0 13/04/11
29 København (h), 2-0 20/10/10 Ajax (h), 3-0 27/09/11 
30 København (a), 1-1 02/11/10 Lyon (a), 2-002/11/11 
31 Panathinaikos (a), 3-024/11/10 Lyon (a), 2-0 02/11/11 
32 Arsenal (h), 3-1 08/03/11 CSKA Moskva (a), 1-121/02/12 
33 Arsenal (h), 3-1 08/03/11 CSKA Moskva (h), 4-1 14/03/12
34 Shakhtar (a), 1-012/04/11CSKA Moskva (h), 4-114/03/12
35 Real Madrid (a), 2-0 27/04/11 APOEL (h), 5-2 04/04/12 
36Real Madrid (a), 2-027/04/11APOEL (h), 5-204/04/12
37 Man Utd (n), 3-1 28/05/11 Bayern (h), 2-1 25/04/12
38 BATE (a), 5-028/09/11Bayern (h), 2-1 25/04/12
39 BATE (a), 5-0 28/09/11 Man City (h), 3-2 18/09/12
40 Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-001/11/11 Ajax (a), 4-1 03/10/12 
41 Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0 01/11/11 Ajax (a), 4-1 03/10/12 
42 Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0 01/11/11 Ajax (a), 4-103/10/12 
43 Milan (a), 3-223/11/11Dortmund (a), 1-224/10/12
44 Leverkusen (a), 3-1 14/02/12 Ajax (h), 4-104/12/12
45Leverkusen (h), 7-107/03/12Man Utd (h), 1-113/02/13
46Leverkusen (h), 7-107/03/12Man Utd (a), 2-105/03/13
47Leverkusen (h), 7-107/03/12Galatasaray (h), 3-003/04/13
48Leverkusen (h), 7-107/03/12Galatasaray (a), 2-309/04/13
49Leverkusen (h), 7-107/03/12Galatasaray (a), 2-309/04/13
50Milan (h), 3-103/04/12Dortmund (a), 1-424/04/13
51Milan (h), 3-103/04/12Galatasaray (a), 6-1 17/09/13
52Spartak Moskva (h), 3-219/09/12Galatasaray (a), 6-117/09/13
53 Spartak Moskva (h), 3-219/09/12 Galatasaray (a), 6-117/09/13 
54 Celtic (a), 1-2 07/11/12 Copenhagen (h), 4-002/10/13 
55 Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0 20/11/12 Copenhagen (h), 4-002/10/13 
56 Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0 20/11/12 Juventus (h), 2-1 23/10/13 
57 Milan (h), 4-012/03/13 Juventus (h), 2-1 23/10/13 
58 Milan (h), 4-0 12/03/13 Juventus (a), 2-205/11/13 
59 Paris (a), 2-202/04/13 Copenhagen (a), 2-010/12/13 
60 Ajax (h), 4-0 18/09/13 Schalke (a), 6-1 26/02/14 
61 Ajax (h), 4-0 18/09/13 Schalke (a), 6-1 26/02/14 
62 Ajax (h), 4-0 18/09/13 Schalke (h), 3-1 18/03/14 
63 Milan (a), 1-1 22/10/13 Schalke (h), 3-118/03/14
64 Milan (h), 3-1 06/11/13 Dortmund (h), 3-002/04/14
65 Milan (h), 3-1 06/11/13 Bayern (a), 4-0 29/04/14 
66 Man City (a), 2-0 18/02/14 Bayern (a), 4-0 29/04/14
67 Man City (h), 2-1 12/03/14 Atlético (n), 4-125/05/14 
68 Paris (a), 2-3 30/09/14 Basel (h), 5-116/09/14 
69 Ajax (h), 3-1 21/10/14 Ludogorets (a), 2-1 01/10/14
70 Ajax (a), 2-0 05/11/14 Liverpool (a), 3-022/10/14 
71 Ajax (a), 2-0 05/11/14 Basel (a), 1-0 26/11/14
72 APOEL (a), 4-0 25/11/14 Ludogorets (h), 4-0 09/12/14
73 APOEL (a), 4-0 25/11/14 Schalke (a), 2-0 18/02/15 
74 APOEL (a), 4-0 25/11/14 Schalke (h), 3-4 10/03/15
75Paris (h), 3-1 10/12/14Schalke (h), 3-410/03/15 
76Bayern (h), 3-006/05/15Juventus (a), 1-205/05/15
77Bayern (h), 3-006/05/15Juventus (h), 1-113/05/15
78Roma (h), 6-124/11/15Shakhtar (h), 4-015/09/15
79Roma (h), 6-124/11/15Shakhtar (h), 4-015/09/15
