Champions League group stage records and statistics

Key facts

Most group stage appearances: Barcelona, Real Madrid



Madrid hold records for most points, goals and qualifications

Lionel Messi five clear of Ronaldo on 68 group goals



Number of clubs to feature in group stage: 140

ALL STATISTICS ARE FOR GROUP GAMES SINCE 1992/93, NOT INCLUDING SECOND GROUP STAGE (1999/2000–2002/03)

Players



Most appearances

94 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

89 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

80 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)



Most goals

68 Lionel Messi

63 Cristiano Ronaldo

47 Karim Benzema

Most goals in a game

5 Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21/10/14)

Most goals in a single group stage

11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2015/16)

Jonas scored within 11 seconds against Leverkusen ©Getty Images

Fastest goal

10.96 seconds Jonas (Valencia 3-1 Leverkusen, 01/11/11)

Fastest own goal

2:09 Iñigo Martínez (Manchester United 1-0 Real Sociedad, 23/10/13)

Fastest hat-trick

8 minutes Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/11)

Youngest player

16 years 87 days Celestine Babayaro (Steaua Bucureşti 1-1 Anderlecht, 23/11/94)

Youngest scorer

17 years 40 days Ansu Fati (Inter 1-2 Barcelona, 10/12/19)

Oldest player

43 years 253 days Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid 3-1 Lazio, 11/12/07)

Oldest scorer

38 years 59 days Francesco Totti (CSKA Moskva 1-1 Roma, 25/11/14)

Clubs



All of Messi's 2018/19 Champions League goals

Most group campaigns by club

25 Barcelona*, Real Madrid*

24 Bayern*, Porto*

Most points (2 points for a win in 1992/93, 1993/94 & 1994/95)

308 Real Madrid

301 Barcelona

Most goals

347 Real Madrid

316 Barcelona

Most qualifications from group stage

24 Real Madrid

Most consecutive qualifications from group stage

23 Real Madrid (since 1997/98)

Most first-place group stage finishes

18 Barcelona

Most consecutive first-place group stage finishes

13 Barcelona (since 2007/08)

Paris break group goals record against Celtic

Most wins in a single season

6 AC Milan (1992/93), Bayern München (2019/20), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15)

Most draws in a single season

6 AEK Athens (2002/03)

Most goals scored in a single season

25 Paris Saint-Germain (2017/18)

Most goals conceded in a single campaign

24 BATE Borisov (2014/15), Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

Most total goals involving a single team (for and against)

33 Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

Fewest goals conceded in a single season

1 AC Milan (1992/93), Ajax (1995/96), Juventus (1996/97, 2004/05), Valencia (2005/06), Liverpool (2005/06), Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Monaco (2014/15), Paris Saint-Germain (2015/16), Barcelona (2017/18)

Fewest goals scored in a single season

0 Deportivo La Coruña (2004/05), Maccabi Haifa (2009/10), Dinamo Zagreb (2016/17)

Biggest group-winning points margin

11 Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2014/15)

Fewest points to qualify (3 points for a win)

6 Zenit (2013/14)

Most points without going through

12 Paris Saint-Germain** (1997/98), Napoli (2013/14)

Matches

Highlights: Dortmund 8-4 Legia

Most goals in a group game

12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa (22/11/16)

Biggest margin of victory

8-0 Liverpool 8-0 Beşiktaş (06/11/07), Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö (08/12/15)



Highest-scoring draw

4-4 Hamburg 4-4 Juventus (13/09/00), Bayer Leverkusen 4-4 Roma (20/10/15), Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (05/11/19)

Other

Highest scoring season

308 2019/20

Highest-scoring group

53 2019/20 Group B

Country records



Most group stage club campaigns

95 Spain*

92 England*

82 Germany*, Italy*



Most different national representatives

13 Germany, Spain

10 England, France, Italy*

Countries never represented

22 Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Republic of Ireland, San Marino, Wales

*includes 2020/21

**finished second but not one of the two best runners-up that qualified

