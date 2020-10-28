Champions League round-up: Barcelona, United make it two from two

Tight contests dominated the second night of Matchday 2 action, no more so than at Juventus where Álvaro Morata had three goals ruled out for offside as Barcelona edged victory.

Group E

Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates his opener away to Krasnodar AFP via Getty Images

Chelsea survived a scare for their first win of the campaign, going ahead through Callum Hudson-Odoi's first UEFA Champions League goal after Jorginho's penalty hit the post. Yuri Gazinski rattled the crossbar but Timo Werner's emphatic spot kick, Hakim Ziyech's clinical finish and a close-range Christian Pulišić strike saw off Krasnodar.

Key stat: Chelsea are ﻿seven UEFA Champions League group stage matches unbeaten

The UEFA Europa League holders dominated from start to finish, but had to wait until 11 minutes after half-time for Luuk de Jong's fine volley to force the breakthrough. It ended the resistance of the excellent Alfred Gomis, and even when the Senegalese goalkeeper was beaten the woodwork intervened to deny Munir and Joan Jordán.

Key stat: Sevilla are undefeated in 13 European home games (W11 D2)

Group F

Hans Vanaken celebrates after converting his third penalty of 2020/21 BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Joaquín Correa gave depleted Lazio an early lead, but after Hans Vanaken converted from the spot before the interval the visitors were indebted to Pepe Reina for earning a point. They might have won themselves through Sergej Milinković-Savić but Simon Mignolet kept him out with a fine stop. Both teams move on to four points.

Key stat: Club Brugge have won only two of their last 20 UEFA Champions League matches

Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland left it late as the hosts claimed their first points in Group F. Dortmund were made to work as Zenit stood firm, but a lapse of concentration in the 78th minute allowed Sancho to score from the spot before Haaland rubber-stamped the win with a stoppage-time strike.

Key stat: Dortmund are yet to concede a goal at home in all competitions this season

Group G

Tokmac Nguen's goal sparked Ferencváros's comeback Getty Images

The Hungarian side completed a stunning comeback thanks to fine efforts from Tokmac Nguen and, on 90 minutes, substitute Franck Boli. Dynamo had led through Viktor Tsygankov's penalty and Carlos de Pena's close-range finish, but almost ended up with nothing as a volley from the hosts' Ukrainian forward Oleksandr Zubkov flew just over.

Key stat: Dynamo Kyiv have drawn four of their last five UEFA Champions League away games

Ronald Koeman's charges showed their intent from the off with Antoine Griezmann hitting the post inside two minutes, and went in front when Ousmane Dembélé's deflected drive left Wojciech Szczęsny helpless. Merih Demiral was dismissed late on, before the Blaugrana's second victory in the section was capped off by Lionel Messi's added-time penalty.

Key stat: Barça ﻿are 22 group stage matches unbeaten

Group H

Moise Kean's second-half double secured Paris a hard-fought win in Istanbul. The visitors were largely second best until the 20-year-old headed in a 64th-minute opener. Edin Višća went close several times and an injury to Neymar ended his involvement, but Kean's well-taken second wrapped up the points. ﻿

Key stat: Aged 20 years and 243 days, Kean is the youngest Italian player to score on his first UEFA Champions League start

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to net his first senior hat-trick as United romped to the top of Group H. Mason Greenwood’s first UEFA Champions League goal elicited a half-time advantage, but it was Rashford's treble – three calm right-footed finishes – and Anthony Martial’s penalty that added late gloss to an impressive all-round display.

Key stat: This was United's biggest UEFA Champions League home win since a 7-1 defeat of Roma in the 2006/07 quarter-finals