80Leverkusen (a), 1-109/12/15Shakhtar (h), 4-015/09/15
81Arsenal (a), 2-023/02/16Malmö (a), 2-030/09/15
82Arsenal (a), 2-023/02/16Malmö (a), 2-030/09/15
83Arsenal (h), 3-116/03/16Shakhtar (a), 4-325/11/15
84Celtic (h), 7-013/09/16Shakhtar (a), 4-325/11/15
85Celtic (h), 7-013/09/16Malmö (h), 8-008/12/15
86Celtic (h), 7-013/09/16Malmö (h), 8-008/12/15
87Man City (h), 4-019/10/16Malmö (h), 8-008/12/15
88Man City (h), 4-0 19/10/16 Malmö (h), 8-008/12/15
89Man City (h), 4-0 19/10/16 Roma (a), 2-017/02/16
90Man City (a), 1-301/11/16Roma (h), 2-008/03/16
91Celtic (a), 2-023/11/16Wolfsburg (h), 3-012/04/16
92Celtic (a), 2-023/11/16 Wolfsburg (h), 3-012/04/16
93Mönchengladbach (h), 4-006/12/16Wolfsburg (h), 3-012/04/16
94Paris (h), 6-108/03/17Sporting CP (h), 2-114/09/16
95Juventus (h), 3-012/09/17Dortmund (a), 2-227/09/16
96Juventus (h), 3-012/09/17Bayern (a), 2-112/04/17
97Olympiacos (h), 3-118/10/17Bayern (a), 2-112/04/17
98Chelsea (a), 1-120/02/18Bayern (h), 4-218/04/17
99Chelsea (h), 3-014/03/18Bayern (h), 4-218/04/17
100Chelsea (h), 3-014/03/18Bayern (h), 4-218/04/17
101PSV (h), 4-018/09/18Atlético (h), 3-002/05/17
102PSV (h), 4-018/09/18Atlético (h), 3-002/05/17
103PSV (h), 4-018/09/18Atlético (h), 3-002/05/17
104Tottenham (a), 4-203/10/18Juventus (n), 4-103/06/17
105Tottenham (a), 4-203/10/18Juventus (n), 4-103/06/17
106PSV (a), 2-128/11/18APOEL (h), 3-013/09/17
107Lyon (h), 5-113/03/19APOEL (h), 3-013/09/17
108Lyon (h), 5-113/03/19Dortmund (a), 3-126/09/17
109Man Utd (h), 3-016/04/19Dortmund (a), 3-126/09/17
110Man Utd (h), 3-016/04/19Tottenham (h), 1-117/10/17
111Liverpool (h), 3-001/05/19Tottenham (a), 1-301/11/17
112Liverpool (h), 3-001/05/19APOEL (a), 6-021/11/17
113Slavia Praha (a), 2-123/10/19APOEL (a), 6-021/11/17
114Dortmund (h), 3-127/11/19Dortmund (h), 3-206/12/17
115Napoli (h), 3-108/08/20Paris (h), 3-114/02/18
116Ferencváros (h), 5-1
20/10/20Paris (h), 3-114/02/18
117Juventus (a), 2-028/10/20Paris (a), 2-106/03/18
118Dynamo Kyiv (h), 2-104/11/20Juventus (a), 3-003/04/18
119  Juventus (a), 3-003/04/18
120  Juventus (h), 1-311/04/18
121  Man Utd (h), 1-207/11/18
122  Atlético (h), 3-012/03/19
123  Atlético (h), 3-012/03/19
124  Atlético (h), 3-012/03/19
125  Ajax (a), 1-110/04/19
126  Ajax (h), 1-216/04/19
127  Leverkusen (h), 3-001/10/19
128  Leverkusen (a), 2-011/12/19
129
 Lyon (h), 2-107/08/20
130

Lyon (h), 2-1
07/08/20
131Ferencváros (h), 2-124/11/20
132Dynamo Kyiv (h), 3-002/12/20
133Barcelona (a), 3-008/12/20
134Barcelona (a), 3-008/12/20

All stats are group stage to final only.

Please note that the player's club is always mentioned first in the scorelines, even if they are away from home.

Other UEFA club competition goals:
Messi: Porto 2-0 (n), 26/08/2011, UEFA Super Cup; v Sevilla 5-4aet x 2 (n), 11/08/2015, UEFA Super Cup

Ronaldo: Debrecen 3-0 (h) 09/08/05, UEFA Champions League third qualifying round; Sevilla 2-0 x 2 (n), 12/08/2014, UEFA Super Cup

