Champions League youngest goalscorers: Ansu Fati, Yamal, Kovačić, Fàbregas

Ansu Fati holds the record as the UEFA Champions League's youngest goalscorer. The Spain forward was just 40 days past his 17th birthday when he hit the Matchday 6 winner for Barcelona at Inter in the 2019/20 group stage. It surpassed the previous best by 154 days, set by Peter Ofori-Quaye in 1997 – five years before the Blaugrana forward was even born.

On Matchday 1 in 2024/25 Lamine Yamal became the second youngest player to score in the competition, the teenager finding the net with a fine strike for Barcelona in their defeat at Monaco. The rest of the top ten contains several very recognisable names, including Mateo Kovačić and Cesc Fàbregas.

Jude Bellingham's first Champions League goal, for Dortmund against Manchester City in the quarter-finals, made him the second youngest scorer in the knockout stages of the competition and came shortly after another 17-year-old, Jamal Musiala, had scored for Bayern at Lazio in the last 16. Bellingham was younger, but it is another Barcelona player who holds the record for youngest knockout scorer: Bojan Krkić against Schalke in 2008.

Youngest Champions League players

Who are the youngest Champions League scorers?*

Highlights: Inter 1-2 Barcelona

17 years 40 days: Ansu Fati (Inter 1-2 Barcelona, 10/12/19)

17 years 68 days: Lamine Yamal (Monaco 2-1 Barcelona, 19/09/24)

17 years 119 days: George Ilenikhena (Antwerp 3-2 Barcelona, 13/12/23)

17 years 149 days: Antonio Nusa (Porto 0-4 Club Brugge, 13/09/22)

17 years 194 days: Peter Ofori-Quaye (Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, 01/10/97)

17 years 215 days: Mateo Kovačić (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/11)

17 years 217 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal 5-1 Rosenborg, 07/12/04)

17 years 217 days: Bojan Krkić (Schalke 0-1 Barcelona, 01/04/08)

17 years 240 days: Martin Klein (Panathinaikos 2-1 Sparta Praha, 27/02/02)

17 years 263 days: Breel Embolo (Basel 4-0 Ludogorets, 04/11/14)

17 years 280 days: Warren Zaïre-Emery (Dortmund 1-1 Paris, 13/12/23)

17 years 289 days: Jude Bellingham (Dortmund 1-2 Manchester City, 14/04/21)

17 years 300 days: Aaron Ramsey (Fenerbahçe 2-5 Arsenal, 21/10/08)



*Group stage/League phase to final only

Who are the youngest Champions League scorers in the knockout stage?

17 years 217 days: Bojan Krkić (Schalke 0-1 Barcelona, 01/04/08)

17 years 289 days: Jude Bellingham (Dortmund 1-2 Manchester City, 14/04/21)

17 years 348 days: Ethan Nwaneri (PSV 1-7 Arsenal, 04/03/2025)

