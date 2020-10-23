Champions League preview: What to look out for on Wednesday

Ciro Immobile will look to further establish his UEFA Champions League brand, while Serhiy Rebrov and Kylian Mbappé have personal matters to consider on Matchday 2.

Group E: Krasnodar vs Chelsea (18:55 CET)

Group E: Sevilla vs Rennes

Group F: Dortmund vs Zenit

Group F: Club Brugge vs Lazio

Group G: Juventus vs Barcelona

Group G: Ferencváros vs Dynamo Kyiv

Group H: İstanbul Başakşehir vs Paris (18:55 CET)

Group H: Manchester United vs Leipzig

Immobile building on fine Lazio start

Highlights: Lazio 3-1 Dortmund

You would never have known from their Matchday 1 performance that Lazio had been out of the UEFA Champions League for 13 years; Ciro Immobile spearheaded a 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, and the man who won the 2019/20 ESM Golden Shoe with 36 Serie A goals will hope more opportunities await against Club Brugge – who halted an eight-game winless group stage run with a 2-1 success at Zenit last time out.

Rebrov up against his first love

Coach Serhiy Rebrov will be the centre of attention as Ferencváros play their first group stage home game since 1995. The 46-year-old sparkled during two stints as a Dynamo striker, then led the club to two Ukrainian titles as coach from 2014–17. "I didn't want to have a Ukrainian team in our group, especially Dynamo," he conceded. "But I'm coach of Ferencváros now and we'll treat them like any other opponents."

Mbappé out to end a barren spell

Great Neymar, Mbappé, Di María Paris combinations

Paris' Kylian Mbappé was slated for a toothless showing in Matchday 1’s 2-1 loss to United; he featured on L'Équipe’s cover under the headline: "Unrecognisable". The 21-year-old bagged four goals in his first four Ligue 1 games this season but is enduring the longest UEFA Champions League barren spell of his career: six matches without scoring – so no goals in 2020. Will that sequence end in Başakşehir’s first group stage home fixture?

Juventus vs Barcelona: a heavyweight clash

Cristiano Ronaldo may not get to square up to Lionel Messi on Matchday 2, but a meeting of the Italian and Spanish champions is still a big deal. Juve's record in 11 UEFA games vs Barça is W3 D4 L4, and they have not scored in the sides' last three encounters (D2 L1). Andrea Pirlo's last Juve outing as a player was a 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the 2015 UEFA Champions League final; could he mark his arrival as a coach with a win now?

Can Chelsea make their mark in Russia?

Great Chelsea Champions League goals

Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Sevilla on Matchday 1 was overshadowed in England by United’s triumph in Paris, but a clean sheet for Frank Lampard’s high-profile but occasionally absent-minded team was probably worthy of more comment. Beaten soundly by Bayern in last season’s round of 16, the Blues have not won a European game in 2020; will they upstage Krasnodar as the Russian newcomers play their first group stage home match?

