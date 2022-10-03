Erling Haaland in the Champions League: Scoring record, opponents, how he compares to Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappé

Haaland in the Champions League Overall

Games: 21

Goals: 26

Mins per goal: 62 (1,622 total) By club

Salzburg: 6 games, 8 goals

Dortmund: 13 games, 15 goals

Man City: 2 games, 3 goals

After just three and a bit seasons, Haaland has already scored more goals than all but 30 players in Champions League history. One more and he will be level with Rivaldo and Luis Suárez.

Star strikers at 20-game mark

Erling Haaland – 25 goals

Harry Kane – 15 goals

Kylian Mbappé – 12 goals

Karim Benzema – 12 goals

Robert Lewandowski – 11 goals

Lionel Messi – 8 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo – 0 goals

It took Haaland 14 games to surpass Ole Gunnar Solskjær (19 in 77) as Norway's top-scoring Champions League player.﻿

How Haaland's goals have come Left foot: 19

Right foot: 4

Headers: 3 Haaland has taken three (left-footed) penalties in the competition and scored them all.

Haaland: Every Dortmund Champions League goal

Which clubs has Haaland scored against?

• Haaland has faced 12 different teams in the Champions League and scored against ten of them – only Ajax and Manchester City successfully kept him out back when he was at Dortmund. Eight of his goals have come against Belgium opposition while Sevilla alone have shipped six in three outings.

Opponents by club Games Goals Ajax 1 0 Beşiktaş 2 3 Club Brugge

2 4 Dortmund 1 1 Genk 2 4 Lazio 1 1 Liverpool 2 1 Man City 2 0 Napoli 2 3 Paris 2 2 Sevilla 3 6 Zenit 1 1 TOTAL 21 26

When Haaland has scored his UEFA competition goals

• Haaland's goals have been spread evenly across both halves so far, but opposition managers should note that he gets stronger as they wear on. He is most dangerous in the 66-75 minute slot.



Time Goals 0–10 1 11–20 3 21–30 2 31–40 3 41 to half-time 4 First half 13 46–55 1 56–65 2 66–75 5 76–85 3 85 to full time 2 Second half 13 TOTAL 26

Haaland's full Champions League match log

2019/20 (Salzburg/Dortmund)

17/09/2019 Salzburg 6-2 Genk ⚽⚽⚽

02/10/2019 Liverpool 4-3 Salzburg ⚽

23/10/2019 Salzburg 2-3 Napoli ⚽⚽

05/11/2019 Napoli 1-1 Salzburg ⚽

27/11/2019 Salzburg 1-4 Genk ⚽

10/12/2019 Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool

18/02/2020 Dortmund 2-1 Paris ⚽⚽

11/03/2020 Paris 2-0 Dortmund

2020/21 (Dortmund)

20/10/2020 Lazio 3-1 Dortmund ⚽

28/10/2020 Dortmund 2-0 Zenit ⚽

04/11/2020 Club Brugge 0-3 Dortmund ⚽⚽

24/11/2020 Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge ⚽⚽

17/02/2021 Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund ⚽⚽

09/03/2021 Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla ⚽⚽

06/04/2021 Man City 2-1 Dortmund

14/04/2021 Dortmund 1-2 Man City

2021/22 (Dortmund)

15/09/2021 Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund ⚽

19/10/2021 Ajax 4-0 Dortmund

07/12/2021 Dortmund 5-0 Beşiktaş ⚽⚽

2022/23 (Man City)

06/09/2022 Sevilla 0-4 Man City ⚽⚽

14/09/2022 Man City 2-1 Dortmund ⚽