Leipzig vs Liverpool Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Leipzig host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 16 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What's the story?

A meeting of 2019 winners and 2020 semi-finalists that pits together Jürgen Klopp and the 33-year-old who has long been earmarked as 'the new Jürgen Klopp', Julian Nagelsmann. Klopp has never faced Leipzig – they did not grace the Bundesliga until after his 2015 departure for England – but needs no introduction to a side that ended Manchester United's UEFA Champions League hopes. The game will take place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

Where to watch the game on TV

Leipzig and Liverpool lock horns in Budapest

Form guide

Leipzig

Form: WWWWLW

Latest: Leipzig 2-1 Augsburg, 12/02

Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga

Liverpool

Form: LLLWWL

Latest: Leicester 3-1 Liverpool, 13/02

Where they stand: 6th in Premier League

Possible line-ups

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orban, Upamecano; Mukiele, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Olmo; Poulsen

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Thiago Alcántara, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mané



Expert predictions

On The Line: Klopp and Nagelsmann

Jordan Maciel, Leipzig reporter: The timing of this fixture couldn’t be better for Leipzig. While Liverpool’s domestic struggles continue, Nagelsmann’s side are hitting their stride, winning each of their last four games. The reigning Premier League champions were considered favourites when the draw was made in December, but last season’s semi-finalists will back themselves to take a positive result into the second leg at Anfield.

Matthew Howarth, Liverpool reporter: Only goal difference stood between Liverpool and the top of the Premier League when they faced Midtjylland on 9 December, but Jürgen Klopp’s injury-hit side have won just four of their 13 league matches since. The last 16 meeting with Leipzig could provide a welcome distraction – but only if the Reds can cut out the individual errors that have cost them dearly in recent weeks.

View from the camps

Julian Nagelsmann, Leipzig coach: "We are in a good flow and have won the last four games. If Liverpool have a good day they are still favourites. But we have shown that we can keep up with the top teams in Europe. Despite the bad league results, many coaches in the Premier League say that Liverpool, together with Manchester City, are the most unpleasant team to face because they are very flexible and implement the coach's instructions well. They have written off the Premier League title and will go into the Champions League with full vigour."

Watch all Liverpool's group stage goals

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager: "We have to keep our good things going. If you saw the games against City and Leicester, it didn't look like games we'd concede seven and score two. It happened because of individual mistakes, we have spoken about that. One time it was miscommunication. We are always together in these moments. The mood is OK, but obviously it has been better."

Leipzig

In: Dominik Szoboszlai

Out: Dennis Borkowski, Eric Martel, Tim Schreiber, Philipp Tschauner

Liverpool

In: Ben Davies, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips

Out: Harvey Elliott, Joël Matip, Takumi Minamino