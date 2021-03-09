Champions League quarter-finalists: Dortmund and Porto

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws will be streamed live on UEFA.com from midday CET on Friday 19 March.

UEFA ranking: 12

European Cup best: winners (1997)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Paris)

This season

Record: W5 D2 L1 F17 A9

Top scorer: Erling Haaland (10)

Round of 16: 5-4 vs Sevilla

Group F: winners

Key player

Dortmund’s hopes of an extended UEFA Champions League run look to be pinned on Erling Haaland – and who can blame them? With an incredible haul of 20 goals in 14 games, Haaland is vying to take over at the head of Europe’s top table. Is there any stopping him?

Who's in charge?

Edin Terzić is the new man in the hot seat after taking over in December as interim coach until the end of the season. A former BVB youth coach and analyst for Jürgen Klopp, the 38-year-old had been assistant to previous boss Lucien Favre, whose reign ended following a 5-1 home loss to Stuttgart.

Why they can win it

In a recent interview with UEFA.com, Haaland said “just call us the underdogs”. It’s a role BVB thrived in when they won the title in 1997 and again when they reached the 2013 final. Fully fit and firing on all cylinders, Haaland, Sancho and Co. can give the best in Europe real problems.

James Thorogood, Dortmund reporter

UEFA ranking: 15

European Cup best: winners x2 (1987, 2004)

Last season: did not qualify

This season

Record: W5 D1 L2 F14 A7

Top scorer: Sérgio Oliveira (5)

Round of 16: 4-4 vs Juventus (won on away goals)

Group C: runners-up

Key player

In a team of hard workers, Jesús Corona is currently Porto's most influential player. He gives balance to the midfield when it needs to defend, as well as offering attacking quality, making the difference in one-on-one situations and from crosses. In his best season for Porto, the right-sided Corona has shown that game-changing ability – whether through a crucial assist, a decisive tackle in his own area or a wonder goal.

Who's in charge?

A three-time Portuguese top-flight winner across two playing spells with Porto, former Portugal winger Sérgio Conceição has steered the club to two more championships since rejoining from Nantes in 2017.

Why they can win it

Like when they triumphed 17 years ago, Porto are clear underdogs. They were the last team from outside the big five European leagues to win this trophy and they have proved this term how competitive they can be at this level. They are consistent defensively, have the soul and passion of an inspirational coach and can be clinical up front. Barring injuries to key players, they can compete with anyone.

Carlos Machado, Porto reporter