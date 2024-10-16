Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé in the Champions League: Stats, how they compare with Messi and Ronaldo, who's faster

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Who is better: Haaland or Mbappé? It is not our place to decide but we have laid out their UEFA Champions League achievements to help you make an informed decision.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé
Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Saudi Arabia at the start of 2023 signalled the end of an era: a termination of the great rivalry between the Portuguese and Lionel Messi that has shaped the UEFA Champions League over 15 years.

Now Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are the new heavyweights, the two having taken the Champions League by storm since they made their competition debuts in 2016 and 2019 respectively, rewriting the record books right from the off.

Haaland, still just 24, is already 20th in the list of all-time Champions League scorers while Mbappé, 25, is joint 11th and one goal away from his half-century in the competition.

HaalandMbappé
21/07/2000Date of birth20/12/1998
41Appearances75
42Goals49
5Assists26
2Hat-tricks2

They have each changed clubs along the way. Mbappé helped Monaco to the semi-finals in his debut season and racked up the goals for Paris Saint-Germain before his summer move to Real Madrid, for whom he scored on his Champions League debut. Haaland has played in the competition for Salzburg, Dortmund and now Manchester City.

Of course, only one has won a Champions League so far. Mbappé was a losing finalist in 2020 and has also twice reached the last four; Haaland, meanwhile, lifted the famous trophy with City in the 2022/23 campaign.

The debate over who is better already rages, and while it is not our place to decide we have laid out their Champions League achievements to help you make an informed decision.

Haaland's Champions League stats
Mbappé's Champions League stats

Youngest to landmark goals

Mbappé was just 17 when he made his Champions League debut as a late substitute for Monaco against Leverkusen on 27 September 2016. He scored on his first start in the competition (and seven of his first eight starts), in the remarkable 5-3 defeat at Manchester City in the 2016/17 round of 16 first leg. Mbappé was eight days off his 19th birthday when he became the youngest player ever to reach ten Champions league goals.

Watch all Kylian Mbappé's Champions League goals

The Frenchman also surpassed Messi as the youngest man to reach 20, 30 and 40 goals, though Haaland has since lowered each of those marks. The Norway striker was 19 when he became﻿ the first and so far only player to score a first-half hat-trick on his Champions League debut, in a 6-2 win against Genk on 17 September 2019. Within 18 months he was already up to 20 goals.

By the time they turned 21, Haaland and Mbappé had 20 and 19 Champions League goals respectively. The only other man to reach double figures was Karim Benzema, with 12; Messi had struck eight, Ronaldo zero.

Player (selected)20 goals30 goals40 goals50 goals
Haaland20y 231d*22y 236d*23y 130d*
Mbappé21y 355d22y 352d23y 317d
Messi22y 266d23y 131d24y 130d24y 284d*
Raúl 22y 297d24y 91d25y 258d28y 93d
Müller24y 159d26y 3d28y 35d32y 86d
Benzema23y 282d25y 105d26y 307d28y 354d
Ronaldo24y 306d26y 270d27y 241d28y 78d
Henry25y 39d26y 206d28y 188d31y 234d
Van Nistelrooy26y 85d26y 296d28y 125d31y 79d
Lewandowski26y 202d27y 110d28y 240d30y 98d

*record

Fastest to milestone goals (games played)

Player (selected)10 goals20 goals30 goals40 goals50 goals
Van Nistelrooy1527344562*
Benzema1434506788
Mbappé15405159
Lewandowski1636466177
Messi2340486166
Raúl2239577597
Ronaldo3756748291
Haaland714*25*35*
Kane122445-
Haller6*---

*record

Mbappé and Haaland: By season

Either Messi or Ronaldo finished with at least a share of the Champions League top scorer prize for 12 successive seasons before Robert Lewandowski broke the spell in 2019/20. Haaland was top scorer the following campaign ahead of Mbappé, becoming the youngest ever to take that title aged just 20.

MbappéSeasonHaaland
GamesGoalsGamesGoals
962016/17--
842017/18--
842018/19--
1052019/20810
1082020/21810
862021/2233
872022/231112
1282023/2496
212024/2521
7549Total4142

Mbappé or Haaland: Who's faster?

Mbappé was clocked at 38km/h in a Ligue 1 match for Paris against former side Monaco in 2019 – for reference, when Usain Bolt broke the 100m record a decade earlier his average speed was 37.58km/h. Haaland runs the Frenchman close, though, having been recorded running 36.3km/h in the Bundesliga.

Mbappé also had the edge in the Champions League last season, reaching a top speed of 36.1km/h compared to Haaland's 34.6km/h.

Erling Haaland: All his Champions League goals

Head-to-head meetings

Mbappé and Haaland have met twice in the Champions League, in the 2019/20 round of 16. Two Haaland goals inspired Dortmund to a 2-1 victory over Paris, with Mbappé teeing up Neymar's reply. Haaland was frustrated in the return, though, as Paris stormed back to win the tie 3-2 on aggregate. Mbappé, who had a knock, came on as a late substitute to see the game out and lead the celebrations.

Highlights: Dortmund 2-1 Paris

Haaland on Mbappé, Mbappé on Haaland

Haaland in 2022: "I don't like to compare myself with others. I think you need to be your own player. The media has been doing that [comparing top players] with Ronaldo and Messi for the last ten years and they've been pushing each other as well. I think it's been a positive thing."

Mbappé in 2022: "It's the beginning for him. I'm happy for him, for what he's doing. However, I didn't just play up front; I played left and right. In all modesty, I don't think anyone is capable of changing a position like that every year and maintaining a great performance at the highest level."

The pair ahead of their meeting in 2020
The pair ahead of their meeting in 2020Getty Images

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Selected for you

Haaland's Champions League stats
Live 17/10/2024

Haaland's Champions League stats

Erling Haaland's scoring record, how the goals have come, opponents and how he compares to Kylian Mbappé and more.
Mbappé's Champions League stats
Live 01/10/2024

Mbappé's Champions League stats

Kylian Mbappé's scoring record, how the goals have come, opponents, how he compares to Erling Haaland, and more.
How brilliant is Mbappé?
Live 01/08/2024

How brilliant is Mbappé?

As the striker joins Real Madrid, UEFA.com pores over the records, stats and claims to fame.
Top scorer: Haaland finishes top with 12
Live 09/06/2023

Top scorer: Haaland finishes top with 12

Erling Haaland is this season's top scorer, while team-mate Kevin De Bruyne laid on the most assists.