Champions League's top goalkeepers: appearances, clean sheets
Tuesday 28 January 2020
Most goalkeeper appearances, final wins, clean sheets and goals-per-game ratios.
Goalkeepers: Most European Cup appearances
Appearances/player
European Cup/UEFA Champions League games, first round/group stage to final. Stats include partial games.
Goalkeepers who have played in the most UEFA club competition games
188 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)
171 Pepe Reina (Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli, AC Milan)
166 Gianluigi Buffon (Parma, Juventus, Paris)
143 Olexandr Shovkovskiy (Dynamo Kyiv)
143 Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Juventus, Fulham, Manchester United)
142 Oliver Kahn (Karlsruhe, Bayern München)
140 Petr Čech (Chmel Blšany, Sparta, Chelsea, Arsenal)
125 Frank Rost (Werder Bremen, Schalke, Hamburg)
118 Víctor Valdes (Barcelona)
116 Jens Lehmann (Schalke, Dortmund, Arsenal, Stuttgart)
Includes European Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Intertoto Cup and European/South American Cup.
Goalkeepers who have won the most caps for a UEFA nation
176 Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)
167 Iker Casillas (Spain)
143 Thomas Ravelli (Sweden)
134 Shay Given (Republic of Ireland)
133 Andreas Isaksson (Sweden)
132 Peter Jehle (Liechtenstein)
130 Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands)
129 Peter Schmeichel (Denmark)
126 Andoni Zubizarreta (Spain)
125 Peter Shilton (England)
124 Petr Čech (Czech Republic)
Goalkeepers who have won the most ECCC/UCL titles
3 Keylor Navas (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)
3 Juan Alonso (Real Madrid 1956, 1957, 1958)
3 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid 2000, 2002, 2014)
3 Ray Clemence (Liverpool 1977, 1978, 1981)
3 Sepp Maier (Bayern München 1974, 1975, 1976)
3 Heinz Stuy (Ajax 1971, 1972, 1973)
3 Víctor Valdes (Barcelona 2006, 2009, 2011)
Stuy kept clean sheets in all of his finals.
Goalkeepers who have won all three major UEFA club competitions*
Vítor Baía (ECCC/UCL: Porto, 2004, ECWC: Barcelona, 1997, UCUP/UEL: Porto, 2003)
Stefano Tacconi (ECCC/UCL: 1985, Juventus, ECWC: Juventus, 1984, UCUP/UEL: Juventus, 1990)
*European Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup
Goalkeepers who have scored the most European Cup/UEFA Champions League goals
3 Hans-Jörg Butt (Hamburg, Leverkusen, Bayern München)
2 Vincent Enyeama (Hapoel Tel-Aviv)
2 Dimitar Ivankov (Levski Sofia)
1 Sinan Bolat (Standard Liège)
1 Eloy Casals (Santa Coloma)
Butt converted penalties against Juventus for all three clubs.
Youngest goalkeeper to win a title
Iker Casillas (Real Madrid v Valencia, 2000) – 19 years 4 days
Oldest goalkeeper to win the title
Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United v Chelsea, 2008) – 37 years 205 days
Youngest goalkeeper
Maarten Vandevoordt (Napoli v Genk, 10/12/19) – 17 years 287 days
Oldest goalkeeper
Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid v Lazio, 11/12/07) – 43 years 253 days
Oldest goalkeeper to play in a final
Dino Zoff (Hamburg 1-0 Juventus, 1983) – 41 years 86 days
Most consecutive clean sheets
9 Jens Lehmann (Arsenal, 09/03/05–17/05/06*)
*Lehmann was dismissed (having not conceded) 18 minutes into the final game of that run – Arsenal's 2006 UEFA Champions League final loss to Barcelona