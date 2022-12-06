Oršić, Modrić, Perišić: Who are Croatia's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Croatia became a UEFA member nation in 1993, two years after the break-up of the former Yugoslavia, but Croatian players and clubs had long been a presence in UEFA club competitions. The nation's top players, meanwhile, have graced the biggest stages with the most successful sides, Luka Modrić notably winning the UEFA Champions League five times with Real Madrid.

Most appearances by Croatian players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

122: Luka Modrić (Dinamo Zagreb, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid)

93: Ivan Rakitić (Basel, Schalke, Barcelona, Sevilla)

89: Darijo Srna (Hajduk Split, Shakhtar Donetsk)

74: Mario Mandžukić (Dinamo Zagreb, Bayern München, Atlético Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan)

70: Mateo Kovačić (Dinamo Zagreb, Real Madrid, Chelsea)

54: Dejan Lovren (Dinamo Zagreb, Lyon, Liverpool, Zenit)

51: Robert Kovač (Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern München, Juventus)

47: Eduardo (Dinamo Zagreb, Arsenal, Shakhtar Donetsk)

46: Ivan Perišić (Dortmund, Inter Milan, Bayern, Tottenham)

45: Sammir (Dinamo Zagreb)

Top-scoring Croatian players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

The prolific Mario Mandžukić ©Getty Images

28: Mario Mandžukić (Dinamo Zagreb, Bayern München, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus)

15: Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb)

13: Eduardo (Dinamo Zagreb, Arsenal, Shakhtar Donetsk)

12: Ivica Olić (CSKA Moskva, Hamburg, Bayern München)

11: Alen Bokšić (Marseille, Juventus, Lazio)

11: Luka Modrić (Dinamo Zagreb, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid)

10: Boško Balaban (Rijeka, Dinamo Zagreb, Club Brugge)

10: Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

10: Dado Pršo (Monaco, Rangers)

10: Ivan Rakitić (Schalke, Sevilla, Barcelona)



Most appearances by Croatian players in UEFA club competition*

Shakhtar stalwart Darijo Srna ©AFP/Getty Images

146: Darijo Srna (Hajduk Split, Shakhtar Donetsk)

141: Luka Modrić (Dinamo Zagreb, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid)

133: Ivan Rakitić (Basel, Schalke, Sevilla, Barcelona)

97: Mateo Kovačić (Dinamo Zagreb, Real Madrid, Chelsea)

95: Mario Mandžukić (Dinamo Zagreb, Bayern München, Atlético Madrid, Juventus)

95: Ognjen Vukojević (Slaven Koprivnica, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv, Austria Wien)

84: Domagoj Vida (Leverkusen, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv, Beşiktaş)

83: Dejan Lovren (Dinamo Zagreb, Lyon, Liverpool, Zenit)

82: Mladen Petrić (Grasshopper Club, Basel, Hamburg, Panathinaikos)

80: Milan Badelj (Dinamo Zagreb, Fiorentina, Lazio)

80: Ivan Perišić (Club Brugge, Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Inter Milan, Bayern, Tottenham)

Top-scoring Croatian players in UEFA club competition*

Mladen Petrić with Panathinaikos ©Getty Images

32: Mario Mandžukić (Dinamo Zagreb, Bayern München, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus)

28: Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb)

27: Mladen Petrić (Grasshopper Club, Basel, Hamburg, Panathinaikos)

26: Ivica Olić (Dinamo Zagreb, CSKA Moskva, Hamburg, Bayern München, Wolfsburg)

25: Zlatko Vujović (Hajduk Split, Bordeaux, Paris)

21: Eduardo (Dinamo Zagreb, Arsenal, Shakhtar Donetsk)

19: Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

17: Boško Balaban (Rijeka, Dinamo Zagreb, Aston Villa, Club Brugge)

17: Miljenko Mumlek (Varaždin, Dinamo Zagreb, Standard Liège)

17: Marin Tomasov (Hajduk Split, Rijeka, Astana)

Notable firsts



Robert Prosinečki with the trophy in 1991 ©Bob Thomas/Getty Images

First Croatian player to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League

Robert Prosinečki (Crvena zvezda 0-0 Marseille, aet, Crvena zvezda win 5-3 on penalties, 1990/91﻿)



First Croatian to appear in a UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final win

Mladen Ramljak (Tottenham Hotspur 2-4 agg Feyenoord, 1973/74)



Only Croatian club to win the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (non-UEFA affiliated predecessor of the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League)

Dinamo Zagreb (1966/67)



First Croatian to score in a UEFA Champions League final

Mario Mandžukić (Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Bayern München, 2012/13)

More like this?

Belgium's top Champions League performers

Denmark's top Champions League performers

﻿England's top Champions League performers

France's top Champions League performers

Germany's top Champions League performers

Netherlands' biggest European success stories

Poland's top Champions League performers

Portugal's top Champions League performers

Serbia's top Champions League performers

Spain's top Champions League performers

﻿Switzerland's top Champions League performers

Wales's top Champions League performers

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup

