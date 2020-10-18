Champions League group stage records and statistics

Sunday 18 October 2020 by Paul Saffer

Most appearances, goals, fastest, youngest, oldest, most successful, biggest wins and more.

Iker Casillas has made more group stage appearances than any other player
Iker Casillas has made more group stage appearances than any other player ©Getty Images

Key facts

  • Most group stage appearances: Barcelona, Real Madrid
  • Madrid hold records for most points, goals and qualifications
  • Lionel Messi five clear of Ronaldo on 68 group goals
  • Number of clubs to feature in group stage: 140

ALL STATISTICS ARE FOR GROUP GAMES SINCE 1992/93, NOT INCLUDING SECOND GROUP STAGE (1999/2000–2002/03)

Players

Most appearances
94 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)
89 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
80 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

Most goals
68 Lionel Messi
63 Cristiano Ronaldo
47 Karim Benzema

Most goals in a game
5 Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21/10/14)

Most goals in a single group stage
11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2015/16)

Jonas scored within 11 seconds against Leverkusen
Jonas scored within 11 seconds against Leverkusen©Getty Images

Fastest goal
10.96 seconds Jonas (Valencia 3-1 Leverkusen, 01/11/11)

Fastest own goal
2:09 Iñigo Martínez (Manchester United 1-0 Real Sociedad, 23/10/13)

Fastest hat-trick
8 minutes Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/11)

Youngest player
16 years 87 days Celestine Babayaro (Steaua Bucureşti 1-1 Anderlecht, 23/11/94)

Youngest scorer
17 years 40 days Ansu Fati (Inter 1-2 Barcelona, 10/12/19)

Oldest player
43 years 253 days Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid 3-1 Lazio, 11/12/07)

Oldest scorer
38 years 59 days Francesco Totti (CSKA Moskva 1-1 Roma, 25/11/14)

Clubs

All of Messi's 2018/19 Champions League goals
All of Messi's 2018/19 Champions League goals

Most group campaigns by club
25 Barcelona*, Real Madrid*
24 Bayern*, Porto*

Most points (2 points for a win in 1992/93, 1993/94 & 1994/95)
308 Real Madrid
301 Barcelona

Most goals
347 Real Madrid
316 Barcelona

Most qualifications from group stage
24 Real Madrid

Most consecutive qualifications from group stage
23 Real Madrid (since 1997/98)

Most first-place group stage finishes
18 Barcelona

Most consecutive first-place group stage finishes
13 Barcelona (since 2007/08)

Paris break group goals record against Celtic
Paris break group goals record against Celtic

Most wins in a single season
6 AC Milan (1992/93), Bayern München (2019/20), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15)

Most draws in a single season
6 AEK Athens (2002/03)

Most goals scored in a single season
25 Paris Saint-Germain (2017/18)

Most goals conceded in a single campaign
24 BATE Borisov (2014/15), Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

Most total goals involving a single team (for and against)
33 Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

Fewest goals conceded in a single season
1 AC Milan (1992/93), Ajax (1995/96), Juventus (1996/97, 2004/05), Valencia (2005/06), Liverpool (2005/06), Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Monaco (2014/15), Paris Saint-Germain (2015/16), Barcelona (2017/18)

Fewest goals scored in a single season
0 Deportivo La Coruña (2004/05), Maccabi Haifa (2009/10), Dinamo Zagreb (2016/17)

Biggest group-winning points margin
11 Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2014/15)

Fewest points to qualify (3 points for a win)
6 Zenit (2013/14)

Most points without going through
12 Paris Saint-Germain** (1997/98), Napoli (2013/14)

Matches

Highlights: Dortmund 8-4 Legia
Highlights: Dortmund 8-4 Legia

Most goals in a group game
12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa (22/11/16)

Biggest margin of victory
8-0 Liverpool 8-0 Beşiktaş (06/11/07), Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö (08/12/15)

Highest-scoring draw
4-4 Hamburg 4-4 Juventus (13/09/00), Bayer Leverkusen 4-4 Roma (20/10/15), Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (05/11/19)

Other

Highest scoring season
308 2019/20

Highest-scoring group
53 2019/20 Group B

Country records

Most group stage club campaigns
95 Spain*
92 England*
82 Germany*, Italy*

Most different national representatives
13 Germany, Spain
10 England, France, Italy*

Countries never represented
22 Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Republic of Ireland, San Marino, Wales

*includes 2020/21
**finished second but not one of the two best runners-up that qualified

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 18 October 2020

Related Items

Messi vs Ronaldo goal for goal
08/08/2020
Live

Messi vs Ronaldo goal for goal

Cristiano Ronaldo remains out in front of Lionel Messi as their goal race continues.
Champions League hat-tricks
17/07/2020
Live

Champions League hat-tricks

Josip Iličić's four-goal salvo broke the single-season record for hat-tricks.
Messi vs Ronaldo goal for goal
08/08/2020
Live

Messi vs Ronaldo goal for goal

Cristiano Ronaldo remains out in front of Lionel Messi as their goal race continues.